Periodic desertions are bleeding Cong white

Rasheed Kidwai

Senior Journalist and Author

The good news for the Congress is that it cannot get worse. Unlike the poll debacles of 1967, 1977, 1996, 1998-1999, the electoral defeats of 2014 and 2019 did not result in a split or the creation of breakaway groups. Yet, the periodic desertions are bleeding the Congress white.

Unlike Congress leader Indira Gandhi of 1969 and 1978, the current leadership is not getting the time to regroup or create a cohesive political outfit to take on its political opponents. The internal disquiet is proving to be never-ending and making the Gandhi trio — Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka — far more vulnerable and out-of-depth as also dynasts who are clutching to power even if it only means controlling the Congress.

The Congress under Sonia Gandhi has remained allergic to change. The Congress is, perhaps, the only political party where party leaders from the 1970s (product of Sanjay Gandhi’s leadership factory) were/are still calling the shots in 2014-2022. Ashok Gehlot , Ghulam Nabi Azad, Digvijaya Singh, Ambika Soni, Kamal Nath, Ahmed Patel (died in November 2020) and others had come into prominence during the Sanjay era. Most of them continued to be relevant in the post-1980 Indira Gandhi era — the Rajiv Gandhi rule, PV Narasimha Rao period, Sitaram Kesri regime and Sonia Gandhi time — spread over five decades. These individuals were always a part of the groups of close aides of Sanjay, Rajiv and Sonia, doubling up as union ministers and senior-level AICC functionaries.

On many occasions, they were a part of the coteries that comprised the small, but influential, decision-making process. What this, in effect, did was to extend patronage in states. Azad, for instance, held a distinction of occupying at various times all rooms meant for the party general secretaries at 24, Akbar Road. He developed a vast network of his loyalists in virtually every state and big district where the Congress had a presence. This loyalty reward set-up discouraged other political activists from making a mark in the party organisation.

Rahul Gandhi, who became the AICC general secretary in 2006, tried to change or reform the system, but soon he and his team faced huge resistance from those loyal to the Azad-Ahmed-Ambika-Digvijaya networks. Rahul’s bid to even bring about changes in the Youth Congress, NSUI, Sewa Dal, Mahila Congress etc faced a lot of opposition and resistance.

This was the time when the UPA was in power. Sonia, who was the AICC President, encouraged the ‘sab chalta hai’ approach, resulting in drift and a sense of despondency. As long as the Congress-led coalition was in power, everything was brushed under the carpet.

The Gandhis are to be blamed for the present-day mess. Sonia Gandhi’s return as interim party president in August 2019 may have helped in creating a false sense of continuity, but in reality, it only reduced the Congress to becoming a group of party leaders who were “happy to be unhappy”.

Team Rahul was never comfortable with the rise and presence of the old guard while the old guard (as evident from Ghulam Nabi Azad’s letter) was deeply exercised over the ‘immature’ handling of party affairs by Rahul and the people around him. Sonia kept trying to strike a balance, constantly setting up panel after panel, drafting the old and the young rather recklessly. As a result, the ‘committee raj’ lost credibility and the weight it was supposed to carry.

This status quo in the Congress led to the emergence of leaders, at various levels of the party hierarchy, who were dissatisfied. Some of them formed a group which is known as the G-23. The G-23 consisted of three types of disgruntled party leaders. One comprised those genuinely concerned about the state of the party, the other group members viewed dissent as a leverage to enhancing their position within the AICC and the third set consisted of those looking for greener pastures. Among them, it is the third group that is proving to be the most lethal.

Why did Azad quit the party? It is always difficult to get into the mind of rebel(s) without a cause. Azad fancied himself being on a par with Ahmed Patel and, perhaps, after Patel’s death, he thought that the party (read the Gandhis) would use his services. When Ashok Gehlot’s name started doing the rounds as a non-Gandhi face of the party (in the ensuing organisational polls), he started looking for a political life outside the Congress.

Azad’s exit is bad optics for the Congress and the Gandhis in these testing times. His resignation is likely to provide ammunition and leverage to other disgruntled leaders who are still in the Congress.

At another level, this phenomenon would make the Gandhis’ task of enforcing some plan in Rajasthan and other states slightly more daunting. But then, Rahul Gandhi is an unconventional politician and unlikely to be perturbed by these ‘distractions’. Paradoxically, his era would arrive when Sonia moves away from active politics.