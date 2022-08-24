Seeing through smokescreen of populist healthcare

To a certain extent, the practical difference between public and private care boils down to the matter of funding. At low levels of funding, private hospitals are prone to many of the public sector’s imperfections, and much more. And given their profit-maximising bent, these imperfections assume a form much worse in the private sector than in the public sector. This is exactly what can be seen in a majority of the PFHI-empanelled private hospitals today.

Seeing through smokescreen of populist healthcare

CONSTRAINED: Public healthcare has relied mostly on government hospitals. - Ffile photo

Soham D Bhaduri

Health Policy Expert

THE launch of publicly financed health insurance schemes (PFHIS) marked a new epoch on the Indian healthcare landscape, punctuating the tradition of publicly provided healthcare. Just prior to Independence, the Bhore Committee report laid out a three-tier framework of public healthcare delivery that would provide, albeit incrementally, universal health coverage. The recommendations were adopted by the newly-independent nation, and despite their token implementation, government hospitals remained the only consequential instruments of healthcare delivery. This changed as the PFHIS caught on, starting in the mid-2000s.

There are several reasons behind this. The global discourse on universal health coverage gained momentum after 2000, placing it on the political platter as something governments should compete on. Rather than slogging for decades to create new public infrastructure, the PFHIS allowed the government to scale up coverage by co-opting existing private hospitals and opening their doors to the indigent multitudes. Many PFHIS yielded significant political mileage, largely due to the rapid rollout and visible nature of the benefits and the lure of ‘high quality’ care in private hospitals.

It also introduced the highly marketable math of ‘health insurance coverage’ into the healthcare discourse, which was impossible to do with traditional public medicare. Today, the aggregate health insurance coverage figures are frequently cited by the Union and state governments to claim unprecedented success at healthcare expansion.

The problem is that such figures often mean very little, with few things having changed on the ground. This is because PFHIS don’t yield massive healthcare gains with few or no budgetary increases. For instance, take the Centre’s flagship Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY). The programme, which aims to cover hospital care otherwise amounting to lakhs of crores in out-of-pocket healthcare expenses, has failed to move past a few thousand crores in budgetary allocation. It implies funds are being spread abjectly thin with little consequence for the people’s health. Rather, it has posed new challenges arising out of moving the pivot from public to private hospitals, which possess distinct interests and idiosyncrasies. A private market in healthcare is replete with imperfections that lead to market failure.

It is intriguing, however, how government failure in healthcare is often understated. Much of the criticism of private healthcare is directed at its tendency to overcharge and over-provide services with a profit motive. But, the public sector’s tendency to under-provide care, and the resultant loss of utility to patients and the nation, are often significantly downplayed. Broadly, the greater the under-funding, the stronger the tendency to under-provide. Public healthcare has frequently been called out for its poor or non-existent accountability to patients and their care preferences. Here, private hospitals with their consumer orientation and responsiveness have been thought of as a solution.

However, to a certain extent, the practical difference between public and private care boils down to funding. At low levels of funding, private hospitals are prone to many of the public sector’s imperfections, and much more. And given their inherently profit-maximising bent, these imperfections assume a form much worse in the private sector than in the public sector. This is exactly what can be seen in a majority of PFHI-empanelled private hospitals today, with denial of care and second-class treatment to PFHIS beneficiaries being classical manifestations. The same is also true about many private healthcare aggregators, who, in a bid to expand and compete, lower the prices and show little accountability towards patients.

At the existing levels of funding, therefore, PFHIS can do little more than moving the pivot of public healthcare from an unresponsive public sector to an adversely-oriented private sector. The latter, in addition, comes with a barrage of other ills begotten by its profit motive.

To overcome the ills of low funding, measures to increase the efficiency of PFHIS spending, through benefit package revisions and adoption of value-based care approaches, have been conceived. But, in view of the disproportionate funding gaps, they are unlikely to be of any major consequence.

A more worrying ramification is that while the PFHIS have accrued little in terms of healthcare gains, the same cannot be said about political gains. Following the rollout of the Rajiv Arogyashri health insurance scheme in 2007 in the undivided Andhra Pradesh, the populist potential of PFHIS made them spread like wildfire, often with little attention paid to the context and state coffers.

Today, the PMJAY is poised to consolidate all state-specific schemes under its umbrella, creating a truly national, integrated scheme. While this would otherwise have been desirable, the truth is that the basics being frail, political popularity of the PFHIS can do little good. Its populist attraction has thrust into oblivion any successful alternative paradigms of healthcare expansion, including those based on strengthening traditional public medicare that could be more contextually relevant for some states. And it stands to hamper the further conception and development of such competing paradigms.

There is a need to see through the populist smokescreen if universal healthcare coverage is to be achieved anytime soon. The PFHIS are a wonderful opportunity to employ the potential of the private sector in expanding healthcare coverage. However, the context should decide the shape and scope that they should be taking, if any. It is futile to push the PFHIS while budgetary allocations keep slacking, irrespective of the measures that bring about the limited increases in spending efficiency. The PFHIS should aim at strengthening accountability in the private sector.

