Sonia Gandhi’s ‘Belonging’ : The revelations and the silences

In July 2003, Sonia Gandhi was presiding over a Congress brainstorming session in Shimla, ostensibly convened to prepare the party for the following year’s Lok Sabha elections. The mood was upbeat, discussions were free-flowing, and the leadership was beginning to recognise that alliances with regional parties might be essential to dislodging Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s BJP-led government.

Then Sonia learnt that some senior colleagues were discussing who should lead the Congress into the election. The revelation left her stunned.

For five years, she had been the Congress president. She had travelled across the country, campaigned in elections, led the Opposition, and worked to revive a party struggling with defections and declining electoral fortunes. Yet, apparently, there were still those within the Congress who doubted her suitability to lead its parliamentary campaign.

In Belonging: A Journey of Love, [HCI] released on November 10, Sonia recalls feeling wounded. She had grown accustomed to political adversaries questioning her Indian identity. To encounter similar doubts among colleagues was something else.

Advertisement

Her reaction was swift, as evident in the following section from Belonging:

I called in my aide and sent a message to the group of seniors: It was my duty as Congress president to lead the campaign, and I had no intention of doing otherwise. When I finally walked into the hall and the political resolution was read out for all to hear, it was clear: I would be leading the party, and we would be open to forging an alliance to defeat the BJP.

The incident is among the most revealing passages in her memoir. It challenges the familiar portrayal of Sonia Gandhi as someone who reluctantly entered politics and remained indifferent to authority. Her reluctance was genuine, but so was her determination to exercise the authority that came with her position.

Advertisement

The woman who did not wish to enter politics was unwilling to be pushed aside once she had accepted its responsibilities.

That contradiction runs through Belonging. Its greatest achievement is to illuminate the transformation of a fiercely private woman into a formidable political operator. Its limitation is that Sonia is often more forthcoming about her feelings than about the consequences of her political decisions.

The making of an unlikely politician

Sonia’s political journey has frequently been described as an extended exercise in reluctance. She opposed Rajiv Gandhi’s entry into politics after Sanjay Gandhi’s death in 1980 and resisted repeated invitations to assume a political role following Rajiv’s assassination in 1991.

Advertisement

Yet reluctance to hold office should not be mistaken for indifference to politics.

The inherent politician in Sonia was evolving long before she formally joined the Congress. Living with Indira Gandhi, accompanying Rajiv on his travels, witnessing the Emergency, Bofors, and the controversies surrounding Ayodhya, she was absorbing the language, instincts, and contradictions of Indian politics. The process was gradual, almost imperceptible, but unmistakable in retrospect.

In 1997, as pressure mounted for her to take over the Congress, Sonia turned to the Bhagavad Gita. Sanskrit scholar Vachaspati Upadhyaya helped her explore its philosophical meaning. The idea of dharma, of performing one’s duty without attachment to its rewards, offered a way of reconciling personal apprehension with political obligation.

But duty alone does not explain what followed. Having covered the Congress through its many upheavals, I have often found Sonia’s political instincts sharper than her public persona suggested. She learnt to listen, assess rival claims, identify dependable colleagues and, when necessary, assert herself. Shimla was evidence of a politician who had found her feet.

The transition from Sitaram Kesri to Sonia Gandhi in March 1998 offers another revealing example, although the memoir’s account is remarkably economical. Sonia records that the Congress Working Committee decided a change was necessary, Kesri was made to step down, and she visited his home to touch his feet and seek his blessings.

It is a moving gesture. But it scarcely addresses the circumstances of Kesri’s removal, widely regarded as an unceremonious internal coup. An elected party president was displaced through a contentious Working Committee intervention. How much did Sonia know of the manoeuvring? Did she approve of the method? The memoir does not satisfactorily answer these questions.

For a party that prides itself on democratic values, the episode deserved greater candour. Personal courtesy towards Kesri cannot substitute for an account of the politics behind his departure.

The outsider who would not retreat

For Sonia, Shimla must have revived memories of an earlier and far more damaging rebellion.

On May 15, 1999, the Congress Working Committee met in Delhi. P.A. Sangma questioned whether Sonia’s foreign origins would become a liability in a general election. Sharad Pawar, praising her contribution to party unity, nevertheless argued that the Congress had failed to counter the BJP’s campaign against her Italian birth. Tariq Anwar joined the dissent.

R.K. Dhawan furiously accused the dissenters of advancing the BJP-RSS agenda. Sonia rose and walked out.

She subsequently offered to resign, writing that although born abroad, she had chosen India as her home. The revolt failed, and Pawar, Sangma, and Anwar eventually formed the Nationalist Congress Party. Four years later, in Shimla, the same insecurity resurfaced.

Sonia writes that her colleagues may have regarded her as an electoral liability. Her words are revealing: “I felt wounded at the thought that they still saw me as an outsider.”

The foreign-origin controversy is among the memoir’s most persuasive passages because it conveys an injury that political success could not entirely heal. Sonia’s account also reveals how vulnerability could become resolve. She would not allow questions about her origins to override her claim to lead.

Her refusal of the prime ministership in 2004 completes this paradox. She rejected the highest office, influenced by the fears of Rahul and Priyanka, who had already lost their grandmother and father to assassinations. Yet she remained the undisputed centre of authority within the Congress and a crucial figure in the UPA arrangement.

Did Sonia fear her own death at some point, which her children were so apprehensive about? In an interview with the New York Times this week, Sonia said: “Maybe subconsciously, I really didn’t care if it happened.”

Where the memoir draws the line

The book is at its most affecting when Sonia revisits the assassinations of Indira and Rajiv Gandhi. Her recollections possess an immediacy that few political autobiographies achieve, as seen in the following passage, describing Sonia’s state in the wake of Rajiv’s assassination:

The days seemed never to end, the nights were longer still. If I fell asleep, heavily sedated, it was to wake up from a nightmare, drenched in perspiration, my heart in my throat, frightened and lost. Priyanka kept a constant eye on me, now administering my medications, now just watching over me, even at intervals in the middle of the night .

The discussion of the anti-Sikh massacres following Indira's assassination in October 1984 is more complicated. Sonia condemns the killings, acknowledges the failure of governance, and concedes that some officials may have looked away or inflamed passions. She also recognises the prolonged denial of justice to victims.

Yet her account is emphatic in defending Rajiv, insisting that he could never have authorised such atrocities. She recalls his appeals for peace and offers an explanation for the delay in deploying the Army.

These are important details, but they leave difficult questions insufficiently examined. What responsibility rested with the political leadership as mobs massacred Sikhs in the capital? What of the Congress figures accused of complicity, and the party’s failure over decades to ensure accountability?

There are similar difficulties in her treatment of Rajiv’s decisions over Shah Bano and the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. Sonia records having questioned him about the dilution of Muslim women’s rights, but largely accepts his explanation that he was attempting to reconcile competing constitutional and religious claims.

The demolition of the Babri Masjid receives unequivocal moral condemnation. Yet the Congress’s own contradictory handling of Ayodhya, from the unlocking of the gates in 1986 to the shilanyas in 1989 and Narasimha Rao’s response in 1992, merits a more searching examination.

A party’s decline, a leader’s legacy

One of the book’s important contributions is its account of the Congress’s political predicament and the BJP’s rise. Sonia recognised that the party could no longer defeat the BJP through organisational strength alone and persuaded the Congress to abandon its reluctance towards alliances. The decision helped prepare the ground for the UPA, which assumed power in 2004.

Here the memoir reveals a pragmatic strategist rather than a custodian of inherited political dogma. But the subsequent trajectory raises questions about her stewardship. How did a party that governed India for a decade fall to just 44 Lok Sabha seats in 2014? Why did its organisational foundations weaken so dramatically?

Sonia describes the BJP’s formidable electoral machinery, Narendra Modi’s oratorical skills, the social-media offensive, and the relentless corruption allegations against UPA-II. She acknowledges that voters were ready for change. But the explanations are weighted towards the BJP’s strengths and the campaign against the Congress, rather than the party’s own failures of leadership, organisation, and political communication.

This brings us to what distinguishes Belonging from conventional political autobiographies. L.K. Advani’s My Country, My Life, for instance, is substantially a political chronicle, placing its author and his ideological project within the evolution of the BJP. Sonia offers something different: an intimate account in which politics enters through family, relationships, loss, and obligation.

That personal quality gives the memoir a literary and emotional appeal. But it also limits its value as a comprehensive political reckoning.

After decades of observing the Congress, I would argue that Sonia’s most consequential achievement was not simply restoring it to power in 2004. It was demonstrating that coalition-building, political accommodation, and restraint could still provide an alternative to majoritarian mobilisation. Equally, her legacy must accommodate the failure to renew the organisation sufficiently to withstand the BJP’s subsequent ascendancy.

There is a striking irony in the lines from the Rig Veda with which Belonging opens: “Move together, speak together, let your minds be in concord…” The invocation, also familiar in the Sangh tradition, speaks of collective purpose. It is an unexpectedly fitting preface to the story of a leader who spent much of her political life struggling to hold a divided party together.

The book is consequently most revealing when read not merely for what Sonia discloses, but also for what she leaves unresolved. She is candid about vulnerability, determined in defending those closest to her, and less inclined to revisit decisions whose consequences continue to trouble the Congress.

For Sonia Gandhi, belonging was a personal journey that eventually became a political vocation. For the Congress, the challenge is no longer merely to stay together, but to recover a convincing reason for the country to believe in it.

That unfinished task is as much a part of Sonia’s legacy as the remarkable life she recounts.