Power shift ails science agencies

A recent statement by Pawan Goenka, chairperson of IN-SPACe (Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre), about the future of India’s space programme caused a controversy. In an unprecedented move, associations of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists expressed their concerns. Though both Goenka and ISRO promptly clarified the statement and denied any plans for privatisation of the space agency, the episode points to critical policy gaps. It has deep implications not just for ISRO but for all scientific agencies and the overall direction of research and development (R&D) in India.

IN-SPACe is an anachronism created by the Central government without taking into confidence the scientific leadership and community, as is evident from the letter written by nine staff unions on September 4. IN-SPACe was set up about five years ago, but its role is still unclear and not backed by any statutory provisions. The government and ISRO leaders have repeatedly described it as “an enabler and a regulator”. While its enabling role as a single-window point for startups is obvious, calling it a regulator is misleading.

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The government pushed private sector entry without a legally binding regulatory framework. Space activities involve a plethora of international obligations and regulations, ranging from allocation of orbital slots for satellites to liability and insurance in the case of accidents on Earth or in orbit. A proper regulatory system, therefore, is a must. ISRO first proposed a space law in 2015, and while deliberations were ongoing, the government announced a new space policy in 2023, forming IN-SPACe. The space Bill was finally ready in 2025, to provide for “a comprehensive legal framework for regulating private space activities”.

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There are other issues with IN-SPACe. It is categorised as an autonomous centre working under the Department of Space (DoS), which is also the administrative ministry for ISRO. If IN-SPACe is to act as a regulator, there is an inherent conflict of interest here because the ISRO chairperson is also the DoS Secretary. Suppose IN-SPACe gets legal authority under the proposed space law to be a regulator, can it continue to be a facilitator and enabler too (as it does now)?

It is a cardinal principle that regulation and facilitation cannot go hand in hand. That’s why regulatory functions of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) were taken away, and a statutory Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) was formed when private players were allowed to operate in the 1990s.

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While creating IN-SPACe, the government placed it on a par with ISRO in a way. It is headed by a chairperson, just like ISRO, while other autonomous bodies of DoS are helmed by directors. The result is two power centres, both headed by chairpersons, at least in public perception. The IN-SPACe chairperson’s statements relating to broader space policy and direction should be seen in this context. This anachronism was generated through hurried policy changes. Such changes undermined a time-tested multi-tiered policymaking framework that existed since the inception of ISRO. At the top is the policymaking body, the Space Commission, then DoS as the administrative ministry and ISRO as the scientific and implementation agency.

If private sector facilitation is all that IN-SPACe is doing, then ISRO and its two commercial arms — Antrix Corporation and New Space India Limited — were better placed to do that with their cumulative experience of interfacing with the private sector, gained over the past four decades. Private sector engagement and technology transfer are functions that the three agencies have handled internally all along. This mandate could have been easily expanded to include organising private access to ISRO facilities. Even now, all that IN-SPACe is handling is the front-end of this facilitation; the execution is done by ISRO.

Other scientific agencies are witnessing a power shift similar to that seen in ISRO. The Department of Science and Technology (DST), which was the nodal agency for scientific research and funded projects through the Science and Engineering Research Board, has lost its primacy with the setting up of a new body, the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), whose Governing Council is chaired by the Prime Minister.

The ANRF has been given massive outlays — Rs 50,000 crore over five years for public-funded research and Rs 1 lakh crore over six years for the Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Fund exclusively for the private sector. The DST will have a nominal role in deciding how this money is spent or in steering the course of R&D.

The Executive Council of the ANRF provides overall direction for the RDI scheme, with the DST merely being an implementation agency. The power to make changes in the scope or selection of sectors or type of projects lies with the Empowered Group of Secretaries chaired by the Cabinet Secretary. A generalist administrator would thus decide the course of R&D, sidelining the expertise of a scientific and technical agency (DST). In fact, the website of the RDI fund describes DST as an “Independent Business Unit of ANRF”. Its job is only to get the funds from the government and funnel them to the ANRF.

A similar move is underway to undermine the powers of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Instead of medical scientists and public health specialists guiding health research, the national health research agenda will now be set by a centralised National Health Research Stewardship Committee headed by the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) and having bureaucrats as members. The Department of Health Research will act as the implementing agency, and the ICMR will be at the last tier as the in-charge of “scientific and technical execution.”

All these instances of a power shift are highly disturbing. They place decision-making powers in the hands of non-technical people, centralise decision-making and undermine the autonomy of scientific agencies. All this could eventually lead to the hollowing out of expertise and talent in public-funded R&D bodies. The ISRO scientists’ letter is a wake-up call for all such institutions.