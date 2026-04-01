Short Service Commission: brief service, long neglect

INDIA’S armed forces are one of the most respected institutions in the nation, built on discipline, sacrifice and honour. Yet, within this proud structure exists a silent contradiction — one that affects thousands who once wore the uniform under the Short Service Commission (SSC). Their contribution is unquestionable, but their treatment post-release raises uncomfortable questions of policy, equity and national foresight.

Advertisement

If the country is to optimise both its military strength and socio-economic potential, Short Service must be reimagined — not as a temporary arrangement, but as a strategic national asset. The issue is neither new nor unknown. Since the promulgation of Army Instruction AI 11/S/64, which ambiguously stated that "pension under consideration orders will be issued separately", a policy vacuum has persisted. For over six decades, this assurance has remained largely unfulfilled, leaving SSC personnel in a state of uncertainty.

Advertisement

This gap has not gone unnoticed. Courts, including the Supreme Court and various high courts, have increasingly been called upon to intervene. Recent judicial pronouncements — particularly those granting relief by notionally treating certain categories as deemed to have completed 20 years of service — have exposed the deeper malaise. These judgments reflect prolonged executive inaction.

Advertisement

The core issue is not limited to gender or specific cases. It is a systemic neglect of the SSC cadre itself.

Short Service entrants volunteer in the prime of their youth. They undergo the same rigorous training, carry the same responsibilities and face the same operational risks as their permanent commission counterparts. For five, 10, or 14 years, they serve with unwavering commitment.

Advertisement

Yet, upon release, they step into an uncertain civilian landscape — often without pension, without full healthcare benefits and without a structured resettlement pathway. The absence of these basic assurances creates financial insecurity as well as a sense of institutional indifference.

One of the starkest manifestations of this disparity is in the access to the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS). While regular retirees enjoy comprehensive healthcare coverage, SSC veterans often face restrictions or exclusion. This has led to ongoing litigation, including writ petitions in high courts.

Healthcare cannot be selectively granted. It is an extension of the nation's obligation to those who have served. Any deviation from this principle undermines both constitutional values and institutional credibility.

A common argument against extending pensionary benefits to SSC personnel is fiscal burden. However, a closer examination reveals the opposite. Regular commission personnel typically serve 20 years or more and draw pension for life. In contrast, SSC personnel serve for shorter durations and then transition into civilian careers, where they continue to contribute economically through taxes, enterprise and professional engagement.

Granting pro-rata one rank one pension (OROP) to SSC personnel would involve a lower per capita pension outgo while generating long-term economic gains. It creates a dual-benefit model — reduced pension liability and increased national productivity. In essence, the SSC becomes not a cost centre, but a force multiplier.

Perhaps the greatest strength of the SSC model lies in its potential to produce disciplined, skilled and motivated individuals at a relatively young age. Released in their 30s or early 40s, they are ideally positioned to contribute meaningfully in civilian sectors. From corporate leadership to public administration, from entrepreneurship to internal security, their training and experience are invaluable. Yet, in the absence of structured support, much of this potential remains underutilised.

A well-designed resettlement framework can transform this transition into a national advantage.

India lacks a comprehensive legal structure to address the resettlement and welfare of Short Service personnel. Existing schemes are fragmented and lack enforceability. An armed forces resettlement and welfare Act is needed — one that provides statutory backing to key provisions, such as:

Pro-rata OROP for all SSC personnel

Universal and non-discriminatory access to ECHS

Structured resettlement programmes aligned with national employment policies

Lateral entry into government and public sector roles

Recognition of military rank and experience in civilian hierarchies

Such a framework would ensure fairness and enhance institutional efficiency.

Beyond policy and economics lies a more fundamental issue — the moral contract between the nation and those who serve it. When a young individual joins the armed forces, there is an implicit assurance of dignity, fairness and respect — not just during service, but also beyond it. Any perception of neglect erodes this trust and, by extension, affects morale and motivation.

The growing discontent among SSC veterans calls for introspection and corrective action. The transformation of Short Service into a national asset requires a shift in perspective. It demands that policymakers move beyond incremental adjustments and adopt a holistic approach.

Key steps in this direction include:

Addressing the long-pending ambiguities of AI 11/S/64

Extending pro-rata pensionary benefits

Ensuring parity in healthcare and welfare schemes

Institutionalising resettlement through legislation

Recognising SSC personnel as equal stakeholders in national defence

These measures are not radical — they are rational. The need for a youthful, agile military force is matched by the need for skilled human capital in the civilian domain. The SSC model, if properly structured, can serve both objectives. It can provide the armed forces with flexibility and vitality while simultaneously enriching the civilian workforce.

Military rank and honour earned during Short Service should be a lifelong asset, not a post-service liability. Those who have worn the uniform, even for a limited tenure, carry with them values that the nation cannot afford to overlook. It is time to move from ad hoc measures to institutional reform and from ambiguity to assurance.

Making Short Service a national asset is not just in the interest of those who serve; it is in the interest of India itself.