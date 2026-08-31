Rebuilding the Himalayas must begin locally

THE apocalyptic visuals of the August 26 flood near the Nepal-China border are shocking. The monstrous surge of greyish-black water, thick with ice, rock and silt, devastated the Gyirong port, the important overland trade-cum-tourism transit point between Nepal and Tibet (China). As it sped downstream, the ferocious watery beast devoured buildings, roads, bridges, power projects, vehicles and thousands of human lives across dozens of kilometres in the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river valleys. As of August 30, over 700 people were confirmed dead and 3,000 from over 30 countries missing due to the flood. Such was its force that many bodies were retrieved 200 km downstream, in Nepali Terai plains.

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This tragedy joins a list of destructive floods induced periodically by glacier lake outburst flows, cloudbursts and unusually heavy rainfall occurring across the Himalayas since the early 2010s. Just last year, memories of Dharali in Uttarakhand and Kullu valley in Himachal Pradesh are raw. International scientific community agrees that human-induced climate change has augmented the frequency, intensity and unpredictability of these disastrous events in the Himalayas. While driven by fossil fuel consumption, global warming heats different parts of the world disproportionately, owing to complex combinations of geography, pre-existing weather patterns, vegetation and human inhabitation. According to a 2026 report by ICIMOD and the UN, the Hindu Kush Himalayan region has warmed

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1.8°C in the past 50 years, compared to the 1.1°C global average. It adds that glaciers in the region are disappearing at a 65% faster speed compared to previous decades. British glaciologist Hamish Pritchard says there is evidence that the glacial collapse that caused the recent Nepal flood was catalysed by recent unusually warm temperatures in that region.

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It is unjust that this transnational region of the Hindu Kush Himalayas, which has contributed negligibly to global greenhouse-gas emissions, should bear the brunt of some of its worst consequences. It has been challenging for this region to deal with the effects of warming, despite the overall noticeable gains in policy, emissions reduction and renewable energy uptake following the 2015 Paris Agreement. Now, the rise of the AI industry, with its substantial energy, land and water demands, threatens to make things worse. Climate governance and diplomacy face some tough times ahead.

There are things that local governments must change across the Himalayan region to mitigate the effects of such disasters. A key role in aggravating the costs of such disasters in the Himalayas has been played by the haphazard development along river beds and on old debris plains, often driven by greed and short-sightedness.

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Destroyed buildings, settlements and roads must be rebuilt at safer heights and distances from the river bed. Locals can be trained in observing unusual changes in river and slope conditions that can signal impending floods and landslides. Evacuation drills to safe upper areas need to be conducted and access routes to these areas kept clear. Early warning systems for floods must be improved. Hydroelectric projects need to be re-assessed for safety and environmental impacts and shut down if found unsafe. Reforestation with native species can improve both landscape stability and microclimates.

Since many rivers are transboundary, it is also imperative that governments work together to ensure sharing of relevant monitoring data and timely dissemination of warnings. Scientists and good science need to be integrated into administrative interventions.

The role of the affected communities in effective rebuilding cannot be overstated. Take the example of Nepal’s Langtang village, which coincidentally lies close to the stricken Bhotekoshi valley. Langtang was destroyed by the 2015 earthquake, after a massive landslide of ice and rock triggered on the mountain towering above the village. Hundreds of locals and foreigners were killed. The surviving locals were airlifted to Kathmandu. Back then, observers feared that it would take 10 to 15 years for Langtang to be rebuilt. I was based in Kathmandu at the time. For a couple of months, I volunteered in aid efforts for the displaced community there. However, when I trekked to the village on the first anniversary of the earthquake in 2016, I saw that most of the displaced villagers had returned to Langtang and other villages. Rebuilding was well underway. Langtang's reputation as a trekking destination had helped attract funding and sponsorship for reconstruction.

Importantly, as Nepal-based researcher Eileen McDougall observes, Langtang's reconstruction happened within a few years of the disaster because it was led by the community. The displaced villagers collectively negotiated their return to the valley, realising that they could neither survive displacement for long nor individually rebuild their lives. They rebuilt the village with government-prescribed earthquake-resistant techniques using approved materials, within government-set safe areas. Trekking tourism rebounded alongside. The villagers also made efforts to revive cultural practices that had rooted them in Langtang for generations. They processed the grief of their losses due to the earthquake through rituals and prayers and built memorials.

Therefore, disaster-resilient rebuilding must be first owned by the local communities, with the government and funding bodies acting more as guides and facilitators. Reviving cultural traditions at the site being rebuilt and commemorating both losses and rebirth from the disaster can help heal the socio-psychological ruptures caused by the disaster.

Thus, rebuilding disaster-resilient Himalayas can only be a polycentric process that empowers communities, is guided by science and multi-scalar collaboration and respects local ecological and sociocultural conditions. Alongside, the fight for climate justice, including fair compensation for the Himalayas, needs to be continued with renewed vigour, clarity and conviction.

Abhimanyu Pandey is a sociocultural anthropologist