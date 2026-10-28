Sanctuary without slogans

ON October 10, as the Delhi Police closed in on demonstrators demanding the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner and an end to the revision of electoral rolls, some 250 protesters, according to gurdwara representatives, took shelter in Gurdwara Bangla Sahib. The management, which had offered them langar and a place to rest, later voiced concern for the sanctity of the shrine. When the police posted outside asked that the protesters not be allowed to stay, a bitter controversy followed. Behind it lies a question as old as religion itself: what does a house of worship owe those who seek its protection, and where must political activity stop? A gurdwara may justly insist that its premises remain a place of worship.

To answer it, we must begin with the compact on which every sanctuary rests. A sanctuary is a compact between those who offer shelter and those who seek it and it endures only as long as each side respects its limits. Sophocles understood that compact, illustrating it in his play Antigone, where Creon, having just secured the city, forbids the burial of Polynices, who had led an army against Thebes. Antigone defies the edict and scatters dust over her brother's body, a burial that is barely a burial but enough to count as one. Her defence, that there are unwritten laws older than any decree, is the oldest argument for her right to the sanctuary. Creon's reply, that an enemy of the city remains an enemy even in death, is the oldest argument against it.

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A sanctuary, therefore, is the abode of those who, like Antigone, defy the state, and it is their defiance that gives it its lasting character as a home. Greek temples sheltered fugitives, the Hebrew Bible sets aside cities of refuge, and in medieval England a man who reached a church could stay under its protection for 40 days before facing trial or exile. The custom had formal legal recognition in Greek and medieval law, but this recognition ended in the final years of the 17th century. Nevertheless, the practice has carried on. In the 1980s American churches sheltered refugees from Central America against the wishes of their own government.

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The state, as Max Weber put it, claims the sole right to use legitimate force. Sanctuary, on the other hand, is the old custom that sets a limit to that claim by offering shelter to people running away from the onslaught of the state. Its moral basis is the refusal to ask, before helping, what the person's politics are. A religious institution that demands political credentials from the frightened would indeed reproduce Creon's logic. The Sikh tradition of seva and langar, the Christian duty of hospitality and the wider Indian habits of compassion all side with Antigone's defiant argument. A gurdwara, church or temple need not share the slogans of those it admits, and it may offer food, water and safety to people whose methods it may never endorse.

This principle was put to a test in April 2017, when nearly 40 students of Panjab University, Chandigarh, took refuge in the campus gurdwara while police waited outside. They had been protesting against a steep fee hike and had been dispersed with water cannon and tear gas. What they wanted was safety. They did not ask the gurdwara to take a position on tuition. Admitted without regard to politics, the students cannot turn the premises into a political base. Slogans, organised demonstrations and intimidation inside a place of worship would therefore be morally culpable. It must be understood that a shrine is a refuge and not a platform for sending out any message. If this trust breaks, every shelter would become suspect, and the price will be paid by the next frightened person, who finds the door shut.

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The strongest objection to this view comes from within the Sikh tradition itself. Guru Hargobind, the sixth Guru, wore two swords, one for miri, temporal authority, and one for piri, spiritual authority, and raised the Akal Takht opposite the Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar to give the union a visible form. The doctrine rejects the notion that faith may be confined to private prayer while power and suffering go on outside the door. A gurdwara has never been expected to be silent on justice. On this reading, the young people at Bangla Sahib had every claim on the house.

But the concept of miri-piri underscores what faith owes those in need of shelter. It does not take away the institution's own judgement when the duty arises. The two authorities are joined so that each disciplines the other, action coming under moral restraint and moral conviction finding its expression in action. The doctrine therefore permits a gurdwara to stand with the persecuted. It does not permit those who take shelter to decide on the gurdwara's behalf which side it is on.

The Church offers a parallel. Regina Mundi in Soweto opened its doors in 1976 to young protesters fleeing police bullets and tear gas, and it came to be identified with the struggle against apartheid. Its standing, however, rested on its readiness to protect people in danger. An institution may decide, after reflection, to stand with the oppressed, and that decision is an act of its own conscience. The comparison has limits. Apartheid was a system of institutionalised racial discrimination, whereas disputes over electoral rolls or fee structures belong to another order, and an institution is entitled to judge them accordingly.

Moreover, the state has its own obligations. It must keep order, protect life and property and enforce the law. Yet authority does not justify itself. Police action can be excessive, dispersal can be carried out with disproportionate force, and administrative restrictions can be applied to discourage peaceful dissent. Allegations of this kind should be tested against evidence. The Constitution protects freedom of speech and expression and the right to assemble peacefully and without arms, within the restrictions it permits. These guarantees would mean little if peaceful critics could be silenced because their opinions embarrass those in power. To protect dissent is to concede that a democratic government remains answerable to those it governs.

At the heart of this debate is the underpinning idea that a sanctuary confers no legal immunity. Whether an entry, a search or an arrest on religious premises is lawful depends on the law, and no institution can place itself outside the state's jurisdiction. The authorities are entitled to distinguish genuine shelter from the concealment of unlawful activity. But they are equally obliged to exercise restraint when they pursue frightened young people into a house of worship. A religious institution that offers humanitarian help should not find the offer treated as defiance merely because those helped are critics of the government. It may also decline, if the circumstances are too dangerous or its premises too limited, and it should not have to justify either choice as a political act.

Antigone asked for a handful of dust to lay over her brother. The students in Chandigarh, and the young people at Bangla Sahib, asked for a night's safety while the police waited outside. A society is in good order when a request of that nature can be made and granted without anyone needing to explain it as a political act.