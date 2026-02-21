Seeds Bill, 2025: Final assault on indigenous seeds

THE Seeds Bill, 2025 is essentially pro-corporate, centralising and anti-farmer. The government is trying to create a false impression that the Bill protects farmers. The Bill exempts farmers from seed registration and allows them to keep, use and sell their seeds. But the harsh reality is that the monoculture resulting from the Green Revolution has almost wiped out local seed varieties. Farmers today are largely dependent on the market to buy seeds. It may seem that farmers can retain and use their own seeds, but in this era of a market-oriented agricultural system, if a high-yield seed enters the market, why would farmers continue using traditional seeds?

Advertisement

The Green Revolution began the destruction of local seeds and the Seeds Bill would be the final assault, leading to their extinction.

Advertisement

Regarding prices, the government may regulate the price of a seed variety in emergent situations, like abnormal price rise, monopolistic pricing and profiteering, but none of these terms is defined. This implies no meaningful control over corporate exploitation.

Advertisement

The Bill even exempts foreign seeds from registration. The government may, by notification, permit the import of an unregistered kind or variety. On the other hand, local seed sellers are not allowed to sell unregistered varieties. What kind of nationalism is this?

Under the WTO regime, foreign seeds already enjoy several privileges. Indian agricultural universities or research institutes cannot conduct research on foreign seed varieties. Foreign seeds have brought pests, such as the American worm, which later became impossible to control.

Advertisement

The Seeds Bill will establish the domination of MNCs, leaving our institutions as mere spectators. The Bill equates private institutes with public research institutions and also allows them to evaluate and certify seeds. If private companies evaluate seed performance, who will evaluate these companies?

The Bill is silent on how farmers can complain, how compensation will be provided or how much compensation will be given in case of crop loss due to faulty seeds. No court shall take cognisance of any offence under this Act unless a complaint is filed by a seed inspector. If big companies enter the seed sector, the seed inspector would be just an ordinary official and his jurisdiction would be limited. If a seed causes widespread damage, who will file the complaint?

The government would have the final say on whether a matter is a policy question. It also empowers the Centre to make rules once the Bill becomes an Act. No state government or agricultural university will be able to function as per the state's needs. Though agriculture is a state subject, the Central government is on a spree of centralisation. For instance, GM mustard trials have been underway at PAU, Ludhiana, for three years. The Punjab government has neither permitted nor opposed them. The state government has failed to protect its federal rights, offering only occasional lip service. The AAP government promised a state agriculture policy if voted to power, but it has failed to do so.

If the seed and research sectors are overtaken by the Centre, there will be no room left for a state agriculture policy. On the other hand, the Punjab government has decided to sell lands of PAU, Punjab Agro and the Horticulture Department. This shows declining seriousness towards agricultural research, agri-based industry and horticulture.

The Seeds Bill, the India-US trade deal and the India-European Union trade deal would have the same consequences. The earlier Seeds Act of 1966 simply provided for certification, registration, quality checks and inspectors. Its Clause 17 barred free imports, unless "it conforms to the minimum limits of germination and purity specified for that seed under clause (a) of Section 6." Appeals by aggrieved persons were allowed under Clause 11. That Act now stands overturned and the new Bill promotes the free inflow of foreign seed varieties.

The Seed Control Order of 1983 brought seed trade under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, to prevent market monopolisation and black marketing. Export and import were permitted only under a licence issued as per Clause 3. But the Seeds Bill, 2025 will finish all the safeguards.