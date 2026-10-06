Tatas in crisis : Public listing looks inevitable

India's largest and most storied industrial house has been in the eye of the storm for the last few months. The turmoil has not yet ended as a corporate battle for control has coincided with the demands of the banking regulator for greater transparency and accountability. The situation has been compounded by the complex web of philanthropic trusts that dominate Tata Sons, the holding company of an empire that has a market capitalisation of over $ 300 billion. It also has as many as 26 listed entities under its fold.

The group's recent internal strife recently made headlines but this is not the first time it has faced war within its ranks. Ratan Tata's battle with his own appointee Cyrus Mistry stretched into a five-year legal battle from 2016 onwards. At the time, it was Tata Sons versus Cyrus Mistry. Now, Ratan's successor, Noel Tata, is battling the holding company itself.

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The boardroom conflicts revolve around two broad issues. The first is the re-appointment of the current Tata Sons CEO, N. Chandrasekaran. Noel Tata, representing the largely family-held Tata Trusts, is opposed to his continuance while the company board has directed him to stay on. This is despite the fact that he had earlier declined to seek an extension when his tenure ends in February 2027. It must be noted the Trusts account for 66 per cent of the equity stake in the holding company.

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The second and more vital concern is the Reserve Bank of India's decision to classify Tata Sons as an upper level non-banking financial company (NBFC). Within this broad category, it is described as a core investment company (CIC) as it allocates capital to group companies. This move was taken in 2022 after which the Tatas made strenuous efforts to persuade the central bank to reverse the classification, including paring debts. These efforts were unsuccessful.

Noel Tata's opposition to Chandrasekaran's appointment is linked to his determination to avoid a public listing for the group. The Tata Sons board, on the other hand, has indicated that it sees an IPO as inevitable and feels the presence of an experienced leader would provide institutional support during this process.

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Those who agree with Noel Tata in retaining the existing privately held status of the huge conglomerate point to the need to ensure funds are available for the traditional philanthropic activities of the Tata Trusts.

The structure of the Tatas has been unique in this country with the philanthropic wing of the numerous trusts holding the reins, as it were, of the industrial house. Those advocating that the holding company remain privately held, express concerns that the system of utilising dividends for the enormous charitable institutional network of the Tatas could end up being diluted. Arguments could be made in favour of reinvesting such funds back into corporate growth and development.

It would also reduce the flexibility of the company to invest in areas that could have potential but may not be considered valuable to shareholders seeking easy profits. For instance, pouring funds into the loss-making Air India might be criticised despite the long-term positive growth outlook for aviation. Another aspect in favour of remaining privately held is the ability to ward off hostile take-overs.

Yet it is not easy to dismiss the reasons for which the central bank has classified the company as an NBFC and sought a public listing. The fact is that a listed Tatas Sons would have to open itself up to much greater public scrutiny.

It would have to make regular financial disclosures and comply with the requirements of a publicly traded company. All investments and corporate decision-making would come under the spotlight while the value of shares would fluctuate based on these factors.

For a holding company the size of the Tata group, going public would bring about much-needed transparency and improve the quality of corporate governance. It is, paradoxically, the success of the Tata enterprises in terms of value and profitability that makes a public listing an inevitable and desirable outcome.

One must not forget that Tata companies are now involved in cutting-edge sectors like semiconductors, AI, mobile phones, electric vehicles, aerospace and defence. These are all areas in which growth and development is sought to be pushed forward rapidly by the government. Policymakers are bound to be worried at the prospect of the present crisis causing any disruption of investment plans in these sunrise sectors. The ripples of the crisis thus extend far beyond the confines of the group itself.

The issue of public listing also has a bearing on the existing shareholding pattern. The Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group owns roughly 18 per cent of Tata Sons and has been seeking to monetise part of its holds. The public listing would establish a market valuation which would, in turn, make it easier for the SP group to exit as it has been seeking for quite some time.

Yet it must be conceded that seeking better corporate governance in the Tatas can be viewed ironically as it has always been considered one of the most ethically run organisations. It has famously refused to give bribes for project clearances or tax refunds.

It has stood out among its peers in the so-called Bombay Club of the 1950s for disdaining to resort to underhand tactics to expand its industrial ventures. The clean image, however, came under a cloud after the episode of the Niira Radia tapes. Even so, the Tata group has broadly retained a reputation for integrity and ethical governance standards.

The battle within the Tata group is far from over. Noel Tata has offered a solution that might enable the RBI to bring Tata Sons out of the ambit of the NBFC category. Simultaneously, there are dissensions over the operation of the trusts that will have to be decided by the Charity Commissioner.

Yet the RBI has not yet shifted its stance on classifying the company as an NBFC. It thus looks increasingly likely that the Tata Sons will have to move with the times in coming days and become a publicly listed company.