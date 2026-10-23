Plug gaps in counting of farm fires

NORTH India’s high-pollution season has begun. The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) has already invoked Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in NCR as Delhi’s air quality slipped into the “poor” category for the first time this season.

This year, satellite data compiled by the ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute’s CREAMS (Consortium for Research on Agroecosystem Monitoring and Modelling from Space) lab recorded 454 farm fires in Punjab between September 15 and October 21. As paddy harvesting gains pace, these numbers will rise.

The CAQM is verifying incidents on the ground amid reports that satellites are not capturing the full extent of burning. India has no reliable way to tell whether stubble burning is rising or falling, because fire counts capture when farmers burn crop residue, not how much they actually burn.

Until crop residue burning (CRB) is measured by the land it scars rather than the flames a satellite happens to see, India will keep misjudging both its problem and its progress. Measurement is the first step here. Farmers squeezed between the paddy harvest and wheat sowing can afford to completely stop burning when alternatives are affordable and arrive on time. Nearly half the farmers in our survey who used residue management machines still burned some loose straw in 2022. Accurate data tells governments where farmers need additional support.

During the peak burning days, between late October and early November, stubble burning could account for 40 per cent of Delhi’s daily PM2.5, according to Delhi’s Air Quality Decision Support System. Burning estimates tell us whether CRB mitigation measures like the Central Sector Scheme for Promotion of Agricultural Mechanisation for In-Situ Management of Crop Residue are working and where efforts should focus next, down to the district and village levels.

They also feed the emission estimates behind Delhi’s Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS), which the CAQM uses to decide the stage of GRAP across Delhi-NCR. Undercounting distorts all three: the scheme’s effectiveness is not accurately captured, forecasts run low and restrictive actions arrive late. Three steps could close this gap.

First, the CAQM should revise its monitoring protocol this season to include burnt area alongside fire counts. In 2022, Punjab recorded over 49,900 fires. By 2024, the reported fires dropped by 78 per cent to around 10,900. The land tells a different story: analysis by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) found that Punjab’s burnt area fell by only about 11 per cent by 2024. A study by ISRO found that burning has shifted from afternoon to evening hours. The satellites the CAQM relies on pass in the morning and early afternoon, so evening fires go unseen. Recognising this, it directed Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to step up evening surveillance. Ground patrols are needed, but they cannot replace remote sensing, which can monitor thousands of square kilometres without anyone in the field.

Burnt area mapping fills that gap. Satellites such as the Sentinel-2 constellation carry multispectral sensors that detect the scar that remains after burning; adding up those scars gives the extent of burning. CEEW analysis found that burnt area methods using open-source satellite imagery are nearly 75 per cent accurate.

The CAQM piloted ISRO’s burnt area method in 2025 and found inconsistencies in its ground survey reporting. The next step should be to resolve them and adopt the method alongside fire counts. These could show agriculture departments which villages most need machines, custom-hiring centres and straw buyers.

The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology and the India Meteorological Department should then feed burnt-area emissions into the inventories behind the region’s AQEWS, so that forecasts reflect the fires that counts miss.

Second, over the medium term, authorities should move towards a hybrid monitoring system. Burnt area helps complement fire counts, but creates an additional problem: the Sentinel-2 satellite generally revisits the same spot only every five days. If a farm is burnt and cleared within that window, even burnt area mapping could miss it. The CAQM has recently directed states to use drones. Yet drones have limited range, need extensive permissions and can realistically survey only a fraction of farmland.

Commercial satellite imagery, used alongside open-source data, could fill the gap. Commercial providers offer multispectral satellite imagery similar to Sentinel-2’s, and a single image covers thousands of square kilometres every day. The cost is the constraint: 10 days’ commercial imagery for all of Punjab would cost up to Rs 10 crore. Satellites also go blind under cloud cover, which is where drones, flying below them, would be suitable. Monitoring of stubble burning requires an approach that combines data from multiple platforms to provide an accurate picture.

Third, India should build its own environmental monitoring constellation in the long run. Today, commercial satellite data that helps monitor CRB comes from foreign providers; it carries the risk of blackouts. Earlier this year, for instance, Planet Labs introduced restrictions on satellite imagery from West Asia following a US government request. An indigenous satellite constellation, tuned to Indian conditions, would shield India from decisions made elsewhere.

The recent agreement between the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) and a consortium led by Bengaluru-based space company Pixxel to build a 12-satellite earth observation constellation, with the first four in orbit by early 2027, is a step in the right direction. The data from this constellation will help monitor CRB as well as other environmental parameters related to forests, water and land.

Stubble burning is no longer just North India’s problem. States such as Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are now reporting farm fires and their toll on soil and the environment. As the practice spreads across India, so does the cost of measuring it inadequately. Mitigating it effectively from Punjab to Telangana, alongside machines and incentives for farmers, requires timely, accurate measurement and the right eyes in the sky.

Views are personal

Sneha Maria Ignatious is Programme Associate and Mohammad Rafiuddin is Programme Lead at the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW)