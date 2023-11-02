Pakistan in the election mode

G Parthasarathy

Chancellor, Jammu Central University & former High Commissioner to Pakistan

Pakistan’s crushing defeat at the hands of Afghanistan in the cricket World Cup has been a great disappointment for people of that country. Pakistanis are naturally proud of their track record in cricket. This disappointment comes amid an economically hard period that Pakistan is going through. It has experienced an extraordinarily low annual growth rate of minus 0.5 per cent amid spiralling inflation, which is currently estimated at 29.6 per cent. Current interest rates, now estimated at 22 per cent, are playing havoc with business activity. Barely a few weeks ago, Pakistan’s Central Bank announced that foreign exchange resources had fallen to $4.19 billion, just adequate for one month of tightly regulated imports. This has been a nightmare not just for economists but also for the masses, even as torrential rain and unprecedented flashfloods last year hit 33 million people across the country. The floods resulted in the loss of an estimated 10,000 lives and economic losses amounting to an estimated $10 billion.

One hopes that the Pak army chief, General Munir, will take a realistic view of Pakistan’s economic needs and limitations.

These economic setbacks were accompanied by political developments leading to the ouster of the Imran Khan government. The succeeding government was led by Shehbaz Sharif, who had been a successful Chief Minister in Punjab. He had to deal with economic chaos and growing political polarisation across the country. It took some very hard negotiations for Shehbaz to submit to the inevitable and accept hard IMF conditionalities. This was a necessary prerequisite for Pakistan getting IMF backing, which opened the doors for larger foreign assistance. Pakistan remains dependent on bailouts from the IMF and periodic gestures of financial assistance from friendly Arab countries, notably Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

In the meantime, Gen Syed Asim Munir, who was the favourite of his predecessor and mentor (Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa), took over as the army chief. General Munir won’t have pleasant memories of the days when Imran removed him as the ISI chief and gave him routine, unimportant assignments.

These developments have resulted in a no-holds-barred struggle between Imran and the armed forces led by General Munir. Several cases have been filed against Imran, who enjoys the backing of Supreme Court Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa. But Chief Justice Isa does not have his way easily now, as his junior colleagues are evidently looking beyond his retirement. They also do not quite share his zeal to protect Imran and, in the process, incur the wrath of the armed forces, which even now have vast powers and influence. The country is, meanwhile, in the election mode, with the parliamentary elections scheduled for January 2024. One can expect that Pakistan’s electoral machinery, with due backing from the law and order machinery and the Army, will create the conditions required to successfully hold the elections. The army is going to continue having a difficult time. Differences within the army itself over General Munir arose from the fact that he was the blue-eyed boy of General Bajwa, who in turn, had serious differences with the charismatic Imran. Imran, however, still remains widely popular in Pakistan even a year and a half after being ousted from office.

Imran’s arrogant and imperious behaviour has lost him many friends in the political class, and more importantly, in the army leadership, which appears prepared to ensure the electoral defeat of his party.

Unlike Imran, General Bajwa is not pathologically anti-Indian. He was prepared to improve relations with India. He was known to be close to the US and even approved arms sales by Pakistan to Ukraine at America’s behest. This action certainly helped Pakistan in getting US cooperation for IMF assistance and saving it from bankruptcy.

It remains to be seen if General Munir can show the realism of General Bajwa or prefer the disastrous route taken by Gen Yahya Khan in 1971. He also needs to remember that peace prevailed in relations with India and considerable progress was made in addressing the issue of Jammu and Kashmir during the rule of General Musharraf. This was after the Kargil disaster, which he had spearheaded, taught him the futility and dangers of promoting or provoking a conflict with India. General Munir appears to have built a reputation of issuing strong statements on India. There have also been firing and infiltration across the international border along the LoC recently.

One hopes that General Munir will take a realistic view of Pakistan’s economic needs and limitations. The next year will be dominated by parliamentary elections in India and Pakistan. Unlike the broad national consensus that prevails in India on issues of foreign and security policies, the continuing dominance of the army makes it difficult to analyse which direction Pakistan will take after a new government assumes office. While the return of former PM Nawaz Sharif from self-imposed exile has cheered up his supporters in the Pakistan Muslim League, there is little doubt that Pakistan will have yet another coalition government whose leaders will remain influenced by the army. Even if he is debarred from contesting, Imran’s influence in public life cannot be ignored.

#Afghanistan #Cricket #Pakistan