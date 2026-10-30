Poll setbacks unsettle the BJP and Congress

LIKE byelections, the exercise to elect members to a legislative council in the states with a bicameral legislature conforms to an expected and accepted pattern: favour the ruling party/coalition, with rare upsets.

The outcomes of Wednesday's legislative council elections held in Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Bihar assumed the intensity of an Assembly poll or General Election. Much was at stake for the parties, the CMs and even the PM.

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But the gains and losses claimed big names. The most prominent figure drawn into the political fallout is PM Narendra Modi. In Varanasi, his Lok Sabha seat, the Samajwadi Party (SP) retained the Teachers' constituency and won the Graduates' seat.

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Among other leaders who faced the music was UP deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya who belongs to Allahabad and is regarded as an asset to the BJP in the region. But the party lost seats in the Allahabad-Jhansi belt to the SP.

In Lucknow, where Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is also the Lucknow MP, the SP won the Graduates' constituency while the BJP retained the Teachers' constituency. The saving grace was that CM Yogi Adityanath's Gorakhpur turf was safe, though the BJP wrested the seats in the Gorakhpur-Faizabad stretch by a minuscule margin.

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The Congress lost all four seats in Karnataka, a state it rules. It was a blow to the recently appointed CM, DK Shivakumar, who was perceived as the party's great white hope in the southern state. For the BJP, struggling with issues to re-establish its standing in Karnataka, it was a bonanza and offered a foothold to regain primacy.

The other shocker was Nagpur, where the incumbent Congress MLC retained his seat, defeating the BJP, which had gone all out to wrest it. Nagpur houses the RSS' headquarters. It is the home borough of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and is Central minister Nitin Gadkari's parliamentary constituency. Fadnavis and Gadkari have been the subject of discussion in recent times: Fadnavis is criticised for his alleged inability to get on with the BJP's allies while Gadkari is perceived as owing his job only to the Sangh.

UP votes in four months and Karnataka in March 2028. Maharashtra is perpetually in the throes of a churn, set off by the shambolic nature of the ruling coalition, the Mahayuti, that was cobbled by the BJP at the helm with breakaway groups of the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party, all engaged in gamesmanship. The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), the NCP (Sharad Pawar) and the Congress.

Bihar, which saw a BJP-NDA sweep just two years back, was not free of mild shocks. Prashant Kishor's nascent Jan Suraaj Party, which debuted in the Assembly a few months ago, won a council seat while the down-and-out Rashtriya Janata Dal got one.

UP unearthed the most number of shocks and surprises. Doubtless, the BJP won a majority (six) of the 11 seats at stake by virtue of a successful run in the western region (barring one seat in Agra), but the SP gave it a run for their money in the eastern and central regions.

The loss of the Teachers' and Graduates' seats in Varanasi is interpreted by political observers as a reflection of the restiveness among GenZ and the lack of opportunities to rise among teachers who are as vital a voting block for the BJP as the traders.

The 2024 Lok Sabha result in Varanasi was a warning sign for Modi. Ajay Rai, the Congress candidate, substantially reduced Modi's victory margin after leading in the first few rounds. Modi had showcased Varanasi as a model prime-ministerial constituency, based on a myriad projects, accomplished and in progress.

Like Parliament, which is split into two chambers, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, some state legislatures are divided into two Houses: the Vidhan Sabha and the Vidhan Parishad (legislative council). Voting to elect the members of a Legislative Council is done through an indirect process. They are elected by MLAs or nominated through a system of proportional representation, using the single transferable vote.

An electoral college is made up of one-third each of MLAs and local bodies' members, one-sixth nominated by the Governor, one-twelfth of graduates holding degrees for at least three years and one-twelfth of teachers. While the MLAs and government board members usually vote for a ruling party/coalition's nominees, the graduates and teachers are free spirits who exercise their choice independently.

What went wrong? Political sources speak of a general lethargy setting in among the BJP MLAs, who are more preoccupied with their fate in the Assembly election and whether they would be re-nominated. In any case, Varanasi's electoral management is entrusted to Modi's aides and confidants from Gujarat. This has triggered resentment among the UP netas, who are possessive about their territories.

The fact that Adityanath saved his terrain is also perceived as a reflection on the BJP's internal dynamics before the long-drawn and fraught exercise of nominating candidates starts. Adityanath is clearly not a pushover and will strive to have an upper hand in ticket distribution.

Ahead of the INDIA bloc's rally in Delhi on Friday, which will be spearheaded by the Gandhi siblings and the Congress, the Grand Old Party's dismal showing raises questions over the leadership. This is especially so because the bloc's constituents, notably the SP and NCP (SP), outperformed the Congress and demonstrated their indispensability to the coalition.

The Congress has only Nagpur to crow about, but Pawar's party picked up the other two seats in the MVA's kitty. While the Congress did not contest in UP for "strategic" reasons, it went on its own in Bihar, losing all.

The Karnataka rout is particularly galling because Shivakumar is regarded as an ace electoral strategist for the Congress. He belongs to the Vokkaliga caste that is integral to the state's caste pyramid made up of Lingayats (a BJP stronghold), Kurubas (ex-CM Siddaramaiah is their leader) and Dalits (Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is Dalit but hasn't succeeded in mobilising their votes).

The Congress' calculation was that Shivakumar would take away the Vokkaliga votes from the Janata Dal (Secular), the community's first choice. Indeed, it wrote off JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy. As the results showed, Kumaraswamy and his JD(S) are alive and kicking, so perhaps it was a folly for the Congress to dump all its eggs in Shivakumar's basket.