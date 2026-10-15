Punjab’s drug problem remains front and centre

ANTI-DRUG activist Parvinder Jhota has paid with his life for something he could have kept quiet about, like so many others around him. But he chose to speak up and confront the chemist shop owner in Mansa in the heart of Punjab, he suspected was selling the deadly substance.

The brutal daylight murder on camera has shaken Punjabis. They are already tired of the daily routine of killings and extortions, which have created a sense of fear about their safety and doubts about effective policing in the state. Reports of drug-related deaths only add to their sense of disgust.

Advertisement

Politicians are once again resorting to their usual expressions of concern and using the daylight murder to corner the Bhagwant Mann government. On its part, the state government must take the blame for its failure at multiple levels to manage law and order in general and the drug menace in particular.

Advertisement

In Parvinder Jhota, society has lost a well-meaning former kabaddi player who would not have had to take the law into his own hands had the drug inspectors honestly done their job and kept a tight leash on the synthetic drugs business. It is widely believed that chemist shops in Punjab illegally sell intoxicants and that this is not a recent phenomenon.

The police have tried to underplay the incident by dismissing it as a case of personal enmity, but the harsh truth is that people tend to settle personal scores only when governance lets them down and justice eludes them.

Advertisement

In his enthusiasm to curb the proliferation of drugs in his area, Parvinder crossed the line and that was because the government didn't do its job. The police do not inspire confidence for not acting promptly if a crime is reported.

The drugs issue has dogged successive governments over the years but none have formulated an effective, workable strategy. There is no point in kicking up dust about the past — who started it, who all encouraged and benefited from it and who swore by a religious book to end the problem within four weeks of forming a government.

The Aam Aadmi Party government has done some credible work in this direction, but the success has not matched its full-blown advertisement blitz 'Yudh Nashian Virudh'. Thankfully, there are few allegations of a politician-police-nexus at work now, unlike in the past. The Mann government has encouraged sports and built stadiums in rural areas.

Despite doing a good job of reining in the supply of illegal drugs, the police agenda, at best, is still a work-in-progress. While crushing the supply line should remain the focus of strategic policy, it is not the only solution. Since the drug trade has become a thriving business, operators have taken to digital marketing. The police should go after the cartel wholesalers and local dealers who use the Internet, smartphones and the cashless payment system to lure customers.

Civil servants and police officers seem content with the present clean-up rate of crime and drugs, which apparently is dismal. Faith in the justice system is at a new low. Prisons are choked with the influx of criminals. Courts are unable to cope with backlogs. The conviction rate in drug cases is abysmally low.

Apart from crushing the supply lines, the government needs to refocus its energy on driving down the demand for opioids. Controlling demand takes a community effort. Panchayat, civil society members and parents of addicts have to be involved. There are innumerable do-gooders like Parvinder Jhota who can be guided and trained to handle chitta peddlers.

The government can incentivise local-level solutions and empower people to take up the challenge, help young ones change the course of their addiction and recover by effectively integrating them back into the community. There is an urgent need to fund, upgrade and reorient rehabilitation centres.

Ahead of the elections, the AAP leadership is running short of political capital. If it continues with its business-as-usual approach on law and order, it may find itself politically outplayed by opponents. Its performance is less than average on the arrest and conviction of gangsters, drug mafia and political opponents behind the incidents of sacrilege.

Options before Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann are limited. If he has to get back the chief-ministerial gaddi, he has to show results on the ground. Actions, not just a delightful way with words, are needed. People can't just look on with despair at what is happening and let thugs and gangsters boss the streets.

Though the traditional parties have little to boast about their past performance, the BJP is expected to make drugs a key issue in its election campaign. Home Minister Amit Shah has set a deadline for ridding Punjab of drugs.

But people have learnt from their experience and are unlikely to be swayed just by rhetoric.