Reform of corporate laws is overdue

BUSINESS corporations are the engines of growth of capitalist economies. Many multinational corporations have larger financial resources than governments of most countries. They fund think tanks; they own the media; their lobbyists influence and control government policies. They are shielded by corporate laws that limit their liabilities for any harm their operations and products may inflict on the environment and society.

They have the right to sue elected governments, which are accountable to millions or billions of citizens, in international tribunals to protect the interests of their financial investors. Corporations sit largely outside and above the general laws of the land where they operate. Can corporations be trusted to regulate themselves? History says they cannot. It has become clear that runaway AI developments must be regulated. Even the largest AI companies say that.

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India has a special place in the history of the evolution of corporate laws. The East India Company, which plundered India, was one of the world’s earliest multinational corporations. The recent conflict within Tata Sons is a pointer to the urgent need to reform corporate laws. The root of the conflict is a misalignment about purpose and values. Should Tata Sons’ performance be measured by stock market valuations or by the adherence to “Tata values” in the Tata Group?

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“Tata values” were explained by Mahatma Gandhi and also by JRD Tata, who was the chairman of Tata Sons for 53 years from 1938 until he handed over the reins to Ratan Tata in 1991.

Gandhi noted that while he fought for India’s political freedom, Jamsetji Tata, founder of the Tata Group, fought for India’s industrial freedom by building Indian companies that produced steel, chemicals and hydroelectricity. JRD Tata always took the long-term view. He stated that whenever he was in a dilemma, he would ask himself what was good for Tatas and what was good for India. He would do what was good for India because in the end it would turn out best for Tatas too, he said.

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JRD was a capitalist whose values conformed with Gandhi’s. The latter said good business leaders were good for society because they could manage a society’s environmental and human resources efficiently. However, capitalists must realise that they are trustees of the communities’ resources, and the surplus that the business produces does not belong to them alone, he reminded them.

In the Bhagavad Gita, Lord Krishna tells Arjuna: “You have a right to perform your duty, but you are not entitled to the fruits of your actions.” The profits produced by a company are not the private property of its promoters and shareholders. They belong to society and must be reinvested to produce more fruits for society, not more wealth for the corporations’ financial owners.

Peter Schwartz (head of scenario planning at Royal Dutch/Shell) and Blair Gibb examined several examples of companies, including Royal Dutch/Shell, Nestle and Nike, which were among the first advocates of environmentally and socially responsible businesses yet became involved in major controversies in the 1990s. In their book When Good Companies Do Bad Things (1999), they offer lessons for corporate leaders: “Even if think you’re doing the right thing, you may not be”; “Just because actions are legal doesn’t mean they are legitimate”.

Ted Nace traces the history of corporate law in his book, Gangs of America (2003). Corporate law has created citizens of societies who have all the rights that ordinary citizens have, including rights to own property, free speech and to sue other citizens. Nick Robins’ The Corporation that Changed the World (2006) focuses on the East India Company. It was established in 1600 AD by a royal charter which granted financial investors the right to do business and make profits in other countries with no liability in Britain for the impacts of their actions in other countries.

The responsibility of the company’s board was only to keep accurate accounts of profits made, and their equitable distribution among the shareholders. “One pound sterling equals one vote” was the only democratic principle binding the company’s investors. Its investors and directors were not liable for the impacts of the forceful conversion of food-producing land in India into corporate opium farms, forced labour in the company’s factories and the forcible opening of the Chinese market with the assistance of British naval ships to create an opium monopoly and make large profits from it.

These books explain how, when US-style capitalism began to overrun the world in the 1990s, the prime, and often only, the measure of a corporation’s success and quality of its leadership became financial returns in stock markets for its investors. In 2003, the World Bank launched its “ease of doing business” rankings of countries. GDP growth and the growth of stock markets became the measures of competence of a nation’s government. The ease of living of the citizens was pushed into the background as an unnecessary distraction for governments when they framed new policies and laws.

Democracy requires that every citizen — man or woman, billionaire or beggar — has an equal vote in the framing of policies and laws. In practice, large corporations with their enormous country-size budgets, lobbies and lawyers, and their financial support for think tanks and research institutions, have drowned out the voices of common citizens in policy-shaping processes. Like the pigs in George Orwell’s Animal Farm, they have become “more equal” than the citizens.

The restoration of “Tata values”, which have eroded with the globalisation of the Indian economy from the 1990s, requires assertion of an established principle that, within a corporation, the views of the majority shareholder (Tata Trusts) must prevail over the views of Tata Sons’ professional managers. Another major reform required nationally and globally is to make business corporations and their boards also accountable to societal stakeholders, not only to their investors and stock market regulators.