Saving Amarnath, sustaining Yatra

THE Amarnath Yatra is one of the world’s oldest pilgrimages, with historical references dating back 2,000 years. While it is understandable that the devout are keen to visit the cave shrine in the South Kashmir Himalayas in greater numbers, it must be appreciated that the presiding deity there is not human-made but a naturally formed ice Shivalingam that needs to be protected from heat and dust.

Over the decades, the government has done well in upgrading the Yatra trek infrastructure, but managing the crowds remains a serious challenge. It is certain that with each passing year, there will be a whopping increase in the number of pilgrims keen to trek to Amarnath, but this is a unique Yatra where the days available are limited, and the ice Shivalingam disappears due to the heat generated by people, use of gas cylinders at langars and now the administration’s vehicles and construction machinery coming up to the cave.

While global warming is beyond the control of the shrine board that manages the Yatra, heat from elsewhere can easily be controlled by taking a few basic administrative steps.

For starters, the Amarnath Yatra has a fixed permit quota, under which around 7,500 pilgrims are permitted on each of the two designated routes per day. Around 40% of this quota is available through online application, while the rest is distributed through bank branches nationwide.

The trouble starts because most pilgrims want to pray in front of the ice deity on the first two or three days, hoping to receive darshan in all its resplendent glory. Thousands converge at the camps in Jammu, Pahalgam and Baltal on the eve of the commencement of the pilgrimage, even if their allotted permit is for a date several weeks, or even a month, later. It is not uncommon to find pilgrims at a base camp on July 1, when they have a permit for August 1.

To make matters worse, the shrine board keeps a discretionary quota of up to a couple of thousand permits per day with itself, which these pilgrims plan to gatecrash. The Indian concept of jugaad is set in motion to secure that elusive permit to undertake the trek in the first few days of the Yatra. Most are not so lucky and just join the serpentine queues and sit outside designated offices through the night. At times, their patience gives way, and amid all the jostling, there is lathicharge by the police.

If the government scraps the tatkal quota, which did not exist until a few years ago, and strictly allows pilgrims to cross the Punjab-Jammu border at Lakhanpur, and subsequently Udhampur, based on their permit dates, and also vets those boarding the Vande Bharat trains to Srinagar, this issue can be handled better.

The palpable hurry among pilgrims is understandable as they want to get a glimpse of the ice Shivalingam before it disappears. The government should therefore relocate the 10-odd langars, which are daily consuming dozens of gas cylinders, right at the place where the stairs to the Holy Cave start, as they pose a serious risk to the lingam’s longevity. Vehicles and construction cranes of the Border Roads Organisation, which manages the trek, have also become a common sight.

After the 2022 cloudburst, when dozens of people were washed away, overnight stays of pilgrims are banned near the Cave, but both the langars alongside and administrative cum security tents have expanded. Even more shocking is the setting up of a massive langar on the riverbed in close proximity of the Cave by the Shree Pashupatinath Sewak Delhi from 2025, which has even installed a large man-made statue of Lord Shiva nearby, boasts of providing a whopping 150 food items and even massage facilities. For the first time, a portion of the langar provisions near the cave have begun arriving via motorable vehicles.

Human heat melting away the holy deity within days of the commencement of the Yatra is a pitiable sight. For better crowd management, a token system, akin to the one in Shri Mata Vaishno Devi in Jammu, can be introduced, releasing pilgrims in batches of 1,000 each at regular intervals from Panchtarni and Sangam Top, the two nearest halting stations before one reaches the Holy Cave.

Amarnath is in a highly fragile forest area of Anantnag district. Its holding capacity is limited to a few thousand. On average, each pilgrim spends four additional hours on the trekking route, due to clicking photographs and making videos. Until a few years ago, when there was no mobile telephony along the route, there were more than a hundred landline telephones or PCOs dotting the landscape. These can be revived, and the use of mobiles and videos discouraged, so that the pilgrims quickly exit the trek and make way for their equally keen brethren.

Without much ado, India should approach UNESCO to assess the feasibility of designating the entire Amarnath trek as a World Heritage Site, which, if successful, would provide much-needed additional oversight of its management.

More than a decade ago, the Central government encouraged well-off families in India to voluntarily surrender their cooking gas subsidy. Taking a cue, the shrine board in Amarnath can encourage pilgrims to voluntarily visit the shrine in alternate years, since thousands like me go every year, and many others are joining the bandwagon with each passing edition.

The author has undertaken all 25 Amarnath yatras during the 21st century

Sameer Mohindru is a Singapore-based journalist