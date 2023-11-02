 Pakistan in the election mode : The Tribune India

Pakistan in the election mode

Amid an economic crisis, the army is set to again play a key role in govt formation

Pakistan in the election mode

Contender: The return of Nawaz Sharif from self-imposed exile has cheered up his supporters. AP



G Parthasarathy

Chancellor, Jammu Central University & former High Commissioner to Pakistan

Pakistan’s crushing defeat at the hands of Afghanistan in the cricket World Cup has been a great disappointment for people of that country. Pakistanis are naturally proud of their track record in cricket. This disappointment comes amid an economically hard period that Pakistan is going through. It has experienced an extraordinarily low annual growth rate of minus 0.5 per cent amid spiralling inflation, which is currently estimated at 29.6 per cent. Current interest rates, now estimated at 22 per cent, are playing havoc with business activity. Barely a few weeks ago, Pakistan’s Central Bank announced that foreign exchange resources had fallen to $4.19 billion, just adequate for one month of tightly regulated imports. This has been a nightmare not just for economists but also for the masses, even as torrential rain and unprecedented flashfloods last year hit 33 million people across the country. The floods resulted in the loss of an estimated 10,000 lives and economic losses amounting to an estimated $10 billion.

One hopes that the Pak army chief, General Munir, will take a realistic view of Pakistan’s economic needs and limitations.

These economic setbacks were accompanied by political developments leading to the ouster of the Imran Khan government. The succeeding government was led by Shehbaz Sharif, who had been a successful Chief Minister in Punjab. He had to deal with economic chaos and growing political polarisation across the country. It took some very hard negotiations for Shehbaz to submit to the inevitable and accept hard IMF conditionalities. This was a necessary prerequisite for Pakistan getting IMF backing, which opened the doors for larger foreign assistance. Pakistan remains dependent on bailouts from the IMF and periodic gestures of financial assistance from friendly Arab countries, notably Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

In the meantime, Gen Syed Asim Munir, who was the favourite of his predecessor and mentor (Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa), took over as the army chief. General Munir won’t have pleasant memories of the days when Imran removed him as the ISI chief and gave him routine, unimportant assignments.

These developments have resulted in a no-holds-barred struggle between Imran and the armed forces led by General Munir. Several cases have been filed against Imran, who enjoys the backing of Supreme Court Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa. But Chief Justice Isa does not have his way easily now, as his junior colleagues are evidently looking beyond his retirement. They also do not quite share his zeal to protect Imran and, in the process, incur the wrath of the armed forces, which even now have vast powers and influence. The country is, meanwhile, in the election mode, with the parliamentary elections scheduled for January 2024. One can expect that Pakistan’s electoral machinery, with due backing from the law and order machinery and the Army, will create the conditions required to successfully hold the elections. The army is going to continue having a difficult time. Differences within the army itself over General Munir arose from the fact that he was the blue-eyed boy of General Bajwa, who in turn, had serious differences with the charismatic Imran. Imran, however, still remains widely popular in Pakistan even a year and a half after being ousted from office.

Imran’s arrogant and imperious behaviour has lost him many friends in the political class, and more importantly, in the army leadership, which appears prepared to ensure the electoral defeat of his party.

Unlike Imran, General Bajwa is not pathologically anti-Indian. He was prepared to improve relations with India. He was known to be close to the US and even approved arms sales by Pakistan to Ukraine at America’s behest. This action certainly helped Pakistan in getting US cooperation for IMF assistance and saving it from bankruptcy.

It remains to be seen if General Munir can show the realism of General Bajwa or prefer the disastrous route taken by Gen Yahya Khan in 1971. He also needs to remember that peace prevailed in relations with India and considerable progress was made in addressing the issue of Jammu and Kashmir during the rule of General Musharraf. This was after the Kargil disaster, which he had spearheaded, taught him the futility and dangers of promoting or provoking a conflict with India. General Munir appears to have built a reputation of issuing strong statements on India. There have also been firing and infiltration across the international border along the LoC recently.

One hopes that General Munir will take a realistic view of Pakistan’s economic needs and limitations. The next year will be dominated by parliamentary elections in India and Pakistan. Unlike the broad national consensus that prevails in India on issues of foreign and security policies, the continuing dominance of the army makes it difficult to analyse which direction Pakistan will take after a new government assumes office. While the return of former PM Nawaz Sharif from self-imposed exile has cheered up his supporters in the Pakistan Muslim League, there is little doubt that Pakistan will have yet another coalition government whose leaders will remain influenced by the army. Even if he is debarred from contesting, Imran’s influence in public life cannot be ignored.

#Afghanistan #Cricket #Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Punjabi rapper Shubh breaks silence on hoodie glorifying Indira Gandhi's assassins, says 'a lot of clothes were thrown at me'; Kangana calls it 'shameful'

2
Diaspora

24-year-old Indian student stabbed in US

3
Punjab

Punjab Opposition leaders skip open debate called by CM Bhagwant Mann

4
Ludhiana

Various organisations hold protest outside PAU as Bhagwant Mann participates in debate

5
Trending

Dehadrai in spat over pet dog with Mahua Moitra drops cryptic post, says she is 'guilty of something far worse'

6
Chandigarh

Police arrest three including shooter involved in Bathinda murder after encounter in Zirakpur

7
Diaspora

Man charged with hate crime in fatal attack on 66-year-old Sikh man in New York

8
World

Indian-origin soldier Halel Solomon among Israelis killed in Gaza

9
Business

ED attaches assets worth Rs 538 crore of Jet founder Naresh Goyal, others in London, Dubai

10
Entertainment

Film production house acquires rights for book on Sidhu Moosewala

Don't Miss

View All
City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

On death row in Qatar, Navtej got Prez medal
Punjab

On death row in Qatar, former Indian Navy officer Captain Navtej Singh Gill got President medal

Top News

Delhi CM Kejriwal to appear before ED in liquor scam today

Delhi CM Kejriwal to appear before ED in liquor scam today

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) remained tight-lipped about...

ED attaches Goyal’s London, Dubai assets in ~538 cr fraud

ED attaches Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal's London, Dubai assets in Rs 538 cr fraud

Modi, Hasina open 3 rail, power projects in Bangladesh

Narendra Modi, Sheikh Hasina open 3 rail, power projects in Bangladesh

Polls in neighbouring country in January

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

75 years of first war fought at such high altitude

Master Blaster’s statue stands tall at Wankhede ahead of India-SL game

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar's statue stands tall at Mumbai's Wankhede ahead of India-Sri Lanka game


Cities

View All

Family runs into fake travel agent, loses Rs 95 lakh

Amritsar family runs into fake travel agent from Jalandhar, loses Rs 95 lakh

Computer teachers protest police ‘torture’ on colleagues in Tarn Taran

MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney sanctions Rs 1 crore for upkeep of Heritage Street paths leading to Golden Temple in Amritsar

Gurdaspur girl murdered in UK, husband arrested

Ward watch: Contaminated water supply, garbage heaps, choked sewers bane of residents

Now, encroachers take over parking space in city markets

Now, encroachers take over parking space in city markets

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

3 Chandigarh heritage items fetch Rs 10.41 lakh in UK auction

Panchkula MC recovers Rs 11-crore property tax from defaulters

Mohali district surpasses its paddy procurement target

Delhi CM Kejriwal to appear before ED in liquor scam today

Delhi CM Kejriwal to appear before ED in liquor scam today

As air quality dips to 364, entry of diesel buses banned in Delhi

Delhi Govt to halt construction work in areas with ‘severe’ AQI: Rai

ED summons to Kejri: Bid by govt to put top INDIA leaders in jail, alleges Opposition

2020 Delhi riots: High Court lists bail pleas of Sharjeel, others for fresh hearing in Jan

Wine shop robbery cracked, 2 held

Wine shop robbery cracked, 2 held

Seven injured in lathi charge on agitating JCT workers in Phagwara

Twin murders shock Kapurthala

Two shopkeepers fined for violating food safety norms

Over 1,500 take part in 2.5-km 'Run for Unity'

Chaos erupts outside PAU during CM Bhagwant Mann’s debate

Chaos erupts outside PAU during CM Bhagwant Mann’s debate

Event called by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann personal press meet, says BJP leader

Bhagwant Mann: Opposition leaders lacked issues, courage to show up in 'Main Punjab Bolda Haan' debate at PAU

Teachers detained at Dehlon government school, residences

Public denied entry, unions stage protest outside varsity

Stop politicking on SYL: Kapoori villagers

Stop politicking on SYL: Kapoori villagers

Soon, mechanical sweeping in Patiala

Low wind speed adding to Punjab's farm fire crisis

Health Department comes up with public health advisory as air quality turns ‘poor’

Govt to offer support, mentorship to budding entrepreneurs: Arora