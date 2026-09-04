Punjab’s misplaced definition of achievement

For generations, the Punjabi dream has had a familiar geography. It has pointed westwards. A young person finishing school or college was often encouraged to look beyond Punjab for a better future. Canada, Australia, the US and other Western countries came to represent not only employment, but achievement, independence and social mobility. For many families, a son or daughter going abroad became a measure of status in itself.

That aspiration has served Punjab well. Overseas migration has brought prosperity to thousands of families and created a global Punjabi community of which the state can be proud.

Advertisement

But the world around that aspiration is changing. Stricter immigration policies, higher costs and tighter scrutiny of international students have made the overseas route less predictable. The result is bigger than a change in visa numbers. A generation of young Punjabis and their families is being forced to reconsider what a successful future should look like. This need not become a crisis. It could become an opportunity for Punjab to broaden its definition of success. Going abroad should remain an opportunity. It should not remain our definition of opportunity.

Advertisement

That change begins at home. The decision to go abroad is rarely made by a young person alone. It is often a family aspiration. Parents compare their children with cousins and neighbours and worry that those who stay behind are being left behind. A promising career or business can sometimes appear less attractive than an uncertain opportunity overseas simply because the latter carries greater social status.

We need to broaden that definition of achievement. A young entrepreneur who employs ten people should command the same pride as a young person who secures a job abroad. A scientist, agricultural technologist, designer or entrepreneur building a career in Punjab should not be considered less successful.

Advertisement

In that sense, the Punjabi family can become the first incubator, where skills are nurtured and strengthened before the person takes them into wider society. Young people do not always need their parents to eliminate risk for them. Sometimes they need the freedom to experiment, fail, learn and try again. The first revolution, therefore, has to take place in our minds. But a change in mindset will succeed only if it is matched by real opportunity.

Punjab already has many of the ingredients: universities and technical institutions, agricultural expertise, a strong SME base, skilled people and a global diaspora with capital, experience and professional networks. The Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum (an educational programme that teaches students practical business skills) in our universities and colleges is showing promising results, while incubators and startup initiatives are expanding.

The challenge is to connect these pieces. Programmes cannot stop at competitions, seminars and incubation centres. They must produce businesses that survive, create jobs and attract investment. Universities must give students room to explore entrepreneurship and research. Banks and investors must be willing to back promising founders, and industry must help connect good ideas to real markets.

At the same time, another opportunity is emerging.

For years, Punjab’s migration story was largely one-way. Punjab sent people abroad and received remittances in return. Today, some members of the Punjabi Diaspora are looking back towards Punjab as a place to return, invest, retire or raise their families. We should not exaggerate this into a mass movement. But neither should we ignore what it could represent.

We should view this not simply as reverse migration, but as a transfer of experience. A Punjabi returning from Toronto, Vancouver or Melbourne may bring knowledge of international markets, technology, management practices and professional networks. For years, we have measured the diaspora’s relationship with Punjab largely through remittances, property and philanthropy. The next phase can be more ambitious.

Punjab should seek to bring back not only money, but intellectual capital. Imagine an entrepreneur in Punjab developing an agricultural technology product, a member of the diaspora providing market intelligence, another opening distribution channels in North America, and a university providing technical support. The diaspora becomes not merely a source of capital, but a bridge connecting Punjab’s ideas with the world.

Universities have another role to play. In my own university, we are beginning to encounter young people whose plans to stay abroad have changed. I do not see them as students who have failed. They are returning with an exposure to another society and another education system. Our responsibility is to help them turn that experience into an advantage. Flexible credit transfer, bridge courses, counselling and academic mentoring can help returning students continue their education without unnecessary disruption. The same principle applies to the wider diaspora. Successful Punjabis abroad can become mentors, collaborators, market connectors and partners in building the next generation of businesses and institutions.

Rather than imitating the Silicon Valley, our greatest opportunities may lie in solving our own problems. Agriculture, food processing, water management and technology present challenges that can also become markets. A solution developed for Punjab’s farmers or water problems need not remain in Punjab. If it works here, it may eventually find customers across India and the world.

The objective should not simply be to create more startups. It should be to create enterprises that survive, grow and create meaningful employment. That is where the conversation about migration becomes a conversation about economic development.

Punjab does not need to close the door to the world. It needs to create more than one direction through that door. That will require families willing to support unconventional careers, universities that encourage experimentation, companies that create high-quality jobs, investors willing to take calculated risks, and a diaspora that brings knowledge and networks alongside capital.

The next chapter of Punjab’s story may not be about how many young people leave the state. It may be about how many choose to stay, how many return, and how many build something here that the rest of the world wants.

That would be a very different definition of progress, and perhaps a more meaningful one.

Jagdeep Singh is Vice-Chancellor, Punjabi University