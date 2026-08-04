Punjab’s universities struggle for survival

THE fact that a sitting Vice Chancellor of Punjabi University has felt compelled to publicly highlight the institution's financial crisis speaks volumes about both the gravity of the situation and the Punjab government's declining priority for higher education.

Advertisement

If a Vice Chancellor has to publicly express concern over the timely payment of salaries and pensions, it is evident that the university's financial distress has reached an alarming level. Such a public intervention by the head of a state university is perhaps unprecedented in Punjab. Jagdeep Singh's recent article in The Tribune (Is Punjab ready to invest in its public universities, July 29) deserves serious attention from policymakers.

Advertisement

The financial crisis at Punjabi University is not a recent development. It, inter alia, is the cumulative outcome of declining public support over nearly three decades. During the early 1990s, government grant-in-aid accounted for more than 70% of the university's budget.

Advertisement

This comfortable level of public funding began to erode after the Punjab government imposed an annual 10% cut in grants from 1997-98. Although the policy was withdrawn after a few years, the damage had already been done. Government support remained far below earlier levels for almost two decades before recovering partially in recent years.

While public funding declined, expenditure continued to rise because of salary revisions, pension liabilities, inflation and the expansion of academic activities. The university's expenditure increased from Rs 264 crore in 2011-12 to Rs 732 crore in 2025-26. To bridge the widening gap between income and expenditure, it had little option but to borrow. Outstanding debt rose from Rs 44 crore in 2015-16 to over Rs 150 crore by 2019-20, imposing a heavy interest burden that has further weakened its financial position.

Advertisement

Although grant-in-aid has increased substantially in recent years — from Rs 159 crore in 2020-21 to nearly Rs 400 crore in 2025-26 — the university continues to struggle. Almost the entire annual budget is absorbed by committed expenditure, leaving negligible resources for research, laboratory modernisation, library development, digital infrastructure and the maintenance of aging buildings. An institution that should be investing in academic excellence is, instead, struggling to meet its routine financial obligations.

The immediate priority should be to restore the university's financial stability. The Punjab government should provide a one-time grant of Rs 150 crore to enable the university to clear its outstanding debt. This would save nearly Rs 14 crore annually in interest payments and provide much-needed fiscal space for academic development. Such assistance should not be viewed as a bailout but as an investment in one of Punjab's premier institutions of higher learning.

Simultaneously, the university must strengthen financial discipline and diversify its resource base through alumni contributions, philanthropic support, research grants, consultancy and corporate social responsibility initiatives. Moderate and periodic revision of fees may also be considered, while ensuring that access to higher education remains affordable for economically weaker students.

The problems of Punjabi University are symptomatic of a much larger crisis confronting public higher education. Over the years, public expenditure on education has steadily declined. In the 1970s, nearly 22% of the Punjab government's budget was devoted to education. Even in 2012-13, the share stood at nearly 22%. During the subsequent decade, however, it fell sharply, touching barely 9-14% in several years. Unsurprisingly, universities and colleges have found it increasingly difficult to maintain academic standards.

The consequences are visible across the education system. Thousands of teaching positions remain vacant in schools, colleges and universities. Faculty recruitment has virtually come to a standstill in many institutions for over a decade. Many universities are forced to rely on contractual or temporary teachers, while recruitment at fixed/basic pay scales has reduced the attractiveness of academic careers. These developments inevitably affect teaching quality, research output and institutional competitiveness.

The neglect of education cannot be separated from the state's broader fiscal crisis. Punjab's public debt continues to rise at an unsustainable pace, largely because of inadequate resource mobilisation and expenditure priorities that leave little fiscal space for productive sectors. A substantial proportion of the state's revenue is absorbed by interest payments and subsidies, leaving limited resources for investment in education and healthcare — the two sectors that build human capital and determine long-term economic growth.

Punjab's expenditure priorities have also changed significantly over time. Until the early 1990s, nearly 70% of the state budget was spent on development activities, including education and health. Since then, the share of development expenditure has declined considerably. Unless this trend is reversed, the state will find it increasingly difficult to strengthen its public institutions and improve the quality of its human resources.

Education is both a merit good and a social good. Public universities, in particular, play a vital role in promoting social mobility, reducing inequalities and supporting economic development through teaching, research and innovation. Investment in public universities should, therefore, be seen not as an expenditure to be curtailed but as a long-term investment in Punjab's future.

The financial distress of Punjabi University should serve as a wake-up call. Punjab cannot aspire to achieve inclusive and sustainable development while allowing its public universities to struggle for survival. The time has come to restore education to its rightful place at the centre of the state's development strategy.