Sportswomen merit respect

Julio Ribeiro

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the BJP MP representing the constituency of Kaisarganj (Uttar Pradesh), is popular in his part of the country. He runs many educational institutions and must be doing countless favours to his constituents to get repeatedly elected. The BJP cannot afford to cross him, even as wrestlers who have won laurels at the Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games have accused him of sexual misconduct.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has consciously crossed the Laxman Rekha. He tweaked Bihar’s jail rules to hasten the release of Anand Mohan Singh, a gangster-turned-neta.

Had the MP been a member of the Samajwadi Party or any other Opposition party, there would have been no hesitation on the part of the double-engine government in arresting him immediately. If and when a politician wears a BJP badge, he becomes immune to the rule of law! The wrestlers have waited for three months already to know the substance of the findings of the Mary Kom-headed Oversight Committee formed by the Sports Ministry; the ministry has received the panel report, but not shared it with the complainants.

In sheer desperation, the wrestlers approached the Supreme Court. FIRs were finally lodged by the Delhi Police, the same police that had flown down to Bengaluru from Delhi in a mighty hurry to arrest Disha Ravi, the student activist who used to mobilise the youth to protect the environment.

Whenever any woman approaches the police with a complaint of molestation, official instructions are that an FIR be immediately recorded and the offender arrested. Departmental action is taken against officers who fail to do so. On the sound principle that women are not likely to submit false complaints when their own reputation and that of their family are involved, this caveat has been circulated to all law enforcers throughout the land. In the case of the women wrestlers, the compulsions were overwhelming. They were all nationally known and had each been congratulated by our Prime Minister when they won laurels in international competitions. The only contrarian factor that the police faced in this case was the status of the culprit as a BJP MP.

The delayed action by the police lends credence to the widely held belief in the country that the law can be ignored if the offender is fairly high up in the ruling party’s hierarchy. Many legislators of Opposition parties have been crossing over to the ruling party to escape ED and CBI inquiries.

If media reports are to be believed, a few years ago, Brij Bhushan had called teenaged girl wrestlers at a late-evening hour to his residence to be introduced to him. They had voiced their fears at that time itself. If this information is correct, why did the Sports Ministry not advise Brij Bhushan not to call girls to his residence and definitely not after dusk? Courts have stopped the police from summoning women to police stations at unearthly hours. Why can such rules not be applied to sports officials by the ministry?

Many sports bodies are headed by politicians. They know nothing or very little about the game but they crave the tangential benefits that accrue from the position. These include access to funds and foreign jaunts to attend important contests and international meetings. If the BJP MP gets away with it, we can also include access to sportswomen as an add-on for those officials who are inclined to misbehave.

Modiji has stopped many malpractices in the government’s functioning. He should prohibit by law politicians from entering sports bodies. That would solve many problems, the most significant of which would be extricating party leaders from criminal prosecution. In the case of vote-catchers like Brij Bhushan, it is difficult for Modi to avoid a Hobson’s choice of losing credibility or losing votes. If the MP had not become the president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) by fiat, Modi would have been saved the prospect of being “damned if he did the right thing and damned if he did not.”

The accused MP has blamed Congress leader from Haryana Deepender Hooda and wrestler Bajrang Punia for conspiring to nail him in this sexual molestation case. Would the women wrestlers have taken part in this ‘conspiracy’ at the cost of their own and their family’s reputation? I doubt it. And if he was so sure of his innocence, why did he muster local supporters and that too in droves, in a muscular show of strength?

PT Usha is a respected athlete and a mother figure in the world of sports. Hence, she was catapulted to the highest position in the Indian Olympic Association. She may have been a great sportswoman, but she obviously has not thought this issue through. And she may not be ready to take on the might of those who propelled her to the high office.

Another politician, now in the Opposition, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, has consciously crossed the Laxman Rekha. He tweaked Bihar’s jail rules to humour his newly minted colleague, Tejashwi Yadav, by hastening the release from jail of Anand Mohan Singh, a gangster-turned-neta hailing from the powerful Rajput community, who had been sentenced for life in jail for the murder of G Krishnaiah, District Magistrate of Gopalganj. Nitish has diminished himself in the public eye and can now bid adieu to any hope of being picked as the Opposition’s choice for Prime Minister in 2024.

Left liberals and other liberals in the country were shocked when Gujarat released prematurely 11 rapists-cum-murderers in the notorious case of Bilkis Bano. That immoral act helped the BJP win the Gujarat Assembly elections that followed the release. The release of Anand Mohan in Bihar may attract his community’s votes, but will it help to upset the BJP’s applecart in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections? I doubt it. Gujaratis and Biharis are different. Identical outcomes are not possible as cultures and attitudes differ.

The Supreme Court should intervene to lay down that 14/20/30 years of imprisonment are specifically prescribed while awarding a life sentence. And, more importantly, periods spent on parole should be excluded while computing the time spent in jail.