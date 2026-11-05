Punjab needs a data revolution

FOR more than half a century, Punjab has been far more than a state on a map; it has been the heartbeat of India's kitchen. Known as the 'Breadbasket of India', it wears the title with pride earned by the hard work of generations of farmers. This was no magic; it was a feat built on pure grit and toil of the relentless work of people who turned a food-scarce nation into one that could finally stand on its own feet. For decades, the Green Revolution was the engine of Indian prosperity, bringing a level of stability and food security that once seemed like a distant dream.

However, the uncomfortable truth we face today is that the Green Revolution was built for a different India and a different time. Its logic was centred on the brute force of production: more water, more fertiliser, more pesticides and more procurement. While that formula once delivered golden harvests, the cracks in the foundation have become impossible to ignore. Today, groundwater levels are in freefall and the soil -- once vibrant and rich -- is exhausted after decades of chemical use. Farmers find themselves caught in a gruelling cycle, spending more on inputs every season just to keep their yields from slipping away.

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The problem is that the conversation around agriculture remains stuck in the past. Our farmers did exactly what the system incentivised them to do: treat every acre like a factory floor. They grew the wheat, they grew the paddy and they poured in the chemicals because that was the accepted norm. Very little of this accounted for the unique needs of the soil or the reality of a shrinking water table.

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If Punjab is to remain a leader for the next 50 years, the need of the hour is to stop trying to out-muscle nature and start out-thinking the problems. The next revolution won't come from pouring more into the soil; it will come from extracting more intelligence from the land. We need to move from an input-driven model to an intelligence-driven one. It is time to acknowledge that a field in Bathinda is not the same as the one in Gurdaspur. Their thirst is different, their chemistry is unique and their weather patterns are shifting. But we still treat the state as one giant, uniform farm, ignoring the nuances that define success or failure.

This is where the power of data can change the story. In an age where we use algorithms to personalise everything -- from our shopping lists to our entertainment -- it is ironic that many farmers are still making decisions based on guesswork, habit or incomplete information.

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Punjab isn't short on data. We have satellite imagery, soil sensors and sophisticated weather models. But there is the absence of trusted, integrated data that connects a farmer's field to a market, a lender to a verified crop history and a policymaker to ground truth.

This is precisely the problem that Telangana set out to solve in 2023 when it launched ADeX - India's first Agricultural Data Exchange - in partnership with the Centre of Data for Public Good at the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, and the World Economic Forum. The core insight behind ADeX is deceptively simple: the biggest barrier to agricultural innovation is not technology, it is not even money. It is the availability of data. The start-ups and companies building farmer services routinely spend months searching for data and petitioning for access before a single line of useful code is written. ADeX was built to eliminate that waste, providing a secure, standardised, consent-based platform through which soil health reports, crop histories, weather forecasts, electronic farm records and market intelligence can flow freely - but responsibly - between data providers and innovators.

Maharashtra has now followed with MahaAgX, scaling the same architecture across a far more complex agricultural landscape. With crops ranging from sugarcane to soybean, Maharashtra faced the same fragmentation Punjab faces today: critical datasets scattered across government departments, stored in incompatible formats, governed by inconsistent access rules. MahaAgX's response was to build a unified "digital conveyor belt" - a decentralised, consent-driven exchange that brings together land records, weather data, soil health cards, satellite imagery, pest surveillance from over 16,000 locations, and live mandi prices from 300-plus agricultural produce market committees, all accessible through standardised APIs. The result is not just a technical platform. It is an entirely new kind of public infrastructure -- one designed to make agricultural innovation as open and democratised as UPI made digital payments.

Punjab already participates in the national agri-digital initiatives such as Agristack, Digital Crop Survey (DCS) and e-NAM, etc. What it needs is a dedicated data exchange, serving the state's own agricultural ecosystem, and the stakes here are highly unique. Crop diversification is not simply a matter of telling a farmer to grow maize instead of paddy. It requires that a lender be willing to offer credit against an unfamiliar crop, which means access to verified yield data and a reliable scale of finance for that crop. It requires that the farmer receive hyper-local, data-driven advisory on the right variety for his specific soil profile, not a generalised pamphlet. It requires that market linkages exist before the harvest, not after, so the farmer is not left stranded with a perishable crop and no buyer. And it requires that the government be able to monitor real-time sowing patterns across districts.

Data exchange platforms, often called the third layer of India Stack, are sitting atop the foundation layers of identity through Aadhaar. Financial inclusion through the unified payment interface. data exchange platforms like ADeX and MahaAgX are enablers which make sure that the data is accessible through consent-based, secure, cloud native and scalable solutions.

However, as we move towards this high-tech future, we must lead with caution. Data must not become another tool for extraction where the value is captured by everyone except the person holding the plough. The farmer must remain the protagonist of this story, not a data point on someone else's spreadsheet. Trust and fairness are just as vital as technology itself. Punjab once taught India how to feed itself through sheer determination and hard work. Now, it has the chance to teach the nation how to farm for the future.

The next chapter in Punjab's agricultural growth - call it the Data Revolution - requires its own trinity: trusted data infrastructure, consent-based data sharing and an open innovation ecosystem where AgriTech companies, universities, and startups can build farmer services without reinventing every wheel. Telangana built the first pillar of that trinity with ADeX. Maharashtra built it with MahaAgX. Punjab, the state that has the most to lose from agricultural stagnation and the most to gain from a successful diversification, has to still start.