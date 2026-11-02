Punjab must revisit its water question

ON November 1, Punjab completed 60 years in its present form. For my generation, 1966 is not distant history. I was a young man when Punjab was reorganised. Since then, I have watched the state pass through a spate of phases. Naxalism, a Green Revolution, wars, prosperity, a Khalistan movement, a proliferation of drugs, terrorism and recovery, migration and a profound social change.

I passed through these phases while I was in the political arena of the state, having been in the Lok Sabha for two terms, in the state Legislature on six occasions and having had the privilege of serving Punjab twice as its Chief Minister.

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India had accepted linguistic reorganisation as a legitimate basis for creating states. Punjabi was a distinct language with a rich literary and cultural inheritance. There was nothing unreasonable in Punjabi-speaking people seeking a state in which their language received proper recognition. This demand arose in the early 1900s, culminating in 1966.

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The Punjab Reorganisation Act took effect on November 1, 1966. Haryana was created, Chandigarh became a union territory and the hill areas of the erstwhile Punjab went to Himachal Pradesh. The Punjabi suba settled the question of linguistic recognition, but not everything else. Chandigarh remained unresolved, territorial questions persisted and river waters became one of the most enduring issues in Punjab's relationships with neighbouring states and the Union.

The legitimacy of the Punjabi suba and the adequacy of every part of the 1966 settlement are, therefore, not the same thing. But 60 years on, Punjab cannot explain every success or failure through the lens of 1966. A state must be judged by what it made of an opportunity given to it by history.

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Regardless of the political success and consequent euphoria of the creation of a separate state, have those claimants even in retrospect considered the damage it has done to Punjab's continued existence? One often hears of the glory of the Sikh raj created by Maharaja Ranjit Singh, demolished by the British in 1849, Peshawar to Amritsar on the Radcliffe line disappeared from the map in 1947? So did 1966 give away Chandigarh to New Delhi, leaving a truncated Punjab around 200 miles east-to-west and about the same north-to-south,

The aim of the movement led by the then SAD and its leaders, Master Tara Singh and later, Sant Fateh Singh, was the creation of a Sikh state in which the SAD would have a political majority, enabling it to be forever in the driving seat. This was not to be. What then did it achieve? Punjab lost its hill territory to a new state, Himachal Pradesh, thereby, giving up its hydroelectric and irrigation assets, tourism and forest wealth. A new state, Haryana, took our industrial belt of Faridabad, Gurgaon and industry developing along the GT Road from Ambala to Delhi. Chandigarh, promised as the capital of Punjab when built, become a union territory, to be shared by both states rather than the capital of the state for which it was built.

Despite these setbacks, Punjab's spirit never faltered. Farmers embraced the Green Revolution with remarkable courage, speed and success. At a time when India struggled with food shortages, Punjab produced far beyond its own requirements and helped give the country food security. This was not merely an economic achievement. It was national service.

But yesterday's success cannot become tomorrow's burden. The wheat-paddy cycle that created prosperity has placed enormous pressure on our soil and groundwater. Punjab today faces a water crisis that can no longer be postponed or politicised.

I have always regarded Punjab's waters as a question of survival. When my government enacted the Punjab Termination of Agreements Act in 2004, it did so because I believed Punjab could not be expected to surrender water required by its own agriculture and people. The legislation was subsequently tested before the Supreme Court, but the underlying question remains: does Punjab have surplus water?

Water disputes cannot forever be decided on assumptions made decades ago. River flows, groundwater availability, climatic conditions and competing requirements have changed. We need a fresh, scientific assessment of what water actually exists and what can sustainably be shared.

Punjab's other great achievement is that it survived a period that could have permanently damaged its social fabric. Terrorism in the 1980s and early 1990s brought terrible suffering. Innocent people died, security personnel made enormous sacrifices, families lived in fear and the authority of the state was challenged.

Peace did not return because of one individual or institution. The security forces played a major role, democratic politics revived and, most importantly, the people of Punjab themselves rejected violence.

By the time I became CM in 2002, the worst was behind us. But I never believed that peace should be taken for granted. Maintaining law and order, preserving communal harmony and preventing extremist forces from regaining space remained the cardinal responsibilities of my governments.

Punjab is a border state and that places responsibilities on its CM beyond law and order. During my second tenure, we saw a new security challenge — the use of drones from across the Pakistan border to deliver weapons, ammunition, explosives and narcotics. I repeatedly raised the issue with the Centre because it was neither a Congress issue nor merely a Punjab or Centre-state issue. It was a national-security issue on which neither I nor Punjab could compromise.

I have always believed there is no contradiction between being strongly Punjabi and strongly Indian. The same is true of the Sikh community. Sikh patriotism needs no certification; it deserves recognition and celebration. Sikhs have defended India in its armed forces, fed it from their fields, contributed to its institutions and carried India's name across the world.

The Sikh tradition rests on equality, service and respect for humanity — sarbat da bhala. Punjab's strength has never lain in religious exclusiveness, but in Sikhs, Hindus, Muslims, Christians and others living together with mutual respect. Punjabiyat is larger than any single political or religious identity. That inheritance must be protected.

Our location on the border creates opportunities too. During my first tenure, I travelled to Lahore and Islamabad, supported greater people-to-people contact between the two Punjabs and favoured opening the Wagah route to greater trade. This was not romanticism about Pakistan. It was economic logic.

I met President Musharraf, raised issues concerning our youth and was able to secure the release of 48 Punjabis held in Pakistani jails, and another 40-odd fishermen from fishing fleets. I also emphasised the opening of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor and for the greater issuance of visas to our Punjabis, both Sikhs and Hindus, to visit our religious shrines in his country.

Before the Partition, Punjab stood at the centre of trading routes extending westwards. The Partition turned it into a frontier economy. If India-Pakistan relations improve, regulated cross-border trade can again benefit Amritsar and the wider border belt, create markets for agricultural and industrial products and reconnect Punjab with its natural economic geography.

But peace cannot be one-sided. Trade, cultural contact and dialogue should be encouraged whenever conditions permit; no responsible government can ignore terrorism, infiltration or the movement of weapons and narcotics across the border. We must also protect, guide and support our youth. For me, there has never been a contradiction: seek peace, encourage trade, maintain contact-but never compromise on national security.

At 60, Punjab must also acknowledge where it has fallen short. We did not convert agricultural prosperity sufficiently into a diversified modern economy. Punjab should today be much further ahead in manufacturing, food processing, services, technology, logistics and high-value agriculture.

Migration has always been part of Punjab's history, and our diaspora is a great strength. But there is a difference between going abroad because opportunity attracts you and leaving because you no longer see adequate opportunities at home.

Our finances too require correction. Governments of every political colour have found it easier to promise benefits than undertake difficult reform. Welfare is necessary, but sustainable welfare can only rest on a productive economy and sound public finances.

Punjab must also develop a mature relationship with New Delhi. I have disagreed with Central governments, including governments run by my own party, when Punjab's interests demanded it. That is not confrontation; it is federalism. But federalism works both ways. Punjab must firmly defend its legitimate interests while recognising its national responsibilities. We cannot blame Delhi for every failure in Chandigarh.

As Punjab turns 60, I see little purpose in reopening the Punjabi suba as a quarrel with history. The demand for linguistic recognition was legitimate. The more important question today is: what have we made of Punjab since, and which is the course correction that is now required?

We fed India. We overcame terrorism. We defended a sensitive international border. We preserved communal harmony. We remained proudly Punjabi and truly Indian.

But we have also depleted our water, weakened our finances, diversified too slowly and allowed too many young Punjabis to believe that their future lies elsewhere.

The task for the next 60 years is clear: save our water, modernise agriculture, create industry and jobs, strengthen education, restore fiscal discipline, preserve social harmony and give our young people confidence in Punjab again.

The generation that fought for a Punjabi suba wanted the right to shape Punjab's destiny. It secured that right. Sixty years later, it is our responsibility to ensure that Punjab's destiny reflects the aspirations of its people.