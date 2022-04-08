Pak crisis casts a shadow over regional stability

Group Captain Murli Menon (Retd)

Defence analyst

In the words of Lewis Carroll (Alice in Wonderland), things are getting “curiouser and curiouser” around the world. The China-fuelled debt trap has already claimed two of our neighbours, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Whilst this was predicted when the shrewd Chinese first came up with the “One Belt One Road” idea, there had been hope of some residual development bonuses for these countries. Several more in Africa, Asia and elsewhere are expected to fall prey to the financial machinations of the Chinese. For Pakistan, a heady cocktail of terrorism, military dominance, poor political leadership, jehadism and rampant corruption has led to its present predicament. Whilst learning from the mistakes of our neighbours, it behoves our polity to look at our own trials and tribulations, more so in the aftermath of the global pandemic, consequent supply chain disruptions and the travails of the ongoing war in Europe. The Chinese have been levying a hefty (4.2 per cent) rate of interest on their Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) largesse to Pakistan, of which only $27 billion has so far been disbursed out of a planned outlay of $60 billion. Over and above this business deal, that country has an expected oil and energy bill of $51.6 billion over the next two years, of which oil alone amounts to $17 billion. So, no nation in its senses would opt for such a stifling infrastructure-linked funding without exactly knowing where the monies to pay back would come from, especially amid an unstable geo-economic situation caused by unrest in PoK, Sind and Balochistan that negates accrual of any sizeable revenue from any commercial venture along the BRI route. The Chinese must be ruing their investment in Pakistan no doubt as there would be a limit to the number of airfields and ports that they could take over in default payments and be able to operate profitably. The lack of economic reforms and the outstanding defence and nuclear arsenal bills aren’t helping matters any. As if that weren’t enough, there are reports of Pakistan’s plans to scale up its nuclear programme and number of warheads.

So now, the veiled reason for Pakistan’s so-called New Security Policy and the purported overtures to mend fences with India must be clear, including the latest statements by General Bajwa in the aftermath of Imran Khan’s “Cable Gate” that are aimed at seeking some respite before its next set of devious plans could be launched. As to how the beleaguered Prime Minister thought that he could palm off a purported US attempt at a regime change through a diplomatic missive from an Assistant Secretary of State is perplexing and only goes to show the quality of professional advice he is privy to. Pakistan is surely staring down a precipice in terms of political and foreign policy goof-ups. India would still have the last laugh as Pakistan is set to implode in the near future, with independence movements in Sind, Baluchistan and Gilgit-Baltistan gaining traction. On the other hand, Pakistan has been crying foul about India’s BrahMos missile ‘misfire’, hinting that the Indian security architecture does not have the wherewithal to ensure arcane aspects such as missile safety. But the whole world knows that it is constant terrorism, political instability and growing radicalisation that have made that country a pariah a la North Korea, which threatens world peace no end.

Given the present political crisis in Pakistan, it is to be expected that India would soon be at the receiving end of another Pakistan-orchestrated terror strike. Any nuclear state ought to be backed by several years of political stability, institutional credibility and democratic maturity to qualify as one. It is only a question of time that any of the jehadi groups in Pakistan such as the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) or the Tehreek-e-Labbaik (TLP) manages to get into that country’s nuclear decision-making loop. The terrorist attack on Pakistan’s biggest Mehran naval base near Karachi in 2011, statedly carried out with “insider” intelligence inputs, only goes to show the extent to which Pak military has been radicalised. Another clear danger is the grey networks that have spawned Pak’s nuclear programme, having for several years, apparently run a nuclear technology smuggling ring from the premises of its missions and agencies in some Western countries. It is established that nuclear proliferation took place from the AQ Khan network to North Korea and Iran.

Its exploitation of dual use and other internationally controlled items and technologies to harbour and promote its nuclear programme (not withstanding its military’s complete complicity in the matter of course) has made it a singular security risk to the world at large and South Asia in particular. It does not require a nuclear scientist, however, to discern the Indian island of calm in this chaotic world where nuclear war-mongering has become the order of the day, as shown by the utterances of President Putin over NATO/Ukraine and as is wont for the Pak establishment whenever things hot up in J&K or along the LoC. There were many a strategic analyst that predicted an inevitable break-up of Pakistan into several manageable political entities to keep terrorism and nuclear proliferation under check. We could be heading down that route, as Pakistan meanders listlessly from one crisis to another.

The state of play in several of India’s neighbouring countries, from Afghanistan to Pakistan and Myanmar to Sri Lanka, surely adds grist to the mill.