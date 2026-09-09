Remembering the Lion of Panjshir

COMMANDER Ahmad Shah Massoud, known as the Lion of Panjshir, was killed on September 9, 2001, in his camp at Khwaja Bahauddin, two days before the September 11 attacks on Washington, DC, and New York. Steve Coll, in Ghost Wars, describes Massoud as "a poet, a military genius, a religious man, and a leader of enormous courage who defied death and accepted its inevitability."

Unlike the Pakistan-based Mujahideen leaders, Massoud led his fighters from the front lines in Afghanistan. He overcame nine Soviet attempts to conquer Panjshir despite facing a conventionally superior army with a far smaller, resource-poor force and paltry support from the US-funded Operation Cyclone. This was because Pakistan determined the direction of supplies and US weapons mainly benefited Gulbuddin Hekmatyar's Hezb-é-Islami.

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From 1980 to 1985, Mi-6 assistance to Massoud was significant. It provided him with .303 Lee-Enfield rifles manufactured in the Ishapore Rifle Factory and procured from surplus Indian Army stocks. The bolt-action, long-range rifle served ideally as a sniper and ambush weapon for high-altitude mountain warfare. To this day, the Panjshir River bears the visible rusting remains of Soviet armour destroyed by Massoud's men.

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Although Massoud's main claim to fame was defeating the Soviet occupation, arguably the most challenging time of his military career was his five-year combat against the Taliban, which began with its occupation of Kabul in September 1996. During the civil war between 1992 and 1996, the infighting within the Mujahideen government, in which Massoud was Defence Minister, had resulted in the emergence of the Taliban.

Massoud's genius was in unifying historically rival, regional ethnic militias into a functional coalition of former Mujahideen leaders headed by his Jamiat-e Islami, which came to be called the Northern Alliance (NA).

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It included, notably, Junbish-é Milli, an Uzbek and Turcoman group led by Abdul Rashid Dostum, and Hezb-é Wahdat, a Shia Hazara group led by Karim Khalili and Muhammad Mohaqiq. During the civil war between 1992 and 1996, the two groups had been at each other's throats.

International support for the NA came from Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iran and India, which set up a field hospital for NA fighters in Farkhor, north of the Amu Darya (the Oxus river), in Tajikistan.

The injured fighters were ferried from the airstrip at Farkhor, conveniently located a few kilometres away. On September 9, an NA helicopter landed just outside the hospital.

Massoud's handsome face was largely intact, but his chest and stomach were badly damaged. The doctors tried in vain to revive him. His death was formally announced six days later.

The two Tunisian assassins, Dahmane Abd al-Sattar and Bouraoui el-Ouaer, were travelling on forged Belgian passports. They had both previously stayed in Pakistan for an unspecified period and, for almost two years, in Wazir Akbar Khan, Kabul, before posing as journalists to gain entry to Massoud's compound.

The Al-Qaida conspiracy to eliminate Massoud two days before the attacks on the US remains an unresolved mystery, despite investigations by the Belgian, French, US and Afghan governments. A special commission to investigate Massoud's assassination was set up in April 2003, headed by the Afghan Interior Minister, Ali Ahmad Jalali. In all cases, the trails went cold.

In September 2004, the chief of Egyptian intelligence conveyed to the Afghan authorities that the Egyptian Al-Qaida operative, Abu Hani Al-Masri (killed in a 2017 Predator strike in Syria), had in the past called the Mujahideen leader, Abdul Rab Rasul Sayyaf, to introduce the two Arabs.

The chief also conveyed that Al-Masri, along with Massoud's assassins, had called on Mullah Omar's secretary and the Taliban foreign minister, Wakil Ahmed Muttawakil, who had a conversation with them in Kandahar. Muttawakil was questioned by the CBI in 2003 in Kabul in connection with the IC-814 hijacking.

A few people were present when Al-Qaida assassins triggered a powerful bomb hidden inside a television camera, killing Massoud. I knew two of the eyewitnesses well — Mohammad Fahim Dashty and Masood Khalili, who was then the Afghan Ambassador in New Delhi. Dashty was Massoud's press officer. He later edited The Kabul Times and was killed in early September 2021 during the Taliban assault on Panjshir. At the time, Dashty was the National Resistance Front's spokesperson.

As an admirer of Ahmad Shah Massoud, Reza Deghati, the famous National Geographic photographer, had filmed and photographed Massoud for over two decades and had developed a friendship with Dashty. Reza had presented Dashty with a camera before the interview.

Dashty was taking pictures with that camera, which covered his face at the very moment the bomb concealed inside the television camera detonated. The camera providentially saved Dashty's life by taking the brunt of the bomb's impact.

Masood Khalili was Massoud's tarjuman (interpreter) that morning, as the Tunisians spoke no Dari. The concealed bomb exploded as soon as the interview began. The attackers died. Massoud and Khalili both had multiple injuries.

In the early hours of September 9, their post-dinner conversation had turned from war to the Farsi poetry of Hafiz. Khalili told me that he recollected two verses in particular during that reading session. Randomly selected from an anthology, the first read was: ‘This night we are talking together, value it, because many days pass, many months go, many years come, you will not be able to find this night that we are together.’

Massoud then asked Khalili to open one of his favourite poems: 'The world is nothing but a story full of lies and deception, and tonight is pregnant with tomorrow, so one never knows what that child will be.'

Besides the poetry reading, there was an uncanny exchange between Khalili and Massoud, who happened to see Khalili's leather pouch containing his passport. Massoud asked Khalili to put it in his shirt pocket. Following the explosion, in the hospital, Khalili's wife, Sohaila, found eight shrapnel pieces embedded in the passport.

Massoud was a courageous, charismatic and clear-sighted freedom fighter. He was Afghanistan's best chance. He aspired to a democratic, republican and pluralist country. His early death, when he had just turned 48, almost single-handedly precluded this development.