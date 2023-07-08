Tale of collective distrust in governance at the local level

M Rajivlochan

Historian

The brouhaha over the proposed reorganisation of the local government in Kharar, Mohali and Zirakpur has turned the spotlight on democratic governance. The fact is that at the local level, there is hardly any democratic engagement between the people and those who govern them. While in India we love to celebrate democracy at the levels of the state and the nation, we seldom think about democratising our own localities.

Democracy is also about developing abilities to use the democratic processes for systems that impact our daily lives — such as civic facilities, education and health. Our local concerns — whether they be about the growing menace of stray dogs or the supply of potable water to all households — need to be addressed by us through democratic decision-making rather than a top-down process that is controlled by bureaucrats and powerful lobbies.

As of today, the only viable option left for the people to draw attention to their needs is to either mope around and suffer or to rebel and suffer.

And therein lies the tale of our collective distrust in democratic governance at the local level, our disinterest in ensuring that local governance is democratic in nature. Instead, we take selfish pride in having powerful and influential friends in the right places who will resolve civic problems insofar as they impact us personally without resolving the civic issues for the residents of our entire locality.

In the 1950s, Congress leader Harsh Dev Malaviya wrote a comprehensive treatise on the prevalence of corruption in local bodies. When they were not corrupt, Malaviya would write in his detailed tome on the Panchayati Raj system, the local bodies were incompetent and had no clue about the rules and regulations with which the modern government functioned. His single-point recommendation was that the Panchayati Raj system in India needed to be suspended and taken over by administrators who would be under the control of MLAs and MPs.

This, by the way, was the same line of thinking that had been followed by the British rulers when educated Indians demanded to be involved in governance.

There was no effort at creating systems to resolve the problems or to educate those elected to the local bodies in matters of governance. Rather, by the 1970s, our leaders did away with all elected panchayats and municipal bodies. Even the powerful mayor of Bombay was divested of all his powers and reduced to being a mere figurehead. Governance came to be centred in the hands of government officials. Of the three layers of government that the makers of the Constitution had envisaged — local, district and state — the one that was closest to the everyday lives of the people had been destroyed on the pretext of being corrupt and incompetent.

It was only in the late 1980s that serious concern was expressed over lack of democracy at the local level. The then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi noticed that in the absence of elected governments at the local level, the people had no say in decisions on local issues. Their engagement with democracy was confined to the General Election.

The General Election is too widely spread out in time to be an effective means of holding leaders accountable. As the layer of government that is closest to the people, local bodies serve as an appropriate point for the most basic of exercises in politics — the forming and re-forming of associations and of the debate around the creation of tangible public goods.

As we move further and further away from local bodies, the ability of the public to judge politicians and the issues they discuss becomes more and more abstract. The fact is that human beings are hardwired to live in small communities. Governance structures are needed for these communities to be able to raise taxes, manage technologies for water supply, sanitation or road maintenance, and create public goods and services for the inhabitants.

As things stand in India, for all these tasks, local bodies are almost entirely dependent on the state government and the Centre.

This creates a paradox that has huge implications for governance. State and Union governments do have the resources to generate the awe-inspiring projects of new-age India, including transportation and water supply systems, but for any kind of execution, their daily operations and maintenance, they are entirely dependent on the very local bodies that have been emasculated over the years.

Such is the fear of devolution of powers among the state governments that even after the enactment of the 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments in 1992, the ability of local bodies to make a difference to the community remains rather limited.

In states such as Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, the mayors/chairpersons are directly elected by the people for a period of five years. In other states, they are indirectly elected. Often, the expectation is that after being in office for a year, the incumbent mayor would make way for the others. Limited tenures with no power make the office of the mayor largely a ceremonial one.

To make matters worse, local bodies in India have limited authority to tax or control public utilities, even in strictly local matters such as health and education. All these remain under the control of those who have no stake in the well-being of a locality.

Even the manner in which local bodies are set up is outdated and has little rationale. Article 243Q of the Constitution specifies that a municipal corporation shall be constituted for a larger urban area, a municipal council for a smaller urban area and a nagar panchayat for an area in transition from a rural area to an urban one. The determination of such areas is left to the states, taking into account criteria such as the total population, the density of population, non-agricultural employment, annual revenue generation, etc.

On the ground, these distinctions make little sense. Whether it is a village, a town or a large town, the functions in local governance remain the same. And those functions would be far better performed if the local self-government is given the authority to discharge them. If 24x7 water supply is to be provided to people in small towns and villages, it makes sense to empower the local authorities to raise money for those schemes and then recover taxes for their maintenance. Such measures would give the local bodies a stake in development.

In our research on ‘Jal Swaraj’, where we recorded the experiences of local communities in building piped drinking water supply systems, we found that communities that raised funds themselves — and kept the government out — had far more commitment to running those systems fairly and equitably. They had managed to run a healthy water supply system for many decades, even as the neighbouring areas were floundering, trying to live up to the whimsical norms thrust on them by the government.