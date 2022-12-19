Strengthen our institutions to curb youth exodus

Jai Rup Singh

Former VC of Guru Nanak Dev University & Central University of Punjab, Bathinda

ACCORDING to the Central Government, 26.44 lakh Indian students went abroad for studies between 2016 and 2021. This exodus comes at a huge financial cost. As per the Open Doors Report, our students contributed $3.6 billion (around Rs 24,000 crore, going by that year’s average exchange rate) to the US economy in 2015, whereas India’s higher education budget for that year was Rs 13,000 crore.

The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) estimates that around 4.5 lakh Indian students spent nearly $13.5 billion on foreign education in 2020. Their current spending is about $24 billion (Rs 2 lakh crore), which is nearly five times India’s total budgetary allocation (Rs 40,828 crore) for higher education. It is expected to increase to $80 billion (Rs 7 lakh crore) by 2024 (Redseer Report, 2021) when around 20 lakh Indians would be studying abroad.

Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan informed the Lok Sabha on March 25, 2022, that currently over 13 lakh students were studying in foreign universities. This number is increasing. In 2021, 4.44 lakh students went abroad; in 2022 (till November 30), the number has risen to 6.46 lakh, as stated by the MoS (Education) in the Lok Sabha on December 14 — a surge of 45 per cent.

Among those studying abroad (till 2021), 12 per cent each were from Punjab and Andhra Pradesh and 8 per cent from Gujarat. The number of young people (15-29 years) in these states in 2021, as per the 2022 report of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, was 79.2 lakh, 1.3 crore and 1.8 crore, respectively. The extrapolation of the number of youth with the number of students abroad for 2021 comes out to be 7/1,000 for Punjab, 4/1,000 for Andhra Pradesh and 2/1,000 for Gujarat. However, considering the cumulative data for 2016-2022, these figures would be around 50/1,000 for Punjab, 30/1,000 for Andhra Pradesh and 14/1,000 for Gujarat.

The Indian Government, under the National Education Policy-2020, eased the entry of foreign universities with the aim of providing world-class education in India. However, the response was not encouraging. Therefore, to facilitate the availability of high-end human resources for financial services and technology, the 2022-23 Budget announced grant of permission to foreign universities to open their campuses in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) of Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT). The gazette notification dated October 12 cleared the way for such campuses. It permitted foreign universities to establish their international branch campuses (IBC) in IFSC at GIFT either on a standalone basis, or as permitted by the IFSC Authority (IFSCA). It also allowed non-university foreign educational institutions to establish offshore educational centres (OEC) in the IFSC.

Such universities have to be in the top 500 of QS World University Rankings and offer courses in financial management, Fintech (financial technology) and STEM subjects (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

Interestingly, for non-university institutions, the only prerequisite is that the applicant “should be a reputed institution in its home jurisdiction”.

The GIFT was conceived in 2008, but its quiescence ended in 2011 upon getting 673 acres. In 2014, it got upgraded from a real-estate project to India’s first ‘operational greenfield smart city’. The Union Finance Minister in 2015 notified India’s first IFSC at GIFT and declared it a multi-service special economic zone (SEZ). Several tax concessions were announced in the Budget of 2016-17 and subsequently too. Currently, all entities in the IFSC enjoy 100 per cent tax exemption.

Through another Act on December 29, 2019, the Centre established the IFSC Authority to develop and regulate the financial services market in IFSCs. The primary functions of the IFSC are development of financial products, financial services and financial institutions in the areas of banking and insurance.

The Act passed in 2022, permitting foreign universities/institutions in GIFT SEZ, effectively enlarged the scope of the IFSCA to take over functions of the UGC and other regulators in the domains of science, technology and engineering for the institutions located in GIFT SEZ. The question arises: does the IFSCA, which is focused on financial services, have the requisite proficiency to evaluate foreign universities?

The quality of a university is primarily determined by the eminence of its faculty, student-teacher ratio, and space-intensive infrastructure facilities such as classrooms, workshops, research laboratories, ICT centres, equipment, libraries, hostels, sports facilities, etc, that provide a stimulating learning environment. The student-faculty ratio of the top five universities of the world and land available to these is worth noticing.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology has a student-teacher ratio of 3:1, University of Cambridge 2:1, Stanford University 5:1, University of Oxford 2:1 and for Harvard University it is 7:1 and their respective area is 166, 710, 8,180, 962 and 5,083 acres. In India, the current ratio is 18:1 in top institutions, but the UGC is proposing to change it to 25:1-30:1 for some streams.

India’s top-ranking universities have an area of over 500 acres each. The land requirement for private universities is about 25-35 acres. To facilitate the private sector, a gazette notification on May 17 reduced the land requirement for an open university from 40-60 acres to five acres.

The GIFT city’s total acreage is 886 and its IFSC SEZ is of 261 acres only, most of which is expected to be allocated for major activities specified for the IFSC, leaving extremely limited space for universities. In how much area each foreign university/institution will open its IBC/OEC in SEZ and what student-faculty ratio will be followed remains to be seen.

All transactions by the IBCs/OECs are in freely convertible foreign currency only and they can repatriate their profits without limit.

The emigration statistics substantiate that Punjab and Andhra Pradesh had better credentials for foreign universities’ campuses. If SEZs ensure job creation, quality education, wealth generation and inflow, each state should have one such zone. Obviously, opening doors to foreign universities can neither stem the exodus of students and forex nor provide quality education to a large number of students. The solution lies only in strengthening our own institutions that are at present financially emaciated and have crumbling infrastructure with inadequate faculty; we need to free them from strangulating regulations and obsolete pedagogic practices to enable them to produce critical thinkers rather than degree holders blinded by demagogues.