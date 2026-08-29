Similar Himalayan disasters, different beginnings

THE devastating flashflood in Nepal has again brought into focus a phenomenon that we do not sufficiently understand in the Himalayan region. When a wall of water, mud, rock and debris suddenly descends through a valley, our instinctive explanation is usually simple: there must have been a cloudburst somewhere upstream. Sometimes, there has indeed been one. Increasingly, however, experience shows that the reasons for such events are various.

Advertisement

The latest Nepal disaster is a case in point. Initial satellite-based assessment by the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) suggested that an earthquake may have triggered the collapse of a cirque glacier, setting off an ice-rock avalanche and the subsequent flood. That explanation is being questioned.

Advertisement

The US Geological Survey has reportedly assessed that the seismic signal may have been generated by the glacial collapse and debris flow rather than an earthquake triggering the collapse. That uncertainty is important. In mountain disasters, the destruction is visible immediately; the cause often is not.

Advertisement

A cloudburst has a specific meteorological meaning; exceptionally intense rainfall concentrated over a very small area. In the Himalayas, such events can produce terrifying consequences. But a flashflood is an outcome, not a cause.

In India, we have seen this repeatedly. On February 7, 2021, disaster struck the Rishiganga-Dhauliganga valleys in Uttarakhand. It was winter. The weather near the affected area was clear when an enormous mass of rock and ice detached at high altitude, hurtled down the mountain and transformed into a devastating debris flow.

Advertisement

More than 200 people were killed or went missing and the Rishiganga and Tapovan hydropower projects suffered catastrophic damage. Scientific studies established the rock-and-ice avalanche as the initiating event.

In October 2023 came South Lhonak in Sikkim, a classic glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF). A glacial lake suddenly released enormous quantities of stored water. NRSC's satellite assessment showed that approximately 105 hectares of the lake's area had drained.

The flood then travelled downstream through the Teesta valley with devastating consequences. Later, it was ascertained that an ice avalanche into the lake had caused the devastating overflow.

Dharali in Uttarakhand in August 2025 offers another instructive example. The first assumption was a cloudburst. Later scientific investigation produced different inconclusive explanations. ISRO researchers said that the primary trigger was the collapse of an exposed high-altitude ice patch, which descended through a steep channel, gathering debris and destructive energy on the way. The lesson is simple: similar-looking disasters can have very different beginnings.

The other aspect of Himalayan disasters requires no complicated science for understanding. Water will seek the easiest route downhill. In the mountains, that route is usually the valley.

When enormous quantities of water, ice, boulders and debris descend rapidly, narrow valleys act almost like funnels. The mass has little space to spread laterally and dissipate its energy.

Unfortunately, human activity gravitates towards precisely the same geography. Roads, bridges, hydropower projects, construction camps, settlements and pilgrimage routes tend to occupy the limited usable space along valleys. Thus, the terrain that guides the flood also concentrates what lies in its path. This is why hazard mapping cannot simply identify the source of potential glacial instability. We must understand the entire downstream corridor through which the consequences will travel.

India's capabilities in satellite observation have advanced considerably. The NRSC is doing valuable work in identifying and monitoring glacial lakes, modelling GLOF risks and studying changes in the Himalayan cryosphere.

The ISRO monitored more than 2,000 glacial lakes in the catchments of 26 hydroelectric projects during the 2025 monsoon.

But satellite observation and disaster warning are not the same thing. A satellite can help scientists identify expanding lakes, unstable terrain and changes in glaciers. It can reconstruct an event with accuracy later. What is much more difficult is detecting an impending glacial break or ice-rock collapse and transmitting a warning sufficiently quickly to those downstream. That is where globally we need to combine sophisticated technology with practical mountain sense.

During my years in disaster management, I had advocated that where feasible, authorities of major hydel projects under construction in vulnerable valleys could maintain trained observers at selected upstream locations, equipped with fail-safe communication. Hardy mountain men familiar with the terrain, properly trained and adequately compensated, can provide physical surveillance where technology may have gaps.

Even 30 minutes of warning can be invaluable. Sixty minutes can transform the outcome. At a construction site, it can stop work, clear tunnels and galleries, move machinery where possible and, above all, get people on to higher ground. Sensors, satellite surveillance and automated warning systems should progressively strengthen this network. Human observation need not compete with technology; it can complement it.

The greater difficulty lies beyond fixed infrastructure. Pilgrims, trekkers, tourists and adventure groups move through long stretches of the Himalayan terrain, where continuous monitoring and communication are harder to establish. Warning them of a sudden high-altitude collapse may remain extremely difficult.

That makes public understanding important. It also requires us to resist instant explanations after every disaster. Cloudbursts, GLOFs, rock-ice avalanches, landslides and collapsing ice masses can all produce devastating downstream effects. Sometimes, one hazard triggers another.

The Himalayas have always been dynamic. We should neither create alarm nor imagine that every hazard can be predicted. Science will progressively improve our understanding of it. The immediate objective should be more practical. Identify vulnerable valleys, monitor known threats, create redundant warning mechanisms and rehearse evacuation wherever concentrations of people exist.

We may not always be able to predict when the mountain will move. We can, however, become much better at ensuring that when it does, those living and working downstream receive the most precious commodity in any sudden disaster — a warning in time.