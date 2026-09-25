Tarang Shakti tests India’s air power diplomacy

The second edition of Exercise Tarang Shakti, India’s multilateral air exercise, is scheduled to be conducted at the Air Force Station, Jodhpur, from September 26 to October 12, 2026. The first edition in 2024 saw the participation of airborne assets from 11 countries and representatives from 27 nations as observers.

Conducted in two phases at air force bases in Sulur and Jodhpur, the exercise generated more than 800 sorties in 76 missions. With invitations having been sent to more than 65 countries, this edition of the exercise is going to witness participation from seven countries with flying assets and about 32 nations as observers. Bangladesh and Sri Lanka from South Asia and India’s neighbourhood, the UAE from the Middle East and Germany, France, Australia and the US are taking part with airborne assets, with some of them exercising together for the first time.

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When fighter aircraft from the US, France, Germany, Australia, UAE, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka fly together over Indian skies, the significance extends beyond training sorties. Tarang Shakti is becoming an instrument of India’s air power diplomacy and a test of whether New Delhi can help shape the region’s emerging security architecture.

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The IAF has come a long way from its giant leap of faith in 2004 when Jaguars flew across the Atlantic to the US to exercise with the USAF. Since then the number of engagements with air forces across continents has only increased with the majority of them being bilateral. The IAF has participated in multilateral exercises conducted by Australia, the US, Egypt, UAE and other countries as well, but the second edition of Tarang Shakti, in many ways signals its arrival on the global air power landscape. The F-35 stealth aircraft of the USAF would be participating for the first time with the IAF’s Rafale, Su 30MKI, Tejas, Jaguars and Mirage 2000 over Indian airspace.

With air power becoming the leading instrument of choice for nations that need to utilise military force to achieve national objectives, shared learning and interoperability become increasingly important. The IAF’s experience of operating in a live-combat environment since the first edition of Tarang Shakti provides an additional layer of operational maturity. The challenge would be to translate such experience into publicly shareable training insights without compromising sensitive procedures or capabilities.

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Air warfare no longer remains a contest between fighter aircraft as platforms. The C4I2 networks, long-range precision weapons, drones, integrated air defence systems, satellites, electronic warfare, data links and the kill webs increasingly determine the efficacy of the combat aircraft.

Even though the air forces would not share confidential operational information, their operations, tactics, training and procedures do offer a multitude of opportunities for the participating forces to learn from each other.

The first edition of Tarang Shakti in 2024 also had a seminar on air domain awareness on the sidelines of the exercise. The theme of the seminar was ‘Collaborative Approach to Facilitate Air Domain Awareness Towards Enhancing Regional Security’. With participants from over 27 countries comprising 50 delegates, spanning all the continents of the world, the symposium generated debate on an important issue that governs the sovereignty and security of the aerospace domain. This symposium marked the tentative first steps by the IAF in its journey to become a catalyst and a net security provider of the aerial domain in the region.

Exercise Tarang Shakti 2026 edition would also feature a seminar being conducted by the Centre for Aerospace Power and Strategic Studies (CAPSS) on ‘The Central Role of Air Power in the Evolving Battlespace.’ With participation from the countries involved in the exercise, the seminar would aim to generate a healthy and professional debate over two sessions on ‘The Transformation of Air Power in the 21st Century’ and ‘Use of Air Power as a Strategic Instrument of National Power’.

These multilateral exercises also serve as a platform to showcase India’s indigenously designed and developed defence equipment from aircraft, radars, weapon systems, drones and loitering munitions to the other nations. The increasing thrust on Atmanirbharta has witnessed India’s defence exports growing at an unprecedented scale. From actual combat to HADR (Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief) missions, defence diplomacy through its Suryakiran and Sarang aerobatic teams and the ability to plan, execute and seamlessly operate with multinational partners, the IAF continues to make its mark.

The real measure of Tarang Shakti would not be the number of aircraft participating or the spectacle of formation flying, but whether India can convert this exercise into an enduring desire for deeper cooperation, interoperability, stronger regional confidence and a more credible capacity to contribute to security beyond its borders.

The author is former Director General, Centre for Aerospace Power and Strategic Studies