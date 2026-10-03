Punjab’s drug mission remained unfinished

PUNJAB’S drug problem is too serious to be reduced to political slogans or competing claims by successive governments. It has devastated families, damaged the future of young people and tested the capacity and credibility of the state. Governments must therefore be judged not merely by what they promised, but by what they actually did, what worked and, equally, where they fell short.

Before the 2017 Assembly election, I made an unusually strong public commitment: to break the backbone of the drug menace. I knew what that promise meant to the people of Punjab, and I regarded it as a personal responsibility.

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We acted immediately. At the first Cabinet meeting after assuming office in March 2017, my government initiated a major crackdown on the drug trade. We constituted a Special Task Force soon afterwards, and Additional Director General of Police Harpreet Singh Sidhu, then on Central deputation with the Central Reserve Police Force and experienced in anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh, returned to Punjab to head it.

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The STF was initially made directly answerable to the Chief Minister. The purpose was clear: create a specialised force with the authority and independence to pursue drug networks wherever the evidence led. My direction was equally clear: no witch-hunt, but no protection either. Follow the evidence.

That principle mattered. A campaign against drugs could not become an instrument for settling political scores. Equally, political influence, official position, police uniform or personal connections could not provide immunity.

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The early investigations tested that resolve. In June 2017, the STF arrested Punjab Police Inspector Inderjit Singh in a drug-trafficking case. By the end of July 2019, official data showed that 66 drug-related cases had been registered against police officials since March 2017 and 88 police personnel had been named as accused. The then Director General of Police publicly described the policy as one of zero tolerance, while also stressing the need for sufficient evidence and the avoidance of a witch-hunt.

But enforcement was only one part of a much larger problem. Punjab had inherited a drug economy that had developed over many years. It involved organised trafficking, cross-border movement, local distribution networks, pharmaceutical misuse and, just as importantly, a substantial population already suffering from opioid dependence. Arresting traffickers could disrupt supply. It could not, by itself, treat addiction, prevent a young person from entering the cycle or rehabilitate someone trying to leave it.

Our response therefore developed around three interconnected pillars: enforcement, de-addiction and prevention. Together, they formed the basis of the Government's Comprehensive Action against Drug Abuse (CADA). Treatment capacity expanded substantially. By 2021, Punjab had 202 government-run Outpatient Opioid Assisted Treatment centres, including 11 in prisons, besides 54 government and 224 private de-addiction and rehabilitation centres. Official figures reported more than seven lakh cumulative patient registrations across treatment facilities. That did not mean seven lakh people had been permanently cured; it showed the scale at which access to treatment had expanded.

Prevention was taken into schools, colleges and communities. Under the Buddy programme, 9.51 lakh groups were formed and more than 43.5 lakh students enrolled. The Drug Abuse Prevention Officer initiative registered about 6.28 lakh volunteers, who, according to official figures, had reached more than 11.33 lakh people.

The financial foundations of trafficking also had to be attacked. By 2021, property worth more than Rs 212 crore, linked by the authorities to drug trafficking, had been frozen under the law. By September 2021, official figures placed the number of arrests in drug-related cases during our tenure at 62,744. These numbers indicated the scale of enforcement; they did not, by themselves, prove that the drug problem had been defeated.

Where, then, did the effort fall short? That question deserves a candid answer. The STF began in the right direction, but the institutional system did not sustain its original momentum consistently. Its command structure changed. In March 2018, the STF chief was placed under the Director General of Police rather than reporting directly to the Chief Minister. Sidhu was moved out of the STF in September 2018 and brought back in July 2019. Contemporary reporting also recorded friction within the senior police establishment.

These were not insignificant administrative details. A specialised anti-drug force cannot succeed in isolation. It needs the district police, intelligence agencies, prosecution, prisons, health services, financial investigators, border agencies and civil administration to function as one institutional chain. Rivalries, departmental silos and competing chains of command can gradually blunt even a force created with a clear mandate. The Covid-19 pandemic also disrupted the implementation of CADA initiatives, limiting the outreach and field-level engagement of government agencies.

As Chief Minister, I cannot place responsibility for those weaknesses elsewhere. It was my government. Ensuring that its different arms worked together was also my responsibility. Looking back, the STF needed stronger institutional continuity, greater insulation from internal rivalries and a more durable mechanism for interdepartmental coordination.

There was another dimension we increasingly recognised: drugs cannot be separated from the aspirations of Punjab's young people. Our government therefore pursued employment through the Ghar Ghar Rozgar and Karobar Mission, direct government recruitment, placement drives, skill development and support for self-employment. By September 2021, official figures placed the employment and self-employment opportunities facilitated during our tenure at about 19.29 lakh: 62,748 government jobs, 7,37,963 private-sector jobs and about 10.93 lakh self-employment opportunities. Civil society organisations and private establishments also made a substantial contribution to this effort.

The larger lesson goes beyond those numbers. Punjab needs a credible school-to-work pathway that accompanies a young person from education to skills, apprenticeship, employment or enterprise. Prevention cannot consist merely of telling young people what not to do. Public policy must also give them something meaningful to aspire towards.

Arrests alone are an inadequate measure of success. The street peddler is only the visible end of a longer chain. The real objective must be to identify the supplier, organiser, financier and protector; trace the money; secure convictions; disrupt supply; prevent new addiction; treat those already dependent; and rehabilitate them into society.

My commitment in 2017 was genuine. The creation of the STF was genuine. Considerable work followed in enforcement, de-addiction, and prevention under the CADA. The mission remained unfinished even though during my second government, from 2017 to 2021, we achieved the following. I would rather acknowledge that than rewrite history.

During my second government the Punjab Police registered the 48,107 cases under the NDPS Act, arrested 62,538 drug smugglers/suppliers, recovered 2216 kg heroin (valued around Rs 11,000 crore in the international market. During this period Punjab Police also froze Rs 214 crore worth of illegally acquired properties of drug smugglers/suppliers.

During this period, the Punjab Police registered 5,995 commercial quantity cases under the NDPS Act and arrested 10,474 persons. Over 424 'big fish' (with 2 kg & above recovery of heroin) were arrested till July 2021. The conviction rate in NDPS Act cases increased from 59% in 2018 to 64% in 2019 66% in 2020 77% in 2021.

Punjab does not need another declaration that the drug problem has been defeated. It needs institutions capable of pursuing the fight year after year, irrespective of governments, personalities, or political convenience. No witch-hunt. No protection. Follow the evidence, break the network, treat the victim and give Punjab's youth a future. That remains Punjab's unfinished agenda.