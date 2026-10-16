Streets as sites of learning

AS a teacher, I have often asked myself: What do I expect from my students? Of course, I feel happy when I see them evolving as good scholars. I feel good when I see them doing well in life. And I congratulate them when they go abroad, do research in top ranking Euro-American universities and become immensely famous.

But then, as we find ourselves in these turbulent times characterised by the tyranny of power and associated mass psychology of fear, I begin to expect something more from our students. Think of the steady erosion of the democratic spirit in our country-the way it compels millions of ordinary citizens to accept the dictates of potentially authoritarian political masters and their chosen bureaucrats without any question, live with terrible fear and existential uncertainty as they find their names deleted from the electoral roll and begin to worry about the validity of their citizenship.

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Under these circumstances, I begin to ask myself: Where are those students who can see beyond their own career pursuits and acquire the courage to raise their voices against the degeneration of democracy into some sort of electoral autocracy, and the resultant normalisation of constant humiliation and harassment of ordinary people?

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And then, the other day, while listening to a speech delivered by a young student, I entered an altogether different realm of consciousness. In fact, it enchanted me. It was almost like finding a fountain in a desert. With absolute clarity, she reveals how the present political regime has created a 'spectacle of fear'.

For instance, today most of us - and, particularly those who belong to the minority community -- are afraid that at any time the state can question the validity of our citizenship or the Election Commission of India can deprive us of the right to vote. We are afraid that if our ways of seeing the world differ from what the Establishment regards as 'normal' and 'desirable', we might be continually observed and monitored by the surveillance machineries of the state for our 'anti-national' behaviour. We are afraid that like Umar Khalid, we too can be kept in the dark cell of a prison without trial if we dare to cross the boundary.

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As students and teachers, we are afraid that if what we teach, study and write is not in tune with what the Establishment regards as the "Indian Knowledge System", we might be punished.

But then, what arouses my hope is that this promising young girl - a student of a public university in the national capital, has acquired the courage to overcome this 'spectacle of fear' - the fear that whatever is happening in the country, be it in the name of SIR or hyper-nationalism, cannot be overcome. It is the fear that what the present regime, or its two most powerful ministers wish to do can by no means be changed.

However, in recent times, I saw her and thousands of young students like her refusing to bow down before the spectacular demonstration of this sort of coercive machinery of the state. In a way, they demonstrated the redemptive power of a non-violent protest or what Mahatma Gandhi would have regarded as satyagraha — the defiance of brute force through 'soul force'.

As I see this sort of fearlessness on the part of thousands of young students in the streets of Delhi, I acquire the courage to renew my faith in the possibility of libertarian education.

Well, there are many who believe in a very conservative notion of education. They ask: Why should college/university students occupy the streets, and protest? Isn't it the dharma of students to study and think of their careers, and not to get involved in 'politics'?

Possibly, those who see education in this way ought to be reminded of two things. First, politics is not just about ugly party politics; politics is not merely about what our MLAs and MPs do. In fact, politics is essentially about a clear awareness about the discourse of power; or politics is a lesson of citizenship.

Second, democracy is not about the ritualisation of periodic elections. Democracy requires intellectually informed, socially awakened and active citizens who can think critically, question the ruling regime if it loses the spirit of dialogue and negotiation and becomes monologic and authoritarian. How can you and I be truly educated without being political?

It is true that in our times, a new form of conservatism has emerged in the name of neoliberalism and hyper-nationalism. Yes, the discourse of neoliberalism robs education of its critical and subversive potential as it equates education with just a 'skill' which is needed for the kind of economic productivity the techno-corporate empire values. It will not be entirely wrong to say that this market-friendly notion of education is inherently against critical thinking.

Likewise, the kind of hyper-nationalism we see in contemporary India abhors everything the proponents of libertarian education talk about — be it the pedagogy of the oppressed or the culture of resistance.

However, what is refreshing about the ongoing protest in the streets of Delhi and other cities is that we are seeing a new kind of studentship. We are seeing young students seeing beyond their own careers; they are cherishing their creative agency; they are laughing at the mighty power of the coercive state; and above all, they are negotiating in their own ways with Gandhi, Ambedkar and Marx and trying to save the soul of democracy.

It is a merger of politics and critical pedagogy. Indeed, these are extraordinary moments when, for our students, streets and detention centres have become major sites of learning!