Stent not for every blocked artery

Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan stirred a controversy recently when he called for a campaign against unnecessary angioplasty. He alleged that financial incentives, including commissions, could influence decisions to perform the procedure. The Indian Medical Association's state chapter objected that such generalisations could undermine public trust in doctors. A Kozhikode Medical College cardiologist supported his concern.

Both sides have a point. Emergency angioplasty during a heart attack saves lives and public distrust must never delay treatment. Anyone experiencing possible heart attack symptoms should seek emergency hospital care immediately. But what about angioplasty performed and stents inserted on patients whose heart disease is stable?

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The concern about unnecessary procedures is neither imaginary nor confined to India. A landmark study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association in 2011 examined 5,00,154 angioplasties across US hospitals. A proportion of non-emergency procedures were classified as inappropriate under established clinical criteria. Emergency interventions, by contrast, were overwhelmingly appropriate. The distinction matters.

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Reliable data measuring the appropriateness of angioplasty in India is scarce. That absence should worry policymakers. However, India has its own warning signs on excess procedures and surgeries. When the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority capped coronary stent prices in 2017, dramatic price reductions exposed troubling distortions in medical device pricing. Controversies involving unnecessary hysterectomies and the striking difference between caesarean rates in public and private hospitals raise similar questions about incentives without proving wrongdoing in cardiac care.

Science already offers answers about when angioplasty helps. Consider a patient undergoing a routine examination who is told: "You have 70 per cent blockage in a coronary artery. We must insert a stent immediately." The patient, understandably frightened, agrees. But does the narrowing itself justify intervention? Not necessarily.

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The COURAGE trial, published in the New England Journal of Medicine in 2007, studied 2,287 patients with stable coronary artery disease in the US and Canada. It compared angioplasty plus optimal medical treatment against medical treatment alone. Adding angioplasty did not reduce deaths or heart attacks over a median follow-up of several years. Medicines formed the foundation of both approaches.

The larger ISCHEMIA trial, published in the New England Journal of Medicine in 2020, enrolled 5,179 patients from 320 sites in 37 countries, with stable disease and moderate or severe evidence of reduced blood supply to the heart. An initial invasive strategy, involving angiography and possible angioplasty or bypass surgery, did not significantly improve its main combined cardiovascular outcome compared with beginning with medicines and reserving intervention for clinical need.

Extended follow-up, reported in Circulation in 2023, examined survival over a median of 5.7 years. Estimated seven-year all-cause mortality was 12.7% with the invasive strategy and 13.4% with conservative management, a difference that was not statistically significant. Cardiovascular mortality was lower with initial intervention, but higher non-cardiovascular mortality offset that advantage. These findings resist simplistic conclusions.

The implications are profound. Opening a narrowed artery can improve blood flow, but it does not automatically prevent a future heart attack or extend life. There is, however, an essential qualification. These trials concern stable coronary disease, not heart attacks or unstable angina. Important exclusions included significant left-main disease, severely impaired pumping function and unacceptable chest pain. These exceptions matter.

Angioplasty, however, has some role in relieving persistent angina. The placebo-controlled ORBITA trial, published in The Lancet in 2018, randomly assigned 200 patients with stable single-vessel disease to angioplasty or a sham procedure after medicines were optimised. It found no significant additional improvement in exercise time. Yet ORBITA-2, published in the New England Journal of Medicine in 2023, studied 301 patients receiving little or no antianginal medication and demonstrated meaningful symptom relief from angioplasty.

The angioplasty should be recognised as distinct process of bypass surgery, which offers survival benefits for selected patients, including some with complex multivessel disease, diabetes or markedly impaired heart function.

The message is not that stents are useless. It is that in stable disease, medication, lifestyle modification and careful clinical assessment should generally precede intervention, which are needed in smaller proportion.

Another widespread misunderstanding concerns the relationship between arterial blockage and heart attack risk. The degree of narrowing does not directly predict where the next heart attack will occur. Protecting overall cardiovascular health matters more than mechanically correcting every visible narrowing.

Against this backdrop, the growing popularity of coronary artery calcium (CAC) scoring deserves scrutiny. This specialised CT scan measures calcified plaque to help estimate future cardiovascular risk. A zero score generally indicates lower risk, but does not exclude disease.

Higher scores may strengthen the case for preventive measures, including cholesterol and blood pressure control, exercise and healthier diets. They do not automatically justify angiography or stenting.

CAC scoring has value in selected people when decisions about preventive treatment remain uncertain, but it is not a universal screening test. Its interpretation varies with age, symptoms and existing treatment; statins can also increase plaque calcification without necessarily increasing danger, as was found in PARADIGM trial, published in 2018. It is not recommended for people younger than 30 and older than 70 years. Used indiscriminately, CAC score can label otherwise healthy people as patients. Commercial heart-health packages may then turn a risk assessment into a cascade of investigations, anxiety and unnecessary interventions, with little clinical benefit.

Why does this happen? Patients understandably want doctors to 'do something'. Fear-based counselling can make observation appear inadequate. Hospital revenue targets and procedure-based payments may reinforce intervention. Cardiologists themselves describe an 'oculostenotic reflex': seeing a narrowing and feeling compelled to open it.

The answer is neither suspicion of every doctor nor blind confidence in every recommendation. Elective angioplasty should involve shared decisions and ready access to independent second opinions. Hospitals should report appropriateness audits transparently, and regulators should enforce prohibitions on commissions and rebates. Patients deserve explanations of benefits and alternatives.

Above all, scientific evidence must reach ordinary citizens. Trust grows when doctors explain not only what can be done, but what need not be done. Not every change in the body demands a medical intervention.