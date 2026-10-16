Punjab needs development, not freebies

AS the term of the current Punjab government ends in less than five months from now, the preparation for the 17th Assembly elections are in full swing. The performance of various political dispensations at the helm of affairs since 1992 shows that the economic indicators of the state have been worsening.

For voters, the question is why successive governments have not been able to bring about a change in Punjab's fortunes. Apart from the SAD-BJP alliance's re-election in 2012, they have repeatedly chosen a different government, but the expectation from the renewals remains unfulfilled. Political party manifestos promise development, but governments deliver subsidies and freebies.

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The puzzle is sharper against Punjab's own history. The state once recovered from a far greater loss. The Partition divided the province and uprooted millions. Within two decades, Punjab had led the Green Revolution and became one of the most prosperous states. Japan, too, rebuilt its economy within a generation of the devastation caused by World War II.

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These recoveries raise a question about Punjab's more recent trajectory. What has prevented the state from achieving a comparable economic renewal after the turmoil of the 1980s? The answer begins with what may be called a "consensus of survival." Post war, Japan made economic recovery a priority, coordinating public policy and private investment.

Its 1960 Income Doubling Plan aimed to double real national income within 10 years and it achieved the target in seven years. Punjab, after the Partition, built a similar foundation through irrigation, agricultural research, regulated markets and rural roads. Farmers and firms responded to these opportunities. A shared commitment to recovery gave public investment and private effort a common direction.

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Over time, the consensus weakened and electoral competition centred increasingly on benefits for voters. After 1991, liberalisation recast the state as a facilitator of markets. All parties accepted the new policy regime, while electoral competition increasingly centred on benefits promised to voters. Subsidies, cash transfers, free services and concessions created recurring claims on state revenue and became politically difficult to withdraw.

This is the fiscal dilemma of competitive populism. Each party gains by promising more, while successive governments inherit the cost, leaving less room for investment and essential public services.

Punjab needs a renewed consensus on economic recovery. Geopolitical conflict and uncertainty have brought industrial policy back into focus, reinforcing the need for public investment and private enterprise to work together.

The 2026 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences, awarded to Robert E Hall and Michael Woodford, explains why such a consensus matters. Expectations about tomorrow shape today’s decisions. Families borrow and businesses invest on the strength of future prospects. Manifestoes promise to shape those expectations. Confidence in such promises rests on whether the State has the resources to fulfil them.

Punjab's next government will inherit an economy that needs investment and a budget already burdened by payments due. The election will decide who governs. The financial commitments made by previous state governments will determine how much money the new government has left for new priorities. The State of Punjab: Data Story of 15 Years, released by the PANJ Foundation recently, traces how past policy choices have shaped these financial pressures and the state's development prospects.

The strain on finances is evident in Punjab’s reliance on short-term loans to meet daily payments. In 2023-24, the state used the RBI's short-term lending facilities on 323 days, compared with an annual average of 241 days since 2012-13. These loans cover temporary gaps when payments are due before revenue is received. Such borrowing does not imply insolvency, but its frequent use shows the continuing difficulty of meeting payment obligations with the available funds.

Alongside these daily payment pressures, Punjab faces a substantial debt burden, budgeted to exceed Rs 4 lakh crore by March 2026. The 2026-27 budget allocates Rs 28,755 crore to interest payments alone, nearly Rs 79 crore a day. Meeting this cost of past borrowing leaves less money for education, health and other public services. The debt is so bad that the government was not able to raise a loan to fulfil expenditure obligations and thus started contracting private agencies to raise loans.

Punjab's debt has increased under successive governments, rising from about Rs 82,900 crore in March 2012 to Rs 1.83 lakh crore in March 2017, Rs 2.85 lakh crore in March 2022 and a budgeted Rs 4.14 lakh crore by March 2026. Relative to the size of the economy, the burden has also increased from about 31% of GSDP in 2012-13 to a revised estimate of 45.2% in 2025-26.

While these obligations arose from past operations, repayment became a charge on future budgets. As debt accumulated, its composition also changed. Punjab increasingly relied on market loans raised through bonds, which were budgeted to account for 73.5% of the state's debt by March 2026, compared with 41% in March 2012. Bonds carry fixed repayment dates, creating a continuing pressure to refinance maturing loans. In 2025-26, Punjab raised Rs 44,348 crore through market borrowing and repaid Rs 13,540 crore in earlier market loans, equivalent to about 31% of fresh borrowing. A part of the new borrowing thus meets past obligations, limiting the amount available for current priorities and investment

Financing the transition from a slow growth to higher growth requires room in the budget. Higher tax collection alone cannot resolve this pressure. Punjab's own taxes averaged about Rs 6.50 for every Rs 100 of the state output, close to the all-states average. Fiscal federalism is under strain. The Union's use of cesses and surcharges outside the divisible tax pool limits the revenue shared with states.

Centrally sponsored schemes also require prescribed state contributions, often with limited flexibility to accommodate local priorities. These constraints push borrowing towards becoming the first resort for meeting routine commitments, rather than being the last resort.

What should the Punjab government do to fulfil expenditure requirement? The government should adopt a rational approach to subsidies and curb the practice of freebies. In fact, the freebies are against the composite culture of Punjabis. Subsidies form a part of the government expenditure and should be judged by both the relief they provide today and the income they help generate tomorrow. Subsidies can ease household expenses and improve access to work, but recurring commitments also need a dependable source of revenue. If these commitments grow faster than government income, borrowing fills the gap and interest absorbs more of future budgets.

The next government will not have a luxury of the choice of freebies over development. Its choices will shape Punjab's future prospects.

Lakhwinder Singh and Deepratan Singh Khara teach at the Thapar School of Liberal School of Arts and Sciences, Patiala