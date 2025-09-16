Steps Punjab should take to tackle floods

THE 2025 Punjab floods are a wake-up call. Without better preparedness, real-time data sharing and flood-focussed dam management that often prioritises irrigation and power generation over flood mitigation, Punjab risks repeating the same mistakes with deadlier consequences. Floods in Punjab were rare before 1970. They have become more frequent and destructive since 2000 due to erratic monsoons, sudden dam releases and unchecked urbanisation on floodplains.

Digital misinformation emerged as a noteworthy concern during the recent floods. Unverified reports, often from non-experts, including retirees, speaking without full context, spread quickly online, fuelling panic. This trend risks skewing policymakers' decisions, privileging public sentiment over scientific data. Effective flood response and policy formulation, thus, face hurdles, with a potential for exacerbated impacts stemming from ill-informed actions.

Dams are constructed for the benefit of the public. All three dams — Bhakra, Pong dam and Ranjit Sagar — are multipurpose dams, with the prime objectives of irrigation, power generation and flood mitigation. Water management in a year is broadly divided into two periods:

1) Depletion period (non-monsoon): Stored water is released for irrigation, ensuring enough water for paddy.

2) Filling period (monsoon): The focus shifts to conservation of water for irrigation and power needs during the depletion period, but without compromising with the safety of the dam. Any damage to a dam would be disastrous.

Dam management during monsoon is a complex subject, requiring a balance among competing objectives. For dam regulation, the BBMB meets monthly (non-monsoon) and weekly (monsoon), but often neglects Punjab's flood vulnerability. Punjab's rivers — the Sutlej (burdened by the Swan and Buddha Nullah), the Beas (Chakki river and Kali Bein), the Ravi (Ujh river) and the Ghaggar (Siswan) — face significant inflows from tributaries and local runoff, exacerbating flood damages. Simultaneous Beas-Sutlej releases at Harike Headworks trigger severe flooding.

Effective mitigation requires Punjab-focused leadership. The BBMB's chair should ideally be a seasoned Punjab irrigation expert with broad experience and knowledge. It will enable informed, region-sensitive decisions to minimise flood risks.

The policy of filling the reservoir during the monsoon should be reviewed in light of the increase in the frequency of floods. Shift the focus from conserving water for irrigation and power generation to flood mitigation.

The predictions issued by the IMD, though based on advanced models, often lack full accuracy due to the complex and unpredictable behaviour of nature. Sudden shifts in rainfall patterns, cloudbursts and regional variations make it difficult to forecast with precision. This uncertainty creates challenges for engineers managing reservoirs. Incorrect estimates of inflows and rainfall intensity can result in either under-preparedness or over-releases. Thus, such misjudgements sometimes lead to uncontrolled discharges from dams, aggravating the flood situation in downstream areas.

Neighbouring states Haryana and Rajasthan should appreciate any excess releases made during monsoon to save Punjab from flooding and should not later use it against the decision-makers of Punjab.

Secondly, deplete the reservoir to the minimum level by the end of the depletion period, ie before the onset of monsoon. At present, the thrust is to carry forward some part of useable storage to the next season. This will help to store more water in the reservoir during the monsoon, thereby reducing floods, which will also reduce water going waste to Pakistan, resulting in dual benefit.

These policy shifts, geared towards reducing the impact of floods in Punjab, should be consented to by all three beneficiary states. It will give engineers of Punjab due power and confidence to present their points strongly in BBMB meetings. Also, the weekly monitoring by the BBMB should continue till September-end.

However, as floods are inevitable, Punjab must take the following measures to reduce their impact.

1) Strengthening of embankments along rivers and tributaries is crucial. The works should be pinpointed right after the monsoon retreat, with earmarked funds disbursed by October every year. This allows for tender processes, work completion and inspections well ahead of the next monsoon in June. Late fund releases have typically impeded pre-monsoon preparedness.

2) Existing encroachments on floodplains and natural water channels should be mapped with respect to damages caused during the recent floods, with high-impact cases prioritised for removal, alongside rehabilitation for affected communities. Reassess cross-drainage provisions and bridges in road and other infrastructure, triggering swift corrective actions to mitigate flooding vulnerabilities.

3) While past mining activities have irreversibly altered river dynamics, future mining operations must be strictly regulated to mitigate flood risks and further disturb river ecosystems.

4) Punjab must accelerate afforestation along rivers and catchments using CAMPA funds to stabilise embankments, replenish groundwater, and reduce flood vulnerability

5) The Meteorological Department, remote-sensing agencies, Punjab Agricultural University and Irrigation Department currently operate in isolation with antiquated data-sharing practices. A real-time data-sharing platform among these entities is needed. Forecasting systems require upgrading via real-time monitoring, sensors, satellite data integration and AI-powered predictive tools to enable timely alerts and informed decision-making.

6) Punjab requires real-time data sharing from Himachal Pradesh, given the significant flows originating from the upper riparian state. Pre-monsoon high-level meetings between Punjab and HP officials must be held, ensuring active engagement of all stakeholders.

7) Competent retired experts should mentor younger professionals, while serving engineers must be given the authority and confidence to take swift preventive action. At present, fear of inquiries and punitive measures has paralysed decision-making in the Irrigation Department. Engineers and dam authorities need the backing of administration and political leadership, not blame afterward for excess releases or any inadvertent mismanagement.

8) To counter the spread of false information, the government should create a single authoritative platform for disseminating such critical information, and the public should be encouraged to rely solely on this verified source to ensure clarity, trust and coordinated action during emergencies.

The public must understand that reservoir releases are guided by technical and safety requirements of dam management, not by political or administrative interference. It is only via preparedness, technology and empowered professionals backed by trust that Punjab can move from reactive relief to proactive flood prevention.

SK Saluja is former Chief Engineer, Ranjit Sagar & Shahpurkandi Dam Projects.