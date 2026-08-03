Rediscovering Bihar’s strategic geography

WHEN I assumed office as the Governor of Bihar a few months ago, I did so with the instincts of a soldier and a lifelong student of military history. Like many Indians, I regarded Bihar as an important hinterland state — politically significant, agriculturally rich and immensely contributory to the nation's human resource. Strategically, however, I believed its relevance was limited because it neither bordered China nor Pakistan, nor figured prominently in India's contemporary security discourse.

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I have since discovered how mistaken that assumption was.

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Travelling across Bihar, interacting with its people and visiting places whose names I had known only from history books has fundamentally altered my understanding of the state — and, more importantly, my understanding of strategic geography itself. Bihar is not simply a chapter in India's glorious past; it is an enduring strategic asset whose relevance has only increased in the 21st century.

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The larger question is why India's strategic community failed to recognise this for so long. The answer lies in the way we have traditionally understood strategy.

We have viewed strategic geography almost exclusively through the prism of contested borders, military deployments and conflict zones. That naturally drew our attention towards Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and the maritime frontiers. Bihar, with no disputed international boundary, appeared comfortably insulated from the nation's primary security concerns.

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But strategic geography is far more than the geography of battlefields.

It is the geography of logistics, connectivity, influence, resilience and national power. It concerns not only where wars are fought but also where nations derive their strength, sustain their military capability and project influence beyond their borders. Judged by these standards, Bihar occupies a position of remarkable significance.

Few realise that seven districts of Bihar share a long open border with Nepal, one of India's most sensitive and strategically important relationships. This frontier is not merely an international boundary; it is a zone of deep cultural, economic and social interaction whose stability has direct implications for Himalayan security, water management, infrastructure and the growing geopolitical competition for influence in Nepal.

To its east, Bihar forms the strategic hinterland of North Bengal and the Siliguri Corridor — the narrow land bridge connecting India's Northeast with the rest of the country. Every military professional understands the vulnerability of this corridor. Equally important is the infrastructure, communications and logistics that sustain it. Bihar's expanding transport network is, therefore, not merely an instrument of economic development; it contributes directly to India's strategic resilience in the eastern theatre.

Yet geography alone does not explain Bihar's exceptional importance.

Long before the emergence of the modern nation-state, Bihar projected Indian influence across Asia without deploying armies. Magadh produced one of history's most remarkable traditions of statecraft. Chanakya's political philosophy, Chandragupta Maurya's statecraft and Ashoka's vision transformed the subcontinent and influenced much of Asia. Centuries before the term "soft power" entered diplomatic vocabulary, Bihar had already demonstrated how ideas could travel farther and endure longer than military conquest.

Nalanda and Vikramshila attracted scholars from China, Korea, Tibet and Southeast Asia, establishing one of the earliest international knowledge networks in history. India's first great strategic export was not military power — it was knowledge.

That lesson is profoundly relevant today. In an age where influence increasingly rests on education, technology, culture and trusted partnerships, Bihar reminds us that intellectual leadership has always been one of India's greatest strategic strengths.

The state's civilisational importance extends even further. Bodh Gaya, Rajgir, Nalanda and Vaishali remain sacred to millions of Buddhists across the world, while Pawapuri occupies an equally revered place in Jain tradition. Takhat Sri Harimandir at Patna Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh, makes Bihar an equally important centre of Sikh heritage. Few regions in the world embody the spiritual traditions of three major faiths with such historical authenticity.

These are not merely places of pilgrimage. They are enduring instruments of India's engagement with Asia. At a time when nations increasingly employ history, culture and heritage to strengthen diplomatic relationships, Bihar possesses assets that few states can equal. Equally, attempts in some quarters to dilute India's historic association with parts of its Buddhist heritage underline that civilisational history is no longer simply an academic subject; it has acquired geopolitical relevance.

During my visits to the Bihar Museum and the Patna Museum, I was reminded that museums are far more than repositories of artefacts. They are custodians of national memory. Nations that preserve and present their historical inheritance with confidence strengthen not only their cultural identity but also their strategic narrative. The preservation of heritage is, therefore, an investment in national influence.

There is another dimension that deserves greater recognition. Bihar's annual struggle with floods originating in Himalayan river systems reminds us that disaster resilience has become an integral component of national security. Climate change, water management and cross-border river cooperation with Nepal will increasingly influence strategic planning. Security today extends beyond military preparedness; it also encompasses the resilience of societies and critical infrastructure.

Looking back, I realise that my own understanding reflected a wider national tendency. We viewed Bihar through the lenses of politics, migration and economic development, while overlooking its deeper strategic significance. We allowed the geography of conflict to overshadow the geography of national power.

As India emerges as a leading power, that mindset must change. Strategic geography can no longer be defined solely by where our borders lie. It must also encompass the locations from which India derives its civilisational confidence, sustains its connectivity, secures its logistics and projects its influence.

Rediscovering Bihar's strategic geography is not an exercise in regional pride. It is a reminder that India's rise will depend as much upon the strength of its heartland as upon the security of its frontiers. In many ways, Bihar demonstrates that some of India's greatest strategic assets have been hiding in plain sight — not because they lacked significance, but because we were looking in the wrong direction.