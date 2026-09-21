Punjab’s leaders face a credibility test

PUNJAB stands at a crossroads, restless and waiting for the 2027 Assembly elections as each political party desperately wants power, but remains unclear on its agenda and roadmap for addressing the state's vexed structural crises. Meanwhile, voters, across all sections of society, are geared up to teach a lesson to leaders and parties that they blame for the state's problems. They have started opposing leaders in their own ways. The trend from previous elections, wherein leaders avoid meeting electorates face to face in their respective areas, is apparent again.

The AAP government, led by Bhagwant Singh Mann, has entered the final phase of its tenure, with three to four months of governance left before the elections are declared. The poll announcement is likely to be made in the first week of January, along with that for the two crucial BJP-ruled states of UP and Uttarakhand. The BJP's big challenge is not only to repeat a third consecutive victory in UP and Uttarakhand but also to secure a majority in Punjab by using resources at its disposal.

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The outcome of Punjab elections depends largely on the government's performance and the electorate's satisfaction with its work. The AAP government claims that it has fulfilled its major electoral promises made to the electorate the last time through freebies given and other decisions made for different sections of society.

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The discriminatory freebies include monthly financial help of Rs 1,500 for Dalit women and Rs 1,000 for non-Dalit women. The non-discriminatory freebies include providing 300 units of electricity to each household free of cost, regular power supply to the farm and industrial sectors, 70,000 jobs, universal health insurance, improved school education and canal water irrigation and free bus travel for women, along with efforts to fight corruption, drug menace and gangsterism.

Few states have undergone such profound territorial and demographic changes as Punjab: Partition in 1947, the merger of PEPSU with Punjab in 1956 and the linguistic reorganisation of the state in 1966. These events not only changed the state's geographical, topographical, demographic and linguistic basis but also reshaped its politics, religion, caste, economy, etc. Another important feature of the state is its high percentage of Scheduled Caste population, further divided into 39 sub-castes, religions and regions, which continue to shape the state's socio-political dynamics.

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The Legislative Assembly has 117 seats, 13 parliamentary constituencies and seven Rajya Sabha seats. The delimitation process before the 2012 Assembly elections changed the number of constituencies in the regions, benefiting the dominant Malwa (69) with an increase of four seats while two each seats were raised in Majha (25) and Doaba (23). The increase in reserved seats in the Assembly from 29 to 34 and from three to four in the Lok Sabha increased the importance of Dalit votes. Since the reorganisation of Punjab in 1966, all chief ministers, except one, have been from the Malwa region, including one Dalit CM. This region has dominated state politics.

The electoral politics of post-Independence Punjab can be explained in two phases, ie, pre- and post-reorganisation of the state. Congress was the dominant political force from 1947 to 1967. The reorganisation of Punjab on linguistic basis turned it into a Sikh-majority state, making the Akali Dal politically relevant and helping entrench its dominance in state politics.

Both the Congress and SAD formed governments alternately until 2012, when the SAD-led alliance broke that cycle and came to power for a second consecutive term. But the Congress swept the 2017 elections, winning 77 seats. The SAD-BJP alliance won only 18 seats and came third.

The AAP became the main opposition party by winning 20 seats. Although Congress won a landslide, its vote share fell by around 1.4 percentage points amid the rise of new political forces, notably the AAP and Lok Insaaf Party (LIP). The AAP got 24% of the total votes polled, a substantive share for a debutant party.

The BJP, SAD's alliance partner, won only three seats, with just 5% vote share.

All traditional parties in Punjab saw an overall decrease in their vote shares, while the new parties pulled votes in their favour. This was an alarming situation for the parties. The 2022 Assembly elections changed the dynamics of electoral politics when the AAP won an unprecedented victory, securing 42% of the votes polled and 92 seats.

Though politicians tried their best to engage people on the old issues — identity politics, religion, freebies and other parochial issues — the results showed that people's issues, like the agrarian crisis, unemployment, development, drugs, smuggling, corruption, mafias, migration of youth, etc, dominated the electoral outcome. More than 42% voted for development and related issues, 12% voted to remove the incumbent Congress government and 7% voted for future good governance, giving the AAP the advantage in these elections.

These issues became central to public discussion and entered people's political imagination. Election debates at the grassroots level went beyond traditional agendas. Even the pan-Hindu identity issue raised by the BJP and Capt Amarinder Singh during the 2022 elections did not fetch them votes from Hindus.

The AAP got 35% of Hindu voters, followed by 2% for the Congress and only 16% for the BJP and its allies. Thus, people prioritised development and their children's future, rejecting communal and partisan issues.

The 2022 elections proved that traditional political agendas no longer worked. Citizens demanded good governance, economic security and clear developmental goals. Thus, a bright era of social, political and economic growth is emerging — one where genuine democratic power returns to the people.

But, despite this, the problem in the state is that the mainstream political parties are busy with competitive populism, promising more freebies to the people rather than attending to the core issues of agrarian crisis, unemployment, slow development, corruption, drugs, smuggling, youth migration, issues of employees, gangsterism and the deterioration of law and order.

The deteriorating economic scenario and people's opposition has started giving sleepless nights to leaders, particularly of the ruling party.

On the other hand, the Congress and the SAD are shattered and faction-ridden. The BJP faces uncertainty despite having all resources at its disposal. The politics of "aaya Ram and gaya Ram" is in full swing as ideology and commitment to people have withered, along with the Left having been rendered politically irrelevant.

Punjabis, known for making bold experiments and fighting injustices of ruling establishments, face a paradox: which party to elect or reject?