Should children be banned from social media

A QUIET revolution is reshaping childhood policy across the world. Governments that once celebrated the Internet as history's great democratiser are now asking a question that would have seemed alarmist a decade ago: should children under 16 be allowed on social media at all?

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In late 2025, Australia became the first country to answer with an unambiguous no, introducing a nationwide ban on social media accounts for children under 16. The move sent ripples across the globe. The United Kingdom, Indonesia and Malaysia have since announced similar measures or are moving decisively in that direction. France, Spain, Norway and Canada are in the thick of the debate. What began as a fringe concern among anxious parents has become a mainstream policy conversation.

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The trigger is not hard to identify. Across the developed world, a generation that grew up with smartphones in their pockets is showing signs of distress - rising rates of anxiety, depression, self-harm and loneliness among adolescents. Researchers continue to argue about how much of this can be directly pinned on social media, but the conversation has fundamentally shifted. The question is no longer whether social media poses risks to children. Most experts now agree that it does. The real argument is about what, if anything, governments should do about it.

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The story begins, as so many modern stories do, with the smartphone.

When Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok arrived, they were greeted as marvels of connection - tools that collapsed distance, democratised communication and gave young people a voice. Teenagers embraced them enthusiastically, then obsessively. By the late 2010s, many children were spending several hours a day scrolling, posting and performing their lives for online audiences.

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The pandemic poured petrol on the fire. Lockdowns pushed children indoors and online for longer than anyone had anticipated. Screen time soared; adult supervision thinned. When schools reopened and the world exhaled, parents, teachers and health professionals were left with an uncomfortable question: had we handed an entire generation over to platforms whose primary interest was not their wellbeing but their attention?

A wave of research - and a handful of widely-read books - began to argue precisely that. Social media platforms, the argument went, were not neutral communication tools. They were precision-engineered attention machines, designed by teams of brilliant people whose job was to ensure that users, especially young ones, never quite wanted to stop scrolling. By the early 2020s, governments were no longer willing to leave the matter to the discretion of parents and platforms alone.

Supporters of age-based bans generally advance four arguments.

Mental health: Constant exposure to curated, idealised versions of other people's lives can quietly erode a teenager's sense of self. The dopamine loop of likes and comments - validation delivered in small, unpredictable doses - can become its own form of dependency. For adolescent girls in particular, research has linked heavy social media use to heightened anxiety and body-image distress.

Addiction by design: Infinite scrolling, push notifications and algorithmically tailored content are not accidental features. They are deliberate mechanisms to maximise engagement. Adults routinely struggle to regulate their own usage; expecting children to do so unaided is, critics argue, unrealistic.

Harmful content: Despite platform moderation, children can stumble across material related to self-harm, eating disorders, pornography and extremist ideologies with alarming ease. The safeguards, supporters of bans contend, are nowhere near sufficient.

Cyberbullying: Playground cruelty has always existed. But social media allows it to follow a child home, into their bedroom. There is no longer a safe retreat at the end of the school day.

Taken together, these arguments lead supporters to a simple conclusion: social media should be treated like alcohol, tobacco or gambling - activities that society restricts until individuals reach an age at which they can navigate them responsibly.

Not everyone is persuaded.

The scientific evidence, critics point out, is more contested than the headlines suggest. Studies consistently find correlations between heavy social media use and poor mental health - but correlation is not causation.

There is also the question of what children would lose. Social media is how many young people learn, connect and find their people - particularly those who are isolated, marginalised or simply different from those around them. For a teenager in a small town who doesn't fit the local mould, an online community may be a lifeline rather than a hazard.

Sceptics also warn of the displacement effect: bans may simply push children towards less regulated, darker corners of the Internet. The problem, they argue, is not technology itself but the absence of education, guidance and accountability around how it is used.

All of the above applies, with varying degrees , to countries across the world. But India faces a challenge of a different order - one that deserves far more attention than it typically receives in these debates.

In most western contexts, the implicit assumption behind arguments for parental oversight is that parents broadly understand the technology their children are using. They may not supervise effectively, but they at least inhabit the same digital universe. They know what Instagram is. They have probably used it themselves.

India's situation is fundamentally different.

The country has undergone one of the most compressed digital transformations in human history. Within a single generation - sometimes within a single decade - hundreds of millions of families acquired smartphones and internet access for the first time. The results have been extraordinary and the benefits real. But they have also produced a striking paradox: in countless Indian households, the child is the most technologically literate person in the family.

A 12-year-old today may fluently navigate privacy settings, run multiple accounts, use VPNs to bypass restrictions, understand how algorithmic recommendations work and switch between platforms with an ease that leaves her parents entirely at sea. The adults in the room are not behind by a year or two. They are, in many cases, operating in a completely different world.

This is not a minor gap. It is a supervision vacuum.

India's digital divide is no longer simply between the connected and the unconnected. That gap, while real, is closing rapidly. The more consequential divide now is between those who understand the digital environment and those who are merely in it. Millions of Indian parents fall into the second category - aware that their children are spending significant time online, but genuinely unable to monitor what they are doing, recognise the risks they are encountering or distinguish between a relatively benign platform and a potentially harmful one.

The standard liberal argument against government intervention holds that parents should decide what is appropriate for their own children. It is a reasonable principle. But it depends entirely on parents having the knowledge and tools to exercise meaningful oversight. In India, that assumption is, for a large and growing section of the population, simply not true.

It is a structural reality produced by the speed of technological change, and it demands a structural response.

A blunt social media ban for under-16s would be difficult to enforce in India and would likely produce more heat than light. The country's sheer scale, the patchiness of digital infrastructure and the ease with which age restrictions can be circumvented make a simple prohibition an insufficient answer.

But doing nothing is equally untenable.

What India needs is a layered strategy — one that combines meaningful age-verification requirements on platforms and serious investment in digital literacy programmes aimed not just at children but at parents. School curricula must incorporate structured education about online risks. Legal protections for children in digital spaces need to be strengthened and enforced.

Above all, policymakers need to resist the temptation to treat parental supervision as the default solution when the supervision gap is itself part of the problem.

Whether outright bans ultimately prove effective remains an open question. What is no longer in question is that unlimited, unsupervised access to social media carries real costs for children - and that governments can no longer simply look away.

For India, the stakes are especially high. The country's children are growing up in one of the world's largest and fastest-moving digital ecosystems, often several steps ahead of the adults responsible for guiding them. Getting this right is not a niche policy concern. It is one of the defining challenges of current times.