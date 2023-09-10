 Talking to the world in translation : The Tribune India

  • Talking to the world in translation

GJV Prasad

It is more or less the norm in our country, and has been for more than a couple of decades, that literary texts from Indian languages get translated into English at the earliest and some of them soon into many European languages. If English can open up the world to the writers, why shouldn’t we help them? It is also to be noted that translation into English allows these writers and texts to reach readers in India itself. But how good or acceptable is this situation? Does it really help the writers or the readers? Is English indeed a suitable language to express Indian realities and representations? Can the language of uncles and aunties translate and represent our chachas and chachis, mamas and mamis, our chittappas and chittis? Can translation into English ever do justice to our literary texts?

Without doubt, it would be great if readers could read all literary texts in the languages they were written in. But it is not possible for any of us to read in all the languages of India, let alone the world. Most of us don’t even read more than one Indian language and sometimes, not even that. We need translations — translations enable us to access other cultures, other situations, other points of view. Translations may even help us to feel that we all belong to one land, one nation, with all our differences (and one world with all its threats and opportunities to humankind and all other species). If this is to happen in English for us Indians, let us smile at the irony of it all, but let us be happy that we have English translations while we try to equip ourselves to read at least a few other Indian languages. And these English translations lead to translations into other Indian languages as well, not just to other languages of the world.

We are all aware of the impact of international awards, and big (cash-rich and well-advertised) literary awards on sales, visibility, readership and serious critical attention. We have recently seen the impact on sales and readership and critical attention to a book in its original language after its translation won a major award — Geetanjali Shree’s Hindi novel ‘Ret Samadhi’, which won the International Booker Prize in its English translation by Daisy Rockwell in 2022. Not only did the sales of the English translation go through the roof, but it was reported that the Hindi original sold about 35,000 copies in five days. So, the English translation helped the Hindi original reach wider audiences in Hindi itself. It has been said that this also led to greater interest in Hindi literature in general.

At the risk of sounding excessive, I may venture that sometimes it is only translation that gives some writers greater visibility and readership even in their own language. Let me give a seemingly negative example. Perumal Murugan’s career died and revived and received a great boost after the translation of his novel ‘Maathorubagan’ (2010) into English by Aniruddhan Vasudevan as ‘One Part Woman’ in 2014. While the Thamizh novel had not caused any waves, the English translation ran into controversy, leading to intense public scrutiny and legal issues. Perumal Murugan’s stand and the support he gathered led ultimately to fame for the writer. If the book hadn’t been translated into English, and thus seen to portray local reality to wider audiences, the book may have got mild appreciation and been consigned to oblivion on the shelves of the wonderful public libraries in Tamil Nadu. And the world may have had to wait longer to discover his genius.

The JCB Prize for Literature that considers both works written in English and in English translation shortlisted only translated works in 2022! The winner was ‘Paradise of Food’, an Urdu novel by Khalid Jawed translated into English by Baran Farooqi. It is interesting to see that there are four translations in the 10-book longlist this year. This is one way to read Indian literature — to read our contemporary writers in English translation along with our writers in English.

Another longlist is out and it is for the American Literary Translators Association’s National Translation Award for prose, 2023. Two Indian works appear in this — ‘Stories of the True’ by Jeyamohan, translated from Thamizh by Priyamvada Ramkumar, and ‘Valli: A Novel’ by Sheela Tomy, translated from Malayalam by Jayasree Kalathil. Everyone is listening to us now.

So, let us talk to each other, let us talk to the world. In English, and in further translations into other languages!

