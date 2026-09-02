Punjab’s water rights cannot be wished away

THE Jago Punjab Manch would like to intervene in the ongoing debate over the sharing of the Sutlej river waters. The article 'Rethink Sutlej water sharing' (The Tribune, August 17) is devoid of background and history, the force of tradition, the binding limits of the Constitution and, most importantly, lacks clarity on what the rules should be.

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The early concept of riparian rights traces to the Roman law, where running water was considered public juris (belonging to the public). Rights attach directly to land bordering a river, stream or lake. Landowners do not own the actual water molecules; they possess the legal right to use the flow. All adjacent owners share equal rights to use the water without harming others.

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"Ripa" is a Latin word and means the bank or shore of a river or stream, hence "riparian". In the olden times, civilisations arose wherever there was water and this right was fought for, won and lost, often by force of arms. The word "riparian" was adopted into the English language during the 19th century, though the underlying legal concept of riparian water rights has deep roots in the medieval English common law. Riparian rights in India originated as part of the English common law during the British colonial era.

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In this respect, there is a significant precedent. When the State of Madras was bifurcated, it lost all rights to the waters of the Krishna and Pennar rivers, which, after bifurcation, belonged to Andhra Pradesh alone. The constitutional concept of the supremacy of riparian rights was also upheld in the Narmada water dispute, where a tribunal set up by the Government of India in 1969 to resolve the dispute over sharing of the Narmada waters among the riparian states of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat rejected Rajasthan's petition, holding that, as a non-riparian state, it was not entitled to any portion of the waters of the Narmada.

The concept of royalty and seigniorage originated in medieval Europe. In the Roman law, however, it can be traced to Emperor Gratian's fourth-century decrees. With the emergence of European monarchies and the Crown of Great Britain, these concepts — riparian rights and the concept of royalty or seigniorage, a word with French roots — came to India with the British rulers, to whom we owe the concepts of governance and administration. In those times, there was no dispute regarding the sharing of waters. Rajasthan gave Punjab royalty for water taken from the rivers of Punjab.

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Maharaja Ganga Singh of Bikaner state had earned the gratitude of the British by giving them a battalion of camel-riding infantry for their use in the war. So had Punjab, but the British charged a lesser rate of royalty to the Maharaja while not breaking the rule.

Punjab's contribution to independent India is huge: the number of martyrs in the freedom struggle is more than the rest of India put together; contribution to the National Defence Fund after Chinese aggression in the 1962 war was five against eight portions compared to the whole of India put together; contribution to the National Defence Fund during the Indo-Pak wars as compared with the rest of India; the number of fighters given to India and medals won for bravery is the highest in the country; feeding India until the late 1970s; and extinguishing starvation from the land thereafter.

So, what do we demand in return? In the matter of river waters, what Punjab alone has given to non-riparian states of India is much more than what the rest of India has given. Our river waters are 33 MAF in total. The river waters of India are 330 MAF. Of the total water distributed, Punjab has given 80% and the rest of India not even 20%.

The British knew how to rule — not a single dispute in India regarding waters arose in their time. The Indian government, however, has ruled differently in different cases. "You show me the face, I will show you the rule" was the idiom that came up soon after Independence.

C Rajagopalachari noted in his "Jail Diary" in 1922, at Vellore Jail: "We all ought to know that Swaraj will not at once, or I think even for a long time to come, be a better government or greater happiness for the people. Elections and their corruption, injustice and the power and tyranny of wealth and inefficiency of administration will make a hell as soon as freedom is given to us, men will look regretfully back to the old regime of comparative justice, efficient, peaceful, more or less honest administration. The only thing gained will be that as a race we will be saved from dishonour and subordination."

Pandit Nehru sent a ‘Secret Note’ dated January 29, 1955. Its veracity was questioned by our minister, Chaudhry Lehri Singh, and then Finance Minister, as quoted in Chaudhry’s letter, but has remained uncontroverted by the Government of India till today. This was followed up with another letter. For seven months, he did not sign that note, and then he was threatened. The note was never put up before the Cabinet or in the Vidhan Sabha. Clause 5 of the note on royalty is still a part of that farman and has not been implemented.

These three events are independent of each other. Independence decided the areas of Pakistan and India, and nothing else. So, the question of Independence, or any relation to Independence with the governance of the distributed areas or utilisation of resources, is irrelevant. Independence decided that East Punjab would remain with India. Hence, these rivers flowing in East Punjab came to India.

That impacted the creation of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), and as these rivers flowed through Punjab areas, water from these rivers could be claimed. The Constitution came into force in 1950 and is the main and only basis for the utilisation of natural resources of India.

The Constitution is very clear on the subject and there is no dispute about it. Moreover, Bikaner is a part of Rajasthan. It got water from Punjab because it could request so. There was an agreement, and in lieu thereof, it paid royalty to Punjab well into the post-Independence period. So, Independence had no impact on the distribution of Punjab's natural resources.

The Constitution decided how India would be governed; how areas would be organised in the territory of India; and how its resources would be used for the benefit of the whole country. The question of ownership of the water resources of a state is clear and there is no ambiguity.

The Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) is a resolution of the question of the distribution of waters between India and Pakistan. This claim was made on the basis of the need for arid and desert areas in India. Beyond this point, the IWT has no impact. Independence was nearly 10 years old and, therefore, had no consequence on the principle of distribution of water. Therein comes the Secret Note of January 29, 1955. Secret from whom? Not from Pakistan, but from the people of Punjab as the state was still healing from the wounds of Partition.

But the real point is that it provided for the cost of water to be determined. Is that an imaginary situation today? Certainly not. Very recently, during the Modi government rule, it was decided that the Delhi state will pay Rs 21 crore per year to Himachal Pradesh for its share of the Yamuna waters to be given to Delhi. We should not reduce Punjab's case through fallacious arguments. Rajasthan too has been permitted to sell river waters of Punjab flowing into Rajasthan for a large amount to the Barmer Refinery by the Modi government.

The Constitution gives the Government of India only the authority to set up a tribunal to decide water issues between riparian states, and no more. Punjab waters have been distributed without a detailed examination of the complexities of the subject. When a US reclamation entity was asked to study the matter, that organisation replied that it would take years to study the various intricacies involved.

The action of the Government of India in sidelining Punjab's rights has cost Punjab a great deal. Water had to be lifted at seven different places, against the principle of natural flow.

In the erstwhile Punjab, the Punjab Government had proposed a project to irrigate some higher-level arid areas in the erstwhile (now) Haryana areas; the project was rejected by the Government of India. So much for the impartiality of the Government of India in deciding Punjab's water issues.

Ruthless, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi elevated the 1955 Secret Note unilaterally in 1981, after 26 years, to the status of a "Deemed Agreement", although this note never went through the rigours of an agreement.

Bikaner paid royalty well into the period of independent India. Who stopped that? Who gave that order? Our then Prime Minister made Rajasthan a party to Punjab's Reorganisation Act, allowing it even more Punjab waters and the setting up of the BBMB with illegal and unconstitutional entries.

There is no other such example in India. And the then Prime Minister, parachuting Section 14 relating to the constitution of a tribunal for the Ravi-Beas waters into the "All India River Waters Disputes Act", too, is a monstrosity, bringing out India's vagrancy in basic principles of governance.

What can a Punjab in pain say to the Prime Ministers except quote a Punjabi saying: "Andha wandde seerni, murr murr apneyaan nu." (The blind distributed the sweets to their own.)

The people of Punjab must celebrate the memory of Prime Minister Morarji Desai for his constitutional stand. The Chief Ministers of Rajasthan and Haryana were complaining to him that Punjab was not cooperative, even though Punjab had shared more than 60% of its lifeblood with those states. Desai began by asking the Haryana CM: "Show me on the map where these rivers flow." The Sutlej is 100 km from Haryana, the Beas 200 km and the Ravi 300 km. The PM replied: "Your states do not even touch these rivers. So, you have no right over these rivers," and dismissed the meeting.

Lamhon ne khata ki thi, sadiyon ne saza paayi.

SS Boparai is Chairman, Jago Punjab Manch