Still many miles to go for ‘tryst with destiny’

Arun Maira

Chairman, HelpAge International

INDIANS proudly unfurled the national flag on August 15 to celebrate the birth of their nation 75 years ago. India has advanced a lot since then. But it has miles to go to achieve the "tryst with destiny" it set out to. The first stage of the journey for Indians' independence ended with the departure of the British after a historic non-violent struggle. The second stage is to "poorna swaraj" (Mahatma Gandhi's vision) — when all Indian citizens will have full political, social, and economic freedom; and become a country not divided into fragments by narrow domestic walls, where all minds are without fear and all heads are held high (Tagore's vision).

Sadly, many Indian citizens — who belong to the so-called "lower" castes, and those who follow "minority" religions — are not yet assimilated as equal citizens. Also, fear of hunger and inadequate opportunities to earn decent incomes haunt millions. Lately, even political freedoms are being curbed in the name of national security. Moreover, though India's gross economic growth (GDP) is amongst the fastest in the world, India is becoming one of the most unequal societies in the world.

The world isn't in much better shape. The vision of a boundaryless world, a dream of international economists in which money and trade flow freely across national borders, is vanishing. The cold war for global hegemony has heated up again. Global supply chains and global flows of finance have broken down with Covid restrictions and US sanctions against China and Russia.

When the Second World War, in which millions of people lost their lives, ended, the world's leaders vowed: "never again". Global institutions were set up to maintain global peace, to help countries rebuild their shattered economies, and assist poorer countries to develop rapidly-the United Nations, the World Bank and the IMF. They have failed to do so.

India's tryst with destiny for Indian citizens is the same as the UN's tryst was for all the world's citizens. The UN needs urgent reforms. The Secretary-General presented recommendations to the 75th meeting of the UN General Assembly. The recommendations, "Our Common Agenda", provide critical lessons for the improvement of India's governance also for building India beyond India@75.

"Our Common Agenda" emphasises the need for leaders in institutions at the top to listen to common people. Global institutions (and many national governments) are run by people who are experts about everywhere, but who don't listen to common people anywhere, even in their own countries. People wish to be heard and to participate in the decisions that affect them. Government by the people is the essence of democracy. The Secretary-General asks all governments to conduct exercises for "national listening" and envisioning the future.

Multinational businesses and many economists see national boundaries as impediments to the growth of the global economy. They would rather the world did not have meddlesome national governments. Starry-eyed liberals also imagine a world with a global government directly elected by all citizens of the world. For them, too, nations are unnecessary divisions of a universal brotherhood.

The report says, "One of the strongest calls emanating from the consultations on the seventy-fifth anniversary and Our Common Agenda was to strengthen the governance of our global commons and global public goods. This does not require new institutions. Rather, we need new resolve and ways of working together that are suited to the challenges we face." It also explains "the social contract originates at the subnational and national levels, and its exact architecture is unquestionably up to each society to determine. All societies face and are affected by global pressures, while solidarity within countries provides the foundation for our cooperation internationally."

Tagore was a poet. He disagreed with Gandhi about the value of nations for humanity. Gandhi was a practical man. He said the romantic idea of a harmonious global village would never be realised unless people learn to live together and to care for their natural environment in the villages and cities where they live. Self-governing communities must cooperate with other self-governing communities around them to democratically manage their larger pool, shared resources-the rivers they share, the routes of communication between them, and governance of trade amongst them. "Think global and act local" is the only way that complex problems like climate change will be solved. National and regional institutions of governance are essential intermediates for governance of the global commons.

Gandhiji's advice to everyone was to "be the change you want to see in the world." Our Common Agenda recommends greater participation of youth in governance of national and global matters. Young people must become catalysts for movements of change in their own communities and places of work. They should listen to people around themselves and encourage people to listen to each other, to respect each other, and take collective responsibility for their local commons.

Demanding change from people on top, whose ways of thinking and working have caused the problems that now need to be urgently solved, is not the way young people will bring about change in the world. Nor should young people scramble to climb up to the top of political parties, companies and governments to change the world. Because the designs of the institutions will have to be changed to conform to the principles that are affirmed in the UN report for global governance. They were also laid out in India's Constitution, though, sadly, they have not been implemented in practice.

The 75th anniversary of India's independence is an occasion to reflect on the path it was pointed to and the fact that it has not yet been taken. We must now turn to it. This path will take us faster to our tryst with destiny in India @100. Moreover, by walking the talk of our founding principles, India will become a role model for harmonious governance in a troubled and divided world.