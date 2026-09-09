Stop chasing users, target corporate drug traffickers

A tentative investigative finding of cannabis use by the pilot of a Phuket-Delhi flight has renewed attention to cannabis use and trafficking in India. Such use by a commercial pilot illustrates the reach of cannabis even in a safety-critical profession.

Recent seizures further highlight the challenge. The Tambaram City police in Tamil Nadu reportedly seized over 135 kg of ganja that was transported from Odisha via the Indian Post network. As per reports, around 23,000 kg of ganja was seized by the Odisha police — around 12,500 kg from one truck by the Sonepur district police, and 10,500 kg from another truck by the Kandhamal district police. Reports of seizures have come from Assam and Tripura. Mumbai and Delhi airports reported huge seizures. Hydroponic cannabis cultivation was detected in Borivali, Mumbai.

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Overall, massive seizures have been reported across India of different types of cannabis products, with traffickers using different modes of transportation and distribution. India seizes tonnes of cannabis and prosecutes tens of thousands of users each year. Still, the numbers suggest we are fighting the wrong battle. A bigger challenge, driven by global commercial interest, is approaching. Now is the right time to take a closer look.

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At the global level, the main takeaways from the World Drug Report 2026 (published by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime) in this context are as follows. First, cannabis remains the most used drug. As many as 256 million people used cannabis in 2024, representing 4.8% of the global population in the 15-64 year age group. The number of people using cannabis increased by 40% over the past decade — more than the rise in population.

Second, cannabis is cultivated in virtually every country. Most trafficking in cannabis herbs is carried out within regions. But interregional trafficking is growing. North America is an increasing source of interregional trafficking.

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Third, today, there is a wider variety of cannabis products with increasing potency levels.

Fourth, as of December 2025, Uruguay, Canada and parts of the US have allowed the cultivation, production, sale and possession of cannabis for non-medical purposes. Czechia, Germany, Luxembourg and Malta have allowed varying degrees of access to cannabis for non-medical use of cannabis. "In recent years, however, non-medical use of drugs has been increasingly perceived as harmful, representing a change in attitudes in North America." Thus, cannabis trafficking and use remain a global challenge.

The main takeaways from the Narcotics Control Bureau's 2026 data are: First, 0.138 million acres of cannabis plants have been destroyed in 2025, the highest in the last five years. Second, 71,612 cases were registered involving ganja herb, the highest in the last five years.628 million kg of ganja was seized, higher than 2024 but lower than 2021 and 2022.

Third, hashish cases registered were range-bound in 2021-25, from 2,416 to 3,255 cases. Hashish seizures, however, had wide fluctuations in the last five years — between 3,320 kg and 6,483 kg, reaching 5,112 kg in 2025. The NCB commentary is non-committal about these fluctuations: "Either reduced detection or a possible shift in trafficking pattern."

Fourth, trafficking in hydroponic ganja (higher-potency, cultivated in nutrient-rich water) has grown rapidly, especially in metropolitan areas. Both the number of cases and the quantity seized have increased, with 862 kg seized and 687 cases in 2025 — more than the combined seizures and cases of the preceding four years (2021-2024). Overall cannabis seizures and destruction remain higher than before.

‘Crime in India 2024’, published by the National Crime Records Bureau in May 2026, which shows that around two-thirds of the cases are possession/consumption cases and one-third trafficking cases. Cannabis constitutes more than half of the domestic narcotics cases; the lopsided institutional focus on low-level consumption is likely driven by cannabis crackdowns.

A Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy study, "Criminalisation leads to Exploitation," found that police targeted individuals for cannabis consumption to inflate arrest statistics in drug cases. This must change.

"Magnitude of Substance Use India", a report published by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, contains data about cannabis and other drug use. This data is mostly from 2018 and was published in 2019. About 2.8% of the population (around 31 million individuals) reported having used cannabis during the preceding 12 months, the highest for any drug. Of the 31 million current users, 7.5 million were problem users and 2.5 million were dependent users.

States with the highest prevalence of current use were Sikkim (7.3%), Nagaland (4.7%), Odisha (4.5%), Arunachal (4.2%) and NCT Delhi (3.8%). People who needed help for cannabis-related problems were the highest in UP (2.8 million), followed by Punjab (.57 million), Odisha (.49 million) and Maharashtra (.46 million). Thus, cannabis use is widespread and poses a challenge for public health authorities.

Thus, drug law enforcement agencies should focus more on trafficking cases than possession/consumption cases. Their resources must focus on dismantling supply networks rather than penalising people for addiction. We need to enhance treatment and de-addiction facilities.

The range of products available today has increased rapidly. We can expect attempts to traffic more of these products in greater quantities. These include vape products (inhalation without smoking), cannabis beverages (sodas, sparkling waters, teas, coffees, drink powders and non-alcoholic cocktail-style drinks) and edibles (gummies, chocolates, cookies, mints, lozenges, candies, and baked products). We can also expect more potent products with higher THC content (THC is the principal psychoactive constituent of cannabis), which appears to be a worldwide trend.

Legalisation advocates point to tax revenue and reduced black-market violence in North America, but the speed and scale of corporate entry there suggests that commercial appetite, not public health, is the real engine. Post-legalisation, corporate players have entered the cannabis market in North America in a big way and identified a lucrative market. A Fortune Business Insights report valued the North American cannabis market at $86.10 billion for 2025.

Corporate interests will thus continue to push for the legalisation of cannabis in India, especially its commercial cultivation and production, following the patterns in North America and parts of Europe.

Abhay is former Director General, Narcotics Control Bureau