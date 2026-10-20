Starlink and the question of who controls the switch

ELON Musk spent the second week of October turning a regulatory delay into a morality play. On October 7, he complained that “certain oligarchs” were keeping Starlink out of India. A day later, he asked whether Mukesh Ambani was “the real boss of India”. By October 9, he was addressing “Prime Minister Ambani” in a sarcastic apology. The story had everything a social media feed wants: a foreign innovator, a domestic tycoon and an observant bureaucracy in between.

The record does not support the plot. Starlink received its telecom licence in June 2025 and its space-regulator authorisation a month later. Jio Satellite and Eutelsat OneWeb are licensed too, and Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia says none of the three has security clearance. All hold provisional spectrum. The Digital Communications Commission has set charges at 5% of revenue, 4% in rural areas, and the Union Cabinet is yet to approve them.

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On the one big policy fight, Jio wanted spectrum auctioned and lost; the government chose administrative allocation, as Starlink had lobbied. On October 16, Reliance said it welcomed Starlink’s competition and that Jio’s own satellite service is stuck in the same queue.

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The key hurdle to Starlink’s launch is security clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The reasons lie in the technology and the mandatory regulatory process, not in Musk’s temperament. Satellite broadband is different from the copper and fibre networks India’s security apparatus learned to supervise. Its coverage is defined in software.

A region can be lit up, throttled or switched off by an engineer thousands of kilometres away, and the host government may learn of it afterwards.

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Musk showed this in 2022 when he declined to extend coverage for a Ukrainian operation near Crimea. He showed it again this February, when SpaceX and Kyiv cut off every unregistered terminal in Ukraine to stop Russian forces using the network to guide drones. Last week brought another demonstration. On October 13, Ukrainian forces found their military Starshield terminals cut off above about 160 km/h, without warning. Drones lost their links and missions were cancelled.

Musk mentioned that Washington sets such limits; the White House said it imposed no restrictions; Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy insisted it was deliberate, not a glitch. Service is back; nobody has said who pulled the lever. For any country weighing such dependence, that silence is the lesson.

Then there is the route data takes. Starlink’s satellites pass traffic to one another by laser, so a message from a village in Assam could in principle land in another country without touching an Indian gateway. Lawful interception, blocking orders and routine criminal investigation all depend on traffic crossing infrastructure the State can reach. A network able to route around it must prove that it will not.

The terminals are the third problem. They are small and easy to smuggle. Russian units obtained them through grey markets and third countries for two years before the whitelist arrived. They surfaced in Iran, where Starlink holds no licence. In India, devices have been recovered from militants in Manipur and drug runners off the Andamans. Musk insists Starlink’s beams have never been switched on over India. But a sovereign state cannot run border security on a company’s assurance, least of all one that reportedly told Indian agencies to route their requests through American law enforcement.

However, these risks are not unique to Starlink. Digital telecom has made every country’s communications more capable and more exposed. The cyberattack that disabled Viasat’s satellite modems across Europe on the morning Russia invaded Ukraine showed how one breach can ripple far beyond a war zone. The intrusions into American carriers attributed to Chinese state hackers showed that even sophisticated terrestrial networks can be quietly penetrated for months. Satellites can be jammed, signals spoofed, ground stations and software updates compromised. Each new network carrying Indian traffic is a new door, and those guarding the house are entitled to inspect it before it is fitted.

Other governments agree. Sri Lanka paused a Starlink rollout it had already licensed because the permit did not guarantee lawful interception. Dutch officials licensing the service in the Caribbean Netherlands were advised to keep interception facilities on Dutch soil. Washington screens foreign-linked carriers and has expelled Chinese operators.

Europe is funding its own constellation, IRIS², to avoid dependence on one foreign provider. India’s 29 conditions for satellite operators, covering local gateways, terminal tracking, interception and blocking, sit squarely within that tradition. “Licensed in 165 countries” measures Starlink’s commercial reach. It says nothing about whether its arrangements suit a country with two nuclear-armed neighbours and insurgency in its North-East.

There is a sensible way through. Starlink says it has an India-specific deployment model and more than 20 gateways here. It could go further: demonstrate that Indian user traffic cannot leave the country through its laser links, adopt the mandatory terminal registration it accepted in Ukraine, commit in writing that Indian legal orders would prevail over conflicting foreign demands, and open its network and software update chain to independent Indian audit. Its flamboyant owner could also stop litigating the matter on X. Officials publicly accused of corruption before an audience of two hundred million are unlikely to become more willing to approve the application.

For its part, the Indian government can improve its timelines and process. Five years is a long period, and unconnected villages have waited longer. The Cabinet should clear spectrum pricing promptly, and the MHA should publish its criteria and an indicative timeline. Opaque scrutiny breeds the conspiracy theories Musk has been peddling.

Open scrutiny, however, is not obstruction. Satellite Internet will carry a growing share of India’s conversations, commerce and, in a crisis, its emergency communications. Deciding who controls that switch is clearly the Indian State’s call, and it is entitled to take time to make it properly.