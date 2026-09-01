Poor prisoners need more than lawyers

ONE problem that is not going away anytime soon and requires immediate remedy is prolonged and unnecessary incarceration. Too many people stay in jail for too long even before being found guilty of any crime. With this the whole notion of rule of law fails and accused and victim alike are casualties.

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The evidence is in the numbers: nearly four crore criminal cases are pending in the lower courts; another nearly 20 lakh in the high courts; jails are bursting at the seams, some holding four to five times the number they were meant to house. Worse, 76% of all inmates are not convicted people but just folks waiting for their matters to grind their way through the courts. People caught up in this punishment-before-trial system almost inevitably come from among the poor, socially and economically disadvantaged.

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An interlocking skein of causes perpetuates this wretched state of affairs, but one surely is the absence or poor quality of legal representation. While we wait for a holistic approach to an ever more burdened system, the inequality within it cries out for immediate remedy.

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The legal aid system that spans the country was created exactly to level this unequal playing field and give effect to the constitutional promise of fair trial, effective representation and equal access to justice. Under the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987, it provides free representation to all those eligible -- importantly to every person in custody, irrespective of means. Traditionally, this has largely been delivered through part-time panels of lawyers assigned cases for a fee.

Over decades, empirical studies, internal assessments and parliamentary committees have pointed to stubborn deficiencies in this model: opaque empanelment, inadequate infrastructure, low and delayed honoraria, uneven skills and commitment, weak client contact and inadequate monitoring of services and satisfaction. Towards remedy, NALSA (National Legal Services Authority) developed special services: police-station, remand and jail-visiting lawyers and lawyers tasked with securing bail. But episodic engagement, weak oversight and accountability remained.

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The Legal Aid Defence Counsel System (LADCS) is a response to and departure from this. It provides budgets, accommodation and staff for a small cadre of full-time criminal defence lawyers. Engaged on contract, they are neither government lawyers nor public servants; cannot take private cases; can be terminated for unsatisfactory performance; and work exclusively on criminal defence. An LADC office provides advice and representation from remand and bail through trial and, where necessary, appeal: continuous, specialised and accountable representation rather than episodic assistance.

Piloted in 2020 in 17 districts, the scheme now serves a little less than 700. Rough-and-ready, back-of-the-envelope calculations suggest LADCS deals with only about 2% of all criminal cases, hardly an explosive expansion or wholesale displacement of the private Bar. The significant volume of bail work is beginning to demonstrate their value at a critical point when liberty is at stake.

Perhaps a victim of its own incipient success, no sooner has the LADCS begun to show promise than it is already in deep contention: should such a scheme exist at all? The challenge goes directly to the constitutional obligation it was designed to deliver: fair trial and effective legal representation.

Lawyers' associations in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh contend that the LADCS creates a "parallel State-funded criminal bar"; concentrates work in a small salaried cadre; erodes the traditional panel system; subjects criminal defence to administrative oversight and performance-based termination; undermines professional independence; restricts litigants' choice of counsel; and hurts independent advocates, particularly young lawyers. The 'against' argument leans towards bolstering a self-regulating profession rather than a salaried cadre.

Nevertheless, the CJI, as Patron-in-Chief of NALSA, took the matter in hand. In March, following representations from Punjab advocates, he constituted a five-member committee under Justice Koshy to review the scheme. By July, the agitation had escalated into an indefinite no-work strike. Late that month, the Punjab and Haryana High Court rejected rollback and introduced safeguards against alleged misuse. Yet not two weeks later, after more representations, the CJI announced that no fresh LADCS appointments would be made after September. The next day, NALSA announced non-renewal in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh from September and, across the rest of the country, as existing contracts expired. Legal-aid work would revert to the Bar, preferably to young lawyers. At the time of going to press, there is no public indication that the Koshy Committee has submitted its recommendations.

The 'for' lobby points to the LADCS' critical role in representing poor inmates. Representations to the Union Law Minister note that in 2025-26, over 9,000 of some 15,000 cases assigned to the LADCS in Uttar Pradesh alone were disposed of, and warn against allowing localised agitation to derail a national scheme. They also recall then-CJI Chandrachud's 2023 condemnation when the Bharatpur Bar Association sought to obstruct LADCS lawyers: restraining lawyers from defending accused persons could amount to "sheer criminal contempt" he said.

Serving LADCS and supporting staff from Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland have now challenged the non-renewal direction. They contend that the Koshy Committee review remains incomplete and that serving LADCS were neither consulted nor could place their experience, performance records or recommendations before NALSA. The Supreme Court has issued notice to the Centre and NALSA.

India's LADCS is a late innovation towards a strong public-defender model used across the world. It needs time to settle in, be assessed and refined, and to demonstrate its ability to benefit court and client. At the bottom of the little successes peeping through is accountability. Contracted, full-time lawyers have to prove their mettle within a clear chain of command. Many may themselves be young, but work in a singularly focussed criminal defence unit under an experienced chief. True, it may not all be sunshine and light: performance varies and overload is already an emerging challenge.

Yet an established, budget-backed scheme is on the brink of being dismantled before it has been properly evaluated against its raison d'être - better service delivery to the most vulnerable and needy. Transition back to the traditional panel system, with imprecise directions about what follows, risks discontinuity and more delay. It may condemn poor prisoners to second-class representation. Simply preferring 'young lawyers' does not recreate supervision, continuity and accountability.

Without an institutional backbone assuring quality and accountability, the poor risk becoming the training ground on which inexperienced lawyers learn their craft. The people most affected neither asked for the change, were consulted about it, nor have much voice in what replaces it.

For NALSA, the reversal unravels years of design, planning and budgetary allocation and signals that strong pressure groups can sway outcomes even where constitutional rights are at stake. Whatever the outcome, the argument cannot rest on what benefits to the Bar but seek out pathways towards best representation for the justice seeker. Justice awaits.