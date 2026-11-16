Politics of defection in Punjab

The growing trend of political defections has become a challenge to India's democratic values and constitutional morality. The declining political ideology, weakening commitment to public service, increasing influence of money and muscle power and the growing corporatisation of politics have contributed to this phenomenon. Political loyalty is determined by electoral convenience, personal ambition and access to power rather than ideological commitment or public accountability.

The 17th Assembly elections in Punjab will be held early next year. Before these elections, political leaders and elected representatives are racing to switch parties. The BJP's latest move to induct three AAP MLAs, including high-profile Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh, has raised questions about political morality and a lack of ideological commitment. This process may continue even after the election results are declared.

Punjab also offers a clear example of this political culture, raising questions about political ethics, democratic accountability and voters' mandates.

The history of political defections in Punjab can be traced to the 1967 Assembly elections, when the Congress lost power in several states, including Punjab. This period was part of a wider national phenomenon popularly associated with the expression 'Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram'. It originated from Haryana MLA Gaya Lal, who reportedly changed political affiliations several times within a fortnight in 1967. Across India, hundreds of legislators switched parties during this period and many later received ministerial positions. These developments exposed the parliamentary democracy's vulnerability to political opportunism.

The rise of regional parties and coalition governments reshaped political alignments and increased instability. Defection politics in Punjab since 1967 show two major patterns, primarily linked to coalition governments (1967-71) and government formation and change since 1985. According to historical accounts published in The Indian Panorama, approximately 124 defections took place in Punjab between 1967 and 1971, contributing to the collapse of four governments. As a result, unstable coalition arrangements gave way to a comparatively stable Congress government. Subsequently, political competition revolved around factionalism within the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

The period following 1985 witnessed further political realignments. In May 1986, 27 MLAs elected on the SAD (Longowal) ticket split from the party and formed another group, exploiting the original anti-defection law's one-third split provision. This development was followed by the dismissal of the Surjit Singh Barnala government. Political instability, terrorist violence and the imposition of President's Rule further complicated Punjab's democratic institutions during this period.

This trend has continued uninterruptedly since then as Punjab's political landscape has seen repeated defections across almost every major political party, along with membership and leadership changes.

In the recent past, before the 2022 Assembly elections, several prominent Congress leaders shifted their political affiliations, including the two-time former Chief Minister, Capt Amarinder Singh, former President of the state unit of the Congress party Sunil Jakhar and many others, who joined the BJP and other parties, including the ruling AAP. Others, including Raj Kumar Verka and Balbir Singh Sidhu, first joined the BJP and later returned to the Congress, illustrating the fluid nature of political loyalties and reminding people of the modern-day Aya Rams and Gaya Rams of Punjab.

The AAP also faced large-scale defections before the 2022 elections. Its strength in the previous 2917 Assembly fell from 20 MLAs to 11 as several legislators, including prominent leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira, left the party and joined the Congress.

This trend did not stop here and political realignments continued even after the 2022 elections. In April 2023, Congress leader Sushil Kumar Rinku joined the AAP and subsequently contested and won the Jalandhar Lok Sabha by-election. However, in 2024, he moved to the BJP, demonstrating how quickly political affiliations can change.

Before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, political affiliations shifted further. Ravneet Singh Bittu, a three-time Congress MP, joined the BJP. Meanwhile, former MP Dharmvira Gandhi joined the Congress after being associated with the AAP. Another classic example of frequently shifting loyalties is Navjot Singh Sidhu and his wife, also a former MLA.

The SAD has also experienced internal divisions and organisational challenges. Differences between Sukhbir Singh Badal's leadership and other Akali factions have contributed to political fragmentation. The emergence of alternative Akali formations, Punar Surjit and Waris Punjab, has further complicated the state's political alignments and their parties' future. More recently, reports of BJP efforts to induct more sitting AAP legislators and disgruntled leaders from other parties have again brought defections into public discussion. Such developments raise questions about the ideological consistency of political representatives and how seriously they take the mandate they received from voters.

The politics of defections in Punjab reflects the broader transformation of Indian political culture. The anti-defection law, introduced in 1985 and strengthened in 2003, provides a constitutional framework, but questions remain about its implementation and the impartiality of decision-making authorities.

To address widespread political defections, the Rajiv Gandhi government introduced the 52nd Constitutional Amendment Act in 1985, incorporating the Tenth Schedule into the Constitution. Its primary objective was to prevent elected representatives from changing parties for personal or political benefits and to promote stability in legislative governments.

However, the original legislation contained a provision allowing one-third of legislators to split from their political party without attracting disqualification. The 91st Constitutional Amendment Act, 2003, subsequently removed this loophole. Under the amended provisions, a merger is exempt from disqualification when at least two-thirds of the legislature's party members agree to it.

Despite these safeguards, the anti-defection law's effectiveness remains contested. Recent mass defections and party splits, particularly in Maharashtra and West Bengal, are classic examples of how parties avoid disqualification under the law. One major concern is the Speaker's authority to decide disqualification petitions. Delayed and partisan decisions, particularly in politically sensitive cases, have totally undermined the legislation's purpose. Questions have also been raised about the impartiality of Speakers, who generally belong to the ruling political establishment and act according to their dictates.

The central issue is that voters elect representatives based on party affiliation, manifesto, and political commitments. When elected representatives later switch parties without seeking a new mandate, the relationship between voters and their representatives becomes questionable.

Defections also weaken opposition parties, disturb legislative balances, and create opportunities for governments to gain power through political realignments rather than electoral support.

Moreover, when constitutional authorities delay decisions on disqualification petitions, public confidence in democratic institutions suffers the most. The credibility of democratic institutions depends not merely on holding elections but also on ensuring that elected representatives remain accountable to the people who give them their mandate.

Now, Punjab's politically aware electorate has an important opportunity and responsibility to examine doubtful contestants' conduct and question their frequent changes in party affiliation