Policing within the rule of law

THE recent developments in New Delhi following the controversy surrounding the alleged NEET paper leak have once again brought the nation to an uncomfortable crossroads. The questions being raised are many, and rightly so. Were the police justified in using force? Were the students exercising their constitutional rights? Should policemen display their badges during such operations? Importantly, what does the law actually say?

Advertisement

These questions deserve answers based not on emotion or political inclination but on constitutional principles and statutory provisions. The Constitution guarantees every citizen the right to freedom of speech and expression and the right to assemble peacefully without arms. However, these freedoms are not absolute. Articles 19(2) and 19(3) empower the State to impose reasonable restrictions in the interests of public order, sovereignty, integrity and security of the nation. The moment a peaceful gathering crosses the boundaries of law and order or threatens public peace, the legal framework changes significantly.

Advertisement

Under Section 148 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023 , an executive magistrate or an authorised police officer may command an unlawful assembly to disperse. If the assembly refuses to do so, reasonable force may be used to disperse it. Correspondingly, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 defines an unlawful assembly and prescribes punishment for those who knowingly continue to remain members of such an assembly after it has been declared unlawful.

Advertisement

This important legal distinction is often overlooked in public discourse. Once an assembly has been declared unlawful and adequate warning given, every individual who remains part of such an assembly assumes legal responsibility for the consequences flowing from such assembly. The law does not distinguish between those standing quietly and those actively participating in violence, although the degree of criminal liability may vary depending upon individual acts.

This, however, does not give the police unlimited authority. The Supreme Court, in several judgments, including Ramlila Maidan Incident v. Home Secretary, Union of India (2012), has emphasised that the use of force must satisfy the test of necessity, proportionality and minimum force. Police action must never become punitive; it must remain preventive and restorative.

Advertisement

Much criticism has also centred around police personnel not displaying their nameplates. It is a legitimate concern because identification promotes accountability and public confidence. Yet, this issue too has another side. Security personnel deployed in highly volatile situations sometimes modify visible identification to protect themselves and their families from retaliation.

Even military personnel, during combat operations, avoid displaying identifiable insignia that may expose commanders to enemy targeting. The logic is tactical rather than secretive.

The emotional appeals directed at policemen during protests are also worth reflecting upon. "Don't you have children?" "Don't you have mothers and sisters at home?"

Every police officer is someone's son, daughter, parent or sibling. But, at that moment, the officer is discharging a constitutional duty. The police do not formulate government policy; they implement lawful orders issued under the authority of the State. If those orders are challenged, the appropriate constitutional remedy lies before courts and legislatures, not in personal confrontation with the constable standing on the road.

The larger issue, therefore, is not police conduct but the circumstances that compelled students to take to the streets. The NEET paper leak has shaken public confidence in one of India's most competitive examinations. For lakhs of students who spend years preparing, the perception of unfairness can become emotionally devastating. Their frustration deserves empathy. Their anxiety deserves acknowledgement.

Yet another uncomfortable truth also deserves equal attention. Society itself bears part of the responsibility for the present crisis. The obsession with competitive success has reached unhealthy proportions. Families often place pressure on children to secure admissions into prestigious institutions. Simultaneously, some among us are willing to purchase leaked papers, manipulate systems or exploit unfair means if it promises academic success. We condemn corruption after becoming its victims but tolerate it when we perceive personal benefit.

The decay, therefore, is institutional as well as societal. Youth naturally possess energy, idealism and impatience. These are assets of every nation. However, crowds behave differently from individuals. A thoughtful student may lose judgment within a charged gathering. It is said that "a crowd has neither a face nor a brain." History demonstrates that genuine public movements can be infiltrated by political interests, anti-social elements, organised troublemakers and even hostile external actors seeking instability.

India has witnessed such situations before. Crowd management remains among the most difficult policing assignments across the world. Police personnel also sustain injuries during such operations. Assaults, stone-pelting, lynching attempts and attacks on securitymen while performing public duties have been documented. Their rights, too, deserve equal recognition.

Another emerging trend is the endorsement of protests by celebrities, intellectuals, writers, retired officials and commentators. Every citizen enjoys freedom of expression. However, influence carries responsibility. Before supporting or opposing any movement, opinion-makers owe society a duty to understand the facts, legal provisions and potential consequences of their statements.

None of this should be misunderstood as an argument against protest. Peaceful protest remains the lifeblood of democracy. Every progressive reform has been accompanied by public dissent. But democratic protest cannot become democratic disorder. Equally, lawful policing cannot become excessive policing.

The answer lies in balance. The government must ensure transparent, time-bound investigations into allegations such as examination leaks and establish institutional mechanisms that restore public confidence. Police forces must continue improving crowd-control techniques through dialogue, negotiation, graded response and accountability. Protesters must remain peaceful and resist attempts by disruptive elements to hijack genuine causes.

Ultimately, the NEET controversy is bigger than an examination. It is a mirror reflecting the stresses within our educational system, the anxieties of our youth, the pressures of parenting, the vulnerabilities of public institutions and the enormous burden placed upon the police.

Instead of asking only who was right on the streets of Delhi, perhaps the more important question is: What went wrong long before the students reached those streets? That is where the real reform must begin.