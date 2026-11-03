Pakistan steps up strategic rhetoric

AT a conference on nuclear non-proliferation, hosted by the Strategic Vision Institute in Islamabad on October 20-21, Lt Gen Khalid Ahmed Kidwai, Adviser to Pakistan’s Nuclear Command Authority (NCA), spelt out his country’s strategic and nuclear posture after Operation Sindoor. His remarks should be studied carefully as they point to certain important shifts in Pakistan’s strategic stance, including its nuclear approach vis-à-vis India.

Kidwai’s rhetoric indicates that Pakistan’s calculations are changing in response to a stronger Chinese commitment to its defence, as was witnessed during Op Sindoor, a partial revival of American patronage and its role as a mediator in the ongoing Iran war. This is further enhanced by the Makkah Defence Pact, signed by Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye in August. Kidwai cites the pact as a step towards reinforcing deterrence against India. This rhetoric may be self-serving, but what lies behind it in terms of geopolitical shifts should be properly evaluated. Pakistan has gained a higher geopolitical profile and greater room for manoeuvre that India must acknowledge and respond to.

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It is worthwhile to trace the trajectory of Pakistan’s nuclear strategy since it became an overt nuclear-armed state, like India, after a series of nuclear tests in May 1998. In those early days, it committed itself to a Credible Minimum Deterrence (CMD) just as India did, but unlike the latter, did not subscribe to a No-First Use (NFU) posture.

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After taking over as the first Director of the Strategic Plans Division in December 1998, Kidwai envisaged the use of nuclear weapons only if Pakistan confronted an existential threat. He stated that Pakistan would consider the use of N-weapons against India if the latter attacked and occupied a large part of Pakistani territory; destroyed most of Pakistani military assets; tried to economically strangle Pakistan; or instigated widespread internal political subversion in the country. These were worst-case scenarios, with nuclear weapons serving as weapons of last resort. It was his view that nuclear deterrence made the prospect of a conventional war between the two sides unthinkable.

Kidwai dates the first important shift in Pakistan’s nuclear approach to India’s adoption of the Cold Start strategy (2004), which sought to find space for hitting Pakistan with conventional thrusts across the border without triggering a nuclear response. Since then, he has claimed that Pakistan’s response has been to acquire weapons and capabilities to deny any such space to India.

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Thus, in 2011, the 60-km-range Nasr tactical nuclear weapon was deployed to respond to Cold Start-type operations. India’s response has been that any use of nuclear weapons, of any yield or range, would, under its nuclear doctrine, invite massive retaliation; that nuclear weapons, once used, would trigger an escalatory dynamic resulting in an all-out nuclear war. Pakistan dismisses this contention.

In 2013, Kidwai formally adopted the term “Full Spectrum Nuclear Deterrence” (FSND), though CMD was not abandoned. In a speech at the Carnegie Endowment in 2015, he explained that FSND was aimed at ensuring that no space for war below the nuclear level was available to the adversary. This was backed by a range of weapons and a variety of delivery systems. No target within the Indian landmass would be out of range. He claimed that Shaheen-3 missile (then newly deployed), with a range of 2,750 km, could reach bases in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. In his latest remarks, he has called India “target-rich” and said that “there is no place for India’s strategic weapons to hide.”

Kidwai has claimed that after Op Sindoor, “new normals” are “now defined by Pakistan,” that the Pakistan Air Force is now the dominant air power in the region and the “robust combination of nuclear and conventional forces” ensures strategic stability. He referred to Pakistan’s “retaliatory policy of Quid Pro Quo Plus”, which was “responding with punishment greater than the adversary’s original sin.”

Interestingly, this is conventional retaliation and not nuclear, which implies that Pakistan believes it has overcome India’s conventional superiority. Kidwai then upped the ante to recommend that in the next round, “retaliatory punishment should be so severe and unforgiving, directed at the heart of India’s vulnerabilities, which are numerous, that India’s dangerous strategy of imposing on Pakistan the BJP’s policy of externalising India’s internal politics is buried once and for all.”

This is inflammatory and provocative language that has the potential for dangerous overreach. One should take the threat seriously.

Kidwai has interpreted India’s development and deployment of sea-based ballistic missiles as a “destabilising” move. Rather than accept it as a second-strike capability aimed at responding to a first strike by an adversary, he is treating it as evidence that India is shifting away from NFU and preparing for a first strike.

He has warned that Pakistan would have to respond by developing its own sea-based strike capabilities in order to restore strategic stability in South Asia. One should expect Pakistan to seek Chinese assistance to help neutralise India’s more advanced capabilities in this regard. The Babur-3 submarine-launched cruise missile has already been announced and the Ababeel MIRV (multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicles) system is under testing.

India should also examine the implications of the consolidation and centralisation of Pakistan’s nuclear command and control structure. The NCA Act was amended earlier this year to create the post of Commander of the National Strategic Command, who will also advise the Commander of the Defence Forces, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

Taken together, Kidwai’s remarks and other developments presage a more assertive, even intemperate behaviour by Pakistan. While reinforcing its own deterrence capabilities, India should pursue political engagement with Pakistan that will create an opportunity to make a better assessment of the situation and explore confidence-building measures, even if they are of limited utility to begin with.

The nuclear and conventional balance is shifting in our region and beyond. We need a better compass to navigate a more challenging security terrain. Minimising the scope for misperception and misinterpretation of each other’s intent is in mutual interest.

The writer is former Chairman, National Security Advisory Board