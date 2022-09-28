Rajasthan imbroglio a new low for the Congress

Radhika Ramaseshan

Senior journalist

When a party is out of power at the Centre, it draws residual authority from the states it rules, if it is fortunate to control a few. When the BJP was voted out for 10 years in Delhi, it derived its weight and influence from its state governments. Little wonder then why the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi, now the Prime Minister, outshone entrenched and senior central leaders such as LK Advani.

Delhi was beholden to the state satraps for hoisting the BJP’s relevance on the national landscape, which was enough to project the party as a serious replacement to the Congress at the Centre by 2014.

Rajasthan is the only one of the two states that the Congress today governs independently in the Hindi heartland because the party is a small constituent in Bihar and Jharkhand, where it is an appendage to the coalition governments helmed by the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, respectively. Therefore, Rajasthan’s primacy in the Congress’ political scheme cannot be overemphasised.

These days, three developments are running parallel through the Congress, infusing hope and optimism in a hard-pressed party. Firstly, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has embarked on Bharat Jodo Yatra that’s still confined to the south, where it awaits its test of popularity in poll-bound Karnataka.

Secondly, election to the post of Congress president will take place in October and, lastly, Jaipur has become the epicentre, inadvertently or intentionally, of a major battle being fought within the Congress, with no push or prod from the BJP, for once. The last two occurrences have caused immense discomfiture to the Gandhis.

Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress old-timer Ashok Gehlot, who did not have to flaunt a loyalty certificate to the Gandhis, was the family’s choice for the Congress presidency. There was no dispute. The problem lay in nominating Gehlot’s successor as CM.

Rahul and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra rooted for young Sachin Pilot, who was stripped of all positions he held after he allegedly fomented a revolt to topple the Gehlot dispensation in 2020 with the BJP’s ‘help’.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi was cautious; the latest reports suggested she might have preferred consultations and consensus within the legislature party before naming a person because Pilot’s support among the MLAs was in doubt, despite him having headed the state Congress.

If the authority of the central command had prevailed, like in yesteryear, there was no question that the baton from Gehlot to the next in line would have been passed on without a noise.

It seems that Gehlot offered himself up for the Congress presidency reluctantly. He could not turn down Sonia’s offer straightaway. But he was clear that the changeover from Jaipur to Delhi could not take place without a quid pro quo, something unheard of in the party hitherto. Remember the days when Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi summoned chief ministers at will and summarily sacked them?

The election, plugged as a major initiative towards “reforming” the party organisation, was reduced to a travesty after Sonia berated Gehlot and Rahul read out a rule to him. Sonia told him that it was not his concern who his replacement would be, while Rahul’s diktat that the “one-person, one-post” norm, formalised at a recent party conclave in Udaipur, was sacrosanct. In other words, Gehlot would have to forsake the CM’s post.

On the other hand, Gehlot realised that as CM, he held an invaluable piece of political real estate and forfeiting that for an uncertain future would not only pare his dominion, but also diminish his stature.

A senior Congressman like Gehlot knows that holding the Congress president’s office is chimerical, a fanciful designation when it is passed into the hands of a non-Gandhi. The template, followed during the 10 years of the United Progressive Alliance rule, has not faded from the consciousness. The Gandhis are certain to call the shots, notwithstanding the posture of “neutrality” maintained publicly because the Congress is their only raison d’etre.

Besides having lost two Lok Sabha elections consecutively and numerous states, the Congress’ future too does not look robust. Among the slew of elections it is up against before 2024, Karnataka may offer a glimmer of hope, provided the party’s dominant factions bury their differences.

In short, currently and prospectively, the Congress presidency has nothing attractive to entice an aspirant. Even if Gehlot were to lose the Rajasthan elections, he would have retained his place in the line-up of the big leaguers as he has done over thick and thin for the past many years.

The election to the Congress’ apex post, slightly muddled with Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor entering the fray, is clouded with the near-certain exit of Gehlot as a candidate. He sealed his fate on September 25, when the state Congress legislature party overwhelmingly clamoured for his continuance as CM in a demonstration of strength at one of his follower’s residence shortly before the MLAs were to meet.

Pilot’s standing in the party was called out. He did not command the support of two dozen MLAs, a factor that the central brass would have to reckon with before the next Assembly elections. Gehlot made his point to the Gandhis, loud and clear.

The revolt against the Gandhis from an undisputed “loyalist” — it cannot be construed as anything less — is the biggest challenge the family has been up against since 2014. Sonia has since initiated a series of discussions with party veterans such as Kamal Nath, something that should have been done to begin with.

The most significant message from Jaipur is that bereft of power at the Centre, the leaders count for little, however hard they may try to enforce their “authority” because the powerhouse they reside in stands on quicksand.