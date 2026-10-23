Punjab needs leadership rooted in public welfare

THE political crisis in contemporary Punjab is not simply a leadership crisis but a deeper crisis of political accountability, institutional credibility and representative governance. Recent electoral history shows that charismatic leaders mobilised voters and won elections but failed to build long-term legitimacy or translate electoral promises into tangible improvements in people's lives.

The Punjab Assembly elections are due in early 2027. However, the leaderships of most political parties appear to be in a crisis.

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The most critical situation concerns the Akali Dal, which has been split into many dals and faces a serious challenge to its political relevance in the state. In the past, several senior leaders challenged Sukhbir Singh Badal's leadership, broke away from the party and formed separate political outfits.

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The ruling Aam Aadmi Party and its leader, Bhagwant Mann, continue to face uncertainty amid controversies and challenging developments in the state. The AAP’s Delhi Darbar continues to exercise considerable influence over its Punjab unit.

Though Amit Shah on Thursday signalled a BJP-SAD alliance, a formal announcement is yet to be made.

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The Congress leadership has tried to manage internal dissent and factionalism by appointing Pargat Singh, former captain of the Indian Hockey team and three-time MLA. It has also replaced Bhupesh Baghel with Sachin Pilot as the Punjab Congress party in-charge. The change was needed to manage factional fights and divisions in the party under former Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

All parties are busy consolidating their ground and wooing the electorate by making promises to all the sections of society. But none of them have offered any agenda for reviving Punjab's old glory.

Ideologically grounded and capable leadership is the backbone of any party or organisation. A committed, capable, charismatic leader can transform a party's fortunes, while a weak or controversial leader often becomes the primary cause of its decline or defeat. Public participation in politics has increased significantly. People increasingly look to political parties to fulfil their aspirations and address their needs. Thus, leadership is paramount.

But over time, both politics and leadership have declined, eroding people's faith in politics and political leaders. Thus, an effective and honest political leadership matters more than ever in the country. In a parliamentary democracy, political parties play a central role in government formation and accountability and their leaders are responsible for their parties' electoral victories and defeats.

A leader's charisma plays a major role in elections, and many people follow a party because of his credibility, character and other qualities. Candidate selection, fundraising, campaign messaging and voter mobilisation often revolve around the party leader. The leader heads the election campaign and becomes its principal public face. Though sometimes some issues dominate elections, a leader's personal appeal can remain influential. In this context, only an experienced, trustworthy leader who has earned the people's faith can steer the party to electoral success. This phenomenon applies to the leaders of both Central and regional parties.

Now, if we look at the political leaders of Punjab since Independence, the names of Partap Singh Kairon, Justice Gurnam Singh, Lachhman Singh Gill, Giani Zail Singh, Darbara Singh, Surjit Singh Barnala, Beant Singh, Parkash Singh Badal, Capt Amarinder Singh and Bhagwant Singh Mann are prominent. They have led their respective parties and the state administration with ability during their time. The most successful and reliable leader has been Partap Singh Kairon. He is believed to have not only strengthened the state administration during the eight years of his rule (1956-1964) but also laid the foundation of many new institutions, including universities and research centres, which contributed to the state's subsequent development and the Green Revolution. It led to Punjab becoming the number one state in the country.

The short tenure of less than one year (1969) of Lachhman Singh Gill remains important because of his two major decisions: implementing Punjabi as the official language and expanding the rural road network.

Numerous election-related surveys by Lokniti since the 1990s indicate that about one in six voters cast their ballot based on a party's leadership and the character of its leaders. This trend is more pronounced among women voters, who pay close attention to the leaders' moral character. This trend is evident in Punjab. Although women generally have lower levels of political participation than men and may lack a deep understanding of or concern for many complex political issues, they remain highly vigilant about matters that directly affect their families or daily lives.

The leadership issue in Punjab politics became important in the post-terrorism period during the 1997 Assembly elections and after that, as the 1992 elections had taken place in very challenging times. From the 1997 to 2017 Assembly elections, leadership in Punjab's two major political parties, the Congress and the SAD, revolved around Amarinder Singh and Parkash Singh Badal, respectively. Before the 1997 elections, Amarinder Singh was in the SAD. But since he did not get a ticket in 1997, he joined the Congress. He led the state Congress party in the 2002 Assembly elections and won the mandate.

Now we explain voters' choice between Parkash Singh Badal and Amarinder Singh in the Assembly elections from 2002 to 2017. According to a post-election survey by Lokniti, in the 2002 elections, 32% of the voters liked Badal's leadership, while only 24% liked Amarinder Singh. Even then, the SAD-BJP alliance lost power because it had not fulfilled the promises made to the electorate in 1997. In the 2007 elections, the two leaders' credibility in the voters' view was almost equal. Badal won 39% of the votes, while Amarinder Singh won 38%. In the 2012 elections, this gap widened and voters preferred Parkash Singh Badal (38%) against Amarinder Singh (33%).

The 2017 elections demolished Punjab's traditional Akali-Congress bipartisan cycle as a triangular contest driven by the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) rising momentum was introduced. However, while voters hoped to break the old guard, controversial behaviour by the AAP leadership dashed their hopes, steering the electorate back to the Congress under Amarinder Singh. Data from a post-election Lokniti survey confirms that Singh's leadership was the decisive factor; he secured a 29% preference rating, outstripping Parkash Singh Badal (20%) and Bhagwant Mann (10%). A total of over one-third of the electorate trusted Amarinder Singh specifically to tackle Punjab's deep structural crises, including systemic corruption, mass unemployment, the drug epidemic, illicit smuggling and the worsening agrarian crisis.

Now we turn to the leadership of the incumbent Chief Minister, who convinced people in the 2022 elections that he could and would solve the issues raised by the people. In these elections, Bhagwant Mann won 37% of the vote, followed by 22% for Congress' Charanjit Channi and only 13% for Sukhbir Badal. Along with this, more than one-third of respondents identified Bhagwant Mann as their preferred leader to solve issues facing them, including unemployment, corruption, the agrarian crisis, drug abuse, illegal mining and concerns over law and order. Almost four-fifth of voters believed that he could solve the sacrilege issue by punishing the culprits.

Contemporary Punjab faces a severe, ongoing vacuum of ideological and public welfare-driven leadership. The political class has largely abandoned principles, transforming governance into hereditary fiefdoms and commercial ventures. This systemic decay has repeatedly shattered voter trust and left Punjab at a critical leadership crossroads. Political parties focus strictly on short-term electoral victories.

The fundamental question remains: who can restore public trust, strengthen accountability and address Punjab's structural and law-and-order challenges?