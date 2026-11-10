Strict administrative measures have pushed stubble burning into the night

The decline in reported fire incidents is not proof of the success of the stubble management campaign. Its real test lies in cleaner, smoke-free air, environmental conditions during Diwali days and the alternatives available to farmers in the fields.

Air pollution is not caused by stubble burning alone; firecrackers and several other sources also contribute significantly to it during the Diwali festival. Holding farmers solely responsible for environmental pollution is neither fair nor justified.

Though agriculture accounts for a limited share of overall environmental pollution, strict administrative measures are being taken against farmers to prevent paddy stubble burning. However, a serious question has emerged: If stubble burning shifts from daytime to evening or night, can the objective of stubble management really be considered achieved? Will issuing instructions to senior officials and pushing field-level employees into confrontations with farmers stop stubble burning? Will registering cases against farmers provide a practical solution to the problem? Can conflicts between farmers, government employees and agricultural experts produce any meaningful results? The answer to all these questions is likely to be negative.

Reports suggesting that farmers are changing the timing of stubble burning to avoid administrative surveillance are also a matter of concern. While it is not appropriate to attribute every such incident solely to strict enforcement, this possibility certainly calls for a review of the stubble management policy. The fundamental question remains: Why do farmers continue to burn stubble?

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Where farmers do not have timely and affordable alternatives for managing crop residue, the fear of punishment may push the problem underground rather than eliminate it. This is an unfortunate trend.

Scientific observations have also indicated a shift in the timing of stubble-burning activities. According to a study highlighted by NASA Observatory in December 2025, the peak activity of agricultural fires in north-western India shifted from around 1.30 pm in 2020 to approximately 5 pm in 2024. The time appears to be shifting even later.

This development compels one to consider whether administrative pressure is indirectly pushing farmers to burn stubble during late evening and night hours instead of the afternoon. Such a shift could prove even more dangerous from an environmental and public health perspective.

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The reality is that no farmer wants to burn stubble unnecessarily. However, a portion of the paddy residue becomes a major obstacle in preparing fields for the next wheat crop. The limited time available between paddy harvesting and wheat sowing, along with the lack of affordable and convenient alternatives, compels some farmers to resort to burning. Administrative pressure, rather than resolving the issue, may be pushing this practice towards different and potentially more dangerous timings.

Late-evening fires can be particularly hazardous. Around sunset, road traffic is often at its peak as people rush to reach their homes. At the same time, foggy conditions begin to develop and the addition of smoke creates further difficulties.

During the night, the air close to the ground becomes cooler and winds often weaken, reducing the upward movement and dispersion of smoke. In certain weather conditions, a relatively warmer layer of air above can act like a lid, trapping pollutants in the lower atmosphere. As a result, evening fires can increase the accumulation of fine particulate matter throughout the night.

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Stubble burning during the daytime also causes pollution. However, certain night-time meteorological conditions can keep smoke concentrated for longer periods in the air that people breathe, thereby increasing its harmful effects.

Attributing this problem merely to cold weather or dew would be an incomplete explanation. The real issue lies in the balance between the release of smoke and its dispersion in the atmosphere.

At present, administrative success is largely measured through the number of fire incidents detected by satellites. However, the number of recorded fires alone cannot present the complete picture. Air quality must also be taken into account. A decline in reported fires can be considered satisfactory only when the amount of smoke in people's breathing environment also decreases.

For a meaningful solution to the paddy stubble problem, farmers must be asked how they can manage crop residue within the limited period between harvesting and the next sowing season. Policymakers must understand which particular type of residue forces farmers to resort to burning.

The availability of machinery in a particular area and its actual availability in the field on the day it is needed are two different things. Similarly, announcements about the availability of buyers for stubble will be useful only when proper arrangements for collection, transportation and timely payment are also ensured.

Crop residue must be lifted from fields without delay. Affordable shared machinery for small farmers, village-level schedules and reliable agreements for stubble collection should become the central components of the stubble management policy.

There are two types of paddy residue generated after harvesting and the fires associated with them differ in nature.

The first type consists of the loose straw discharged from the combine harvester after the grains have been separated. This residue is dry, soft and very light in weight. Initially, farmers used to burn mainly this type of straw during the afternoon and the amount of smoke generated was comparatively low. It is important to note that this loose straw creates a major obstacle for farmers while preparing their fields for the next crop.

The second type consists of the standing paddy stubble left rooted in the fields. It contains more moisture and is relatively heavy. Burning this residue generates extremely dense and hazardous smoke. However, these standing stubbles can be incorporated into the soil relatively easily with various agricultural machines.

Unless this distinction between the two types of crop residue is understood and considered by administrative authorities and policymakers, preventing stubble burning will remain a difficult task.

The administration's responsibility is not limited to enforcing regulations; it must also ensure that compliance with those regulations is practically possible. Where challans, meetings and declining incident figures are treated as achievements without providing effective solutions, there is always a risk that enforcement will become merely a formality.

The stubble crisis should not turn into a game of hide-and-seek between farmers and the administration. The real success of the stubble management policy will come on the day when farmers no longer feel the need to burn or conceal crop residue because simple, affordable and reliable arrangements for its management are readily available in every field.

The writer is former Deputy Director, Agriculture, Punjab