Powering Punjab for the Olympics

AS the CM of a martial state, let me tell you what sports mean to Punjab and me. We are a state of farmers and warriors in equal measure. Toil and sweat are synonymous with both agriculture and sporting activity. It’s an extension of who we are.

Bringing back sporting culture to Punjab was one of the top priorities on my ‘to-do’ list when I became Chief Minister. It is the very reason I decided to retain the Sports portfolio with the Chief Minister’s Office. We have a lot to celebrate in this regard.

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Before I tell you about our plans to enhance Punjab’s contribution to India’s Olympic medal tally, I would like to take the opportunity to thank the citizens of Mohali, Patiala and Bathinda who continue to turn out in large numbers for marathon after marathon. The last run in Bathinda saw more than 20,000 runners of all ages come out to make their city and state proud. We look forward to more such marathons across the state in the coming months.

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Sporting culture starts at the grassroots with our ‘Rural Olympics’ and the ongoing Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan. It is our attempt to nurture and celebrate sporting excellence across 38 games in the villages and cities of Punjab. No initiative of such scale had been organised in Punjab before 2022. And previous state governments had not created the necessary infrastructure and support systems to nurture the sporting talent that we have in our villages and towns.

But competitions alone cannot create champions. A child needs a ground to play on, a coach to guide them, equipment to train with and the opportunity to compete. This is what we are trying to build.

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The Punjab government is committed to producing athletes of international quality. In the last five Olympics (2008-24), the highest medal tally for India has been seven. I will do everything in my power as the Chief Minister of Punjab to ensure that, at the 2036 Olympics, Punjabis make a much larger contribution to India’s medal tally. I would like to see Punjabis win at least three to four gold medals for India at the 2036 Olympic Games. Punjab already has much to be proud of.

Four sportspersons from the state are currently serving as captains of India’s national teams in cricket, hockey and basketball, while a Punjabi footballer has also had the honour of captaining the national team in the past.

At the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou (China), athletes from Punjab won 19 medals for India — eight gold, six silver and five bronze. These achievements show the depth of sporting talent in Punjab. Our task now is to create the facilities, coaching and opportunities that can take that talent even further.

Since 2022, we have made significant investments in sports infrastructure to ensure that good stadiums, sporting facilities and grounds are available not just in big cities and towns, but at the district and village levels as well. We are building 3,000 modern village playgrounds with a laser-guided system, boundary walls with chain-link fencing, floodlights, jogging tracks and facilities for multiple games. We are also providing quality sports kits for football, volleyball, cricket and other sports so that youngsters have what they need to train well.

We are setting up indoor gyms in villages across Punjab so that fitness and sports training can go hand in hand across generations. Once we finish building these playgrounds and gyms, we will move to the next 3,000 until we cover every village of Punjab.

Our annual sporting events like Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan are important for the same reason. A child playing in a village should have an opportunity to compete, to be noticed and to see how far their talent can take them. The ‘Rural Olympics’ and Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan are important starting points for the growth of sports and sporting culture in Punjab.

We also see sports as an important part of Punjab’s fight against the scourge of narcotics. Participation in sporting activities gives our youth a positive outlet for their energy. Sporting grounds are not only places to train and compete; they also provide spaces where young people can come together, stay active and develop a sense of discipline. Competition can encourage them to excel at the local and state levels.

Punjab has long been known as the country’s nursery of sports. Our youth have the energy and talent to take that legacy much further. What we need to give them is the right infrastructure, coaching and opportunities.

And this is not just about the youth. It is a clarion call to all citizens of Punjab. From parents and grandparents to teachers and coaches, everyone has a role to play in making sports flourish in Punjab.

Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan commenced this year on September 5, which is observed as Teachers’ Day. So this is a salute not just to the teachers in our classrooms, but also to the coaches and trainers. You are the teachers on the playgrounds and in the stadiums. Your knowledge, experience and expertise will help take the next generation of players forward and get them over the finish line.

A sporting culture cannot be built by the government alone. Parents have to encourage their children to play. Coaches have to recognise and develop talent. Villages and communities have to take pride in their athletes. Together, we can make this happen. Together we are Punjab and together we embody the spirit of Punjabiyat.

Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan is not just a celebration of sports and sporting culture; it is a celebration of Punjabiyat. It is a local Punjab initiative with a local Punjabi flavour, but it has national and international impact.

May the 75 days of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan bring us all closer together and set Punjab on course to increase India’s Olympic medal tally.

This is my wish. This is my hope. This is my promise.

Punjab will lead the way.

Sadda Khwaab, Rangla Punjab.