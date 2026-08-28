Skilling alone won’t solve the job problem

INDIA’s employment challenge contains a troubling paradox. Millions of young people are looking for work, while employers simultaneously complain that they cannot find workers with the skills they need. There is both a shortage of jobs and a shortage of suitably skilled people.

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This diagnosis is not new. The International Labour Organisation (ILO)-Institute for Human Development’s India Employment Report 2024 and Azim Premji University’s State of Working India 2026 have documented its different dimensions. What makes NITI Aayog’s new report, Reimagining Skilling for Viksit Bharat@2047, significant is that the diagnosis now comes from within the government’s policy establishment.

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The report is unusually candid about higher education. Curricula in many institutions are outdated, teaching remains excessively theoretical, practical exposure is inadequate and links with industry are weak. It cites the Economic Survey to note that only 8.25 per cent of graduates work in roles aligned with their qualifications. More than two crore students are enrolled in BA, BSc and BCom programmes, many of which have weak links to identifiable occupations.

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India’s impressive expansion of higher education has not had commensurate progress in the quality and relevance of courses. A student moves from school to college, acquires a degree and then discovers that the credential does not provide access to the work that was expected.

The consequences show up in educated unemployment. The ILO-IHD report found that unemployment among young graduates was 29.1 per cent, against 3.4 per cent among those unable to read or write. Azim Premji University’s report finds unemployment close to 40 per cent among graduates below 25, and about 20 per cent among graduates aged 25-29. Between 2004-05 and 2023, around 50 lakh graduates were added annually, but only about 28 lakh found employment.

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This does not mean India has too much education. Education continues to yield substantial economic and social returns. It means that education, skills and the structure of employment are badly out of alignment.

There is an even less visible part of the problem. Conventional unemployment statistics capture those looking for or available for work. They miss many young people who have disengaged altogether. NITI Aayog estimates roughly nine crore youth as not in employment, education or training — the category known as ‘NEET’. A large majority are engaged in domestic duties. The gender dimension is stark: the ILO-IHD report found that in 2022, young women accounted for around 95 per cent of India’s ‘NEET’ population.

Thus India’s employment problem has at least three dimensions: a mismatch of skills, an inadequate supply of productive work, and millions of young people — especially women — who never make a successful transition into the labour market.

The skill mismatch is perhaps the most immediately repairable. Universities, colleges, polytechnics and industrial training institutes (ITIs) need much closer links with industry. Internships and apprenticeships should become integral to many courses rather than peripheral additions. Employers should participate not merely at the recruitment stage but in designing curricula, providing laboratories, offering live projects and bringing practitioners into classrooms.

Curriculum reform must also become much faster. Artificial intelligence is already changing work in software, finance, design, media, customer service and engineering. A syllabus which takes several years to revise can become obsolete even before a student graduates. Institutions therefore need substantially greater academic and administrative autonomy and less inertia. NITI Aayog itself calls for greater autonomy over course mix, faculty and procurement in technical and vocational institutions.

This also requires resisting excessive uniformity. India does not have one labour market. Skills needed around automobile clusters in Pune and Chennai differ from those needed in tourism, textiles, electronics or agro-processing. National frameworks can ensure standards and portability, but universities, states and even districts need room to respond to local economic conditions. A one-size-fits-all approach is especially unsuitable for higher education.

Yet skilling addresses only the supply side. The economy must also generate productive work.

Recent employment growth needs to be interpreted carefully. The ILO-IHD report notes that nearly two-thirds of incremental employment after 2019 was self-employment, with unpaid women family workers prominent, while the long movement of labour out of agriculture went into reverse. A falling headline unemployment rate therefore does not necessarily mean that the quality of employment has improved.

Nor should India expect every young person, or even a majority, to obtain a conventional permanent salaried job. Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) data shows that only about 30 per cent of working youth presently have regular wage or salaried employment. The future will contain much more self-employment, freelancing, platform work, short contracts and multiple sources of income.

The relevant distinction is not simply between a job and no job. It is between productive work and precarious work. There may be plenty of work without enough conventional jobs. Our social security architecture must adjust accordingly. Health and accident insurance, retirement savings and other protections should increasingly attach to workers rather than to one employer, and be portable across firms and platforms. Platform and gig work today unfortunately remains essentially an extension of informal employment with very little social security.

The vacancies within the government are also part of this discussion. Official data showed 9.64 lakh sanctioned civilian Central government posts vacant as of March 2022. Recruitment has accelerated subsequently, but no equally recent consolidated vacancy stock has been published. These are not make-work jobs. Vacant posts of teachers, nurses, engineers, police personnel and administrators also mean weaker public services.

Fiscal pressure undoubtedly makes recruitment harder. Large interest payment burden, subsidies, pensions and other committed expenditure further reduce fiscal room. Pending recruitment of teachers, healthcare workers and other public personnel seems to always lose out to building of physical infrastructure.

It is important to note that building skills is not the only way out of India’s employment problem. We needs three things simultaneously: an education system producing relevant and adaptable capabilities; an economy creating far more productive work; and a social security system suited to a world with a mix of flexible workers and permanent salaried employees.

The demographic window will not remain open indefinitely. Success should not be measured merely by a lower unemployment rate. It must mean fewer young people trapped outside education and work, fewer graduates waiting indefinitely for scarce jobs, and expansion of work, flexible or salaried, covered with appropriate social security.

Ajit Ranade is a noted economist and Senior Fellow, Pune International Centre