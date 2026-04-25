Punjab’s rights, Delhi’s silence

THE recent statement by Tarun Chugh, BJP General Secretary, asserting that Chandigarh rightfully belongs to Punjab and promising that his party would "save" the state's river waters, merits careful scrutiny rather than unqualified endorsement. Political experience shows that such rhetoric has never followed substantive action in the case of Punjab. Hence, it is necessary to test such claims through the lens of history, constitutional design and administrative practice.

Advertisement

At the centre of this discourse lies Punjab's river waters — the backbone of its agrarian economy and long-term sustainability. The governing framework originates in the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, particularly Sections 78 to 80, which transferred considerable authority over river waters and associated infrastructure to the Union government. These provisions have long been critiqued by constitutional scholars as departures from the federal principle, effectively depriving a riparian state's control over its vital resources.

Advertisement

The issue is both legal and historical. Early allocations of river waters, dating to the 1950s, assigned substantial shares to non-riparian regions, such as Rajasthan. This runs counter to established doctrines of riparian law, which is followed worldwide to decide the rights of states through which rivers actually flow.

Advertisement

In Punjab's case, the distribution of river waters has often been viewed as an inversion of natural justice — a perception reinforced by the enduring imbalance between entitlement and actual allocation of waters. Moreover, the Union government has overseen payment to Himachal Pradesh for its Yamuna waters, but payment, agreed upon regarding the allocation of river waters in a secret note in January 1955, has been denied to Punjab for waters being supplied from its share to a non-riparian Rajasthan. Haryana has insisted on the construction of the SYL canal for the supply of river waters from Punjab because it was part of the erstwhile Punjab state. But it never talks about giving share from the Yamuna river which was also part of Punjab before its reorganisation in 1966.

Subsequent political developments did little to alter this calculated illegality. Agreements such as the 1981 water-sharing arrangement, concluded under the leadership of Indira Gandhi, institutionalised allocations that have consistently been regarded by Punjab as "loot of its waters". Later, when the Punjab Legislative Assembly sought to reassess these arrangements through its own legislation, the intervention of the judiciary — culminating in the Supreme Court's 2016 opinion — effectively foreclosed unilateral remedies. The result is a constitutional impasse in which Punjab's claims remain acknowledged, but unresolved.

Advertisement

Institutional dynamics have further complicated the situation. The Bhakra Beas Management Board, established to manage shared water resources, has increasingly been perceived within Punjab as reflecting centralised authority rather than cooperative federalism. Allegations of unilateral decision-making and procedural opacity have eroded confidence in its functioning; reinforcing the belief that Punjab has been systematically pushed into a corner.

Parallel to the water dispute is the unresolved question of Chandigarh. Conceived as Punjab's capital, Chandigarh became a union territory following reorganisation, with a clear political understanding that it would eventually be transferred to Punjab. This commitment was formalised in the Rajiv-Longowal Accord. Yet, despite the passage of four decades and multiple changes in government, Punjab continues to be without its own capital.

This persistence of inaction is particularly striking given the extended periods during which the same political formation has exercised authority at the Centre. Assertions that Chandigarh belongs to Punjab are not new. What remains absent is the translation of that assertion into policy. The gap between acknowledgment and implementation, thus, becomes the central issue.

It is within this broader context that contemporary political assurances must be evaluated. Statements promising to "save" Punjab's waters invite a fundamental question: save them from what, and through which mechanisms? The existing legal and institutional framework — shaped and sustained over decades by successive governments — cannot be dissociated from the problem it is now purportedly intending to resolve.

For Punjab, the demand is neither extraordinary nor exclusionary. It is rooted in the principles of federal balance, constitutional propriety and fair resource distribution. The state seeks restoration of decision-making authority over its own waters, a fair and transparent institutional mechanism for managing shared resources and the fulfilment of longstanding political commitments regarding its capital.

If these objectives are to be pursued with seriousness, they require clearly articulated and time-bound measures. These would include a re-examination of the constitutional validity of the provisions governing river waters, institutional reforms to ensure that Punjab's representation in water management bodies is commensurate to its stake and a definitive legislative roadmap for the transfer of Chandigarh.

Ultimately, the credibility of any political claim lies not in its articulation but in its execution. The BJP has been in power in the Centre for about 12 years and it should have given justice, about which Chugh now speaks, to Punjab with the stroke of a pen long ago. Punjab's history has been marked by generous contribution — to national food security, to economic development and to collective resilience. Its expectation, therefore, is not of concession but of justice: the consistent application of constitutional principles to its own case.

Until such application is demonstrably undertaken, scepticism will persist. In a democratic polity, that scepticism is not a sign of cynicism, but of an informed and historically grounded public consciousness that distinguishes between words and policy — and insists, rightly, on the latter.