Robust urban growth vital to achieve Viksit Bharat goal

India is at the cusp of an extraordinary urban transformation. Today, 37% of Indians live in urban areas; by 2036, this could rise to 40-45%. NITI Aayog projects that by 2047, this figure is likely to exceed 50%. This places cities at the heart of our journey towards Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The question is whether our cities have the financial capacity to fund this urbanisation. A NITI Aayog report, released in April, highlights this challenge and notes that municipal finances remain weak and strained, with increasing reliance on inadequate and uncertain transfers. It also notes that India's municipal bond market remains remarkably small. Between 2017 and 2025, municipal bonds raised only about Rs 3,579 crore. The fundamental question, therefore, is this: If our cities are to become engines of growth and prosperity, they need finance to build the infrastructure to support that growth, and to do that, they must raise debt. The connected issue is how these borrowings can be transparent, sustainable and capable of attracting capital. We analyse these issues and suggest a roadmap.

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India's fiscal framework has long emphasised transparency in government finances. The Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act 2003, enacted by Parliament, together with similar state legislation, puts restrictions on government borrowing to enhance fiscal discipline and rein in the national debt, which currently stands at about 84% of GDP (56% of Centre and 28% of states).

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Article 293 of the Constitution gives the Union government a role in regulating state borrowing. The Government of India generally sets an annual borrowing limit at 3% of each state's GDP, with an additional 0.5% tied to power sector reforms. Given the Central government's target of limiting its borrowing to about 4.3% of GDP, this means governments collectively borrow about 7.8% of GDP, and this figure is added to public debt every year.

Thus, if India's GDP grows at about 12% every year in nominal terms, the national debt will decrease as a proportion of GDP if this trend continues. In short, the FRBM framework augurs well for public debt sustainability in India. This indicator of the government's financial health is an important confidence booster for India's financial markets. It helps keep interest rates low and stable in the banking system, strengthens the RBI's ability to control monetary policy and encourages investment in long-term assets such as housing, pensions and insurance. All these factors positively influence economic development.

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While the FRBM framework disciplines borrowing by the Centre and states, the question remains whether our cities (local governments and urban development authorities) should borrow from the market for urban development. City development has a multiplier effect on GDP growth; therefore, investing in building cities as centres of livelihoods and entrepreneurship leads to a much greater impact on national growth. We believe that India is not investing enough in its cities; as a result, urban growth has been tepid. This constrains our pace of growth. Thus, cities need access to markets to finance bankable projects that help develop them as engines of growth. Unfortunately, India's municipal bond market has never really taken off. Reasons for the lack of growth in the municipal debt market include weak financial and administrative capacity in local bodies, a paucity of revenue-generating municipal projects that can be relied on to repay bonds, and a lack of transparency in municipal accounts. There have been some encouraging examples. In 2017, the Pune Municipal Corporation raised Rs 200 crore through a 10-year bond at 7.59% for its Rs 2,264-crore 24x7 water supply project. Another example is the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, which raised Rs 200 crore at 8.90% for its strategic road development programme. These examples show that municipalities with credible finances can access the capital market for development projects.

Yet the market remains tiny. India's municipal bond market stood at just Rs 3,900 crore in March 2026, accounting for only 0.02% of the country's total outstanding bonds and 0.01% of India's GDP. Consequently, the NIFTY Municipal Bond Index, launched in 2021, tracks just 28 investment-grade bonds in this market. This small market is likely to grow significantly with a single Rs 9,500-crore bond issue by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) planned for later this year. However, financing robust urban development requires more debt finance; annual borrowing by cities could rise to about 4% of GDP over the next decade to align with their development finance needs and their ability to repay debt sustainably.

The Government of India has introduced incentives to make cities financially viable and bankable under the AMRUT framework. However, the bigger challenge is to create institutions capable of leveraging limited public resources to attract greater investment and to ensure that such debt rests on the tripod of transparency, market discipline and sound financial management. To achieve this objective for municipal bodies, in the interest of rapid urban development necessary to reach the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047, we suggest four important and wide-ranging policy measures that Parliament can legislate in consultation with states.

First, city governments must be transparent in their accounts. To this end, Parliament should make a National Municipal Accounting Code mandatory for all urban local bodies and urban development authorities, including real estate assets on their balance sheets, and introduce an Urban Growth Assessment System to forecast cities' future expenditure and revenue streams. While this would need some transition time, adopting this code must be a mandatory condition for any development support from the Centre or for accessing the market.

Second, we suggest a National Municipal Finance Model that sets benchmarks, standards, and procedures for cities' revenue assessment and collection, including property taxes, trade and professional charges, parking and congestion charges, and fees and charges for utilities, amenities and environmental services. To make this effective, we need to establish state- or national-level regulators to set and revise utility charges and service fees for cities, similar to electricity regulators. While cities contribute about 60% to GDP, municipalities themselves are starved of funds in the absence of predictable and stable devolution of revenues from the Centre and State to the cities. In most states, State Finance Commission reports are often not implemented in letter or in spirit, leaving a huge gap between what the cities deserve as devolution and what they actually receive.

Third, norms and procedures for borrowing, project financing, escrow, public-private participation and operating special purpose vehicles (SPVs) need to be standardised. Municipalities lack capacity in this respect, and standardised systems and procedures would certainly bring transparency and efficiency.

While the three interventions above would improve systems and revenues for cities, we also suggest a National Fund for Urban Development that provides equity financing for cities or city projects seeking to access debt markets. This National Fund can be structured as a capital pool financed through sovereign transfers from the Central and state governments to cities. A National Fund equal to 1% of GDP (Rs 3,60,000 crore) can enable cities to borrow an additional 2% of GDP (Rs 7,20,000 crore) each year. This annual urban development financing of about Rs 11,00,000 crore will be a good start towards the rapid city development India needs to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat.

Finally, credit rating and securitisation (collectivisation) of city debt by financial institutions will create a transparent and liquid market for baskets of municipal bonds. Pooling debt across municipalities can enable smaller cities, which may not individually have the scale or market access to tap large pools of institutional capital. Additionally, this would enable cities with sound finances to access larger pools of capital at more competitive rates.

These reforms will put city finances on a sustainable path, enabling cities to raise significant levels of debt in a transparent and viable manner to support rapid urban development, create more jobs, raise wages and increase productivity among workers in India, while improving amenities, habitat, environment and living conditions.

An essential element of Viksit Bharat will be our cities becoming engines of investment, jobs and productivity. For this, the ability to borrow responsibly will always be central.

Views are personal

Karan A Singh and Anirudh Tewari, both are former Chief Secretaries of Punjab.